Dell is one of the best laptop brands, as it has a range of different models designed to suit a range of different needs. Most of these manage to provide great value, as Dell’s laptops are fully customizable and often come with great discounts. This is especially true today, as Dell is having a clearance sale on refurbished models its Latitude laptop lineup. You’ll find in this sale prices as low as $286, and a variety of different sizes and conditions to choose from, including many in like new condition. You’ll need to click over to Dell and shop as soon as you can, as there’s no telling how long these Latitude laptop deals will last.

Why you should get a Dell Latitude laptop

Dell’s lineup of laptops touch almost all shoppers’ needs, and if you’re in the market for something professional, the Dell Latitude laptop is the right place to start your search. As you will find in our comparisons of both the Dell Latitude and Inspiron and the Dell XPS and Latitude, the Latitude is Dell’s broad offering for the working professional. While new models are fully customizable, this sale on refurbished Latitudes will come with internal specs already put together. However, there is a huge variety of options to choose from, with the Latitude housing options up to 1TB of solid state storage, up to 32GB of RAM, and a huge range of Intel processors.

Also to choose from with the Latitude laptop lineup is screen size. The Dell Latitude comes in 11-inch, 13,-inch, 14-inch, 15-inch, and 16-inch sizes, and you’ll find each to choose from in this sale. These different screen sizes are, in part, why the Dell Latitude is in constant competition with many of the best business laptops. You’ll also find these displays available in a number of different resolutions. They range from HD to QHD+, and most of them offer high quality webcams built into the display, making the Dell Latitude a great option if you’re looking for something in the mold of the best laptops for videoconferencing.

While this clearance sale at Dell isn’t likely to last long, right now you can grab a major discount on a refurbished Dell Latitude laptop. You’d be hard-pressed not to find a model that suits your needs, and you’re certain to save big, as there are nearly 500 Dell Latitude refurbished models discounted.

