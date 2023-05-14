 Skip to main content
This 15-inch Lenovo laptop just had its price slashed to $230

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 laptop with the Windows 11 interface on the display.

The Lenovo IdeaPad is made for the average day-to-day that almost everyone has, whether at work, school, or even home. Whether it’s basic things like a webcam cover for privacy or an SD card reader, it’s designed around convenience and versatile everyday use. That said, the best thing about it is its price, which makes it one of the best budget laptops you can grab right now, and in fact, Lenovo is having a great deal on it right now.

For just $230, rather than the usual $330, the IdeaPad 1 is a pretty amazing laptop to grab, especially since you rarely see a sub-$300 price tag on 15-inch laptops. While it’s roughly at the same level as a Chromebook in terms of power, you do get to run Windows for familiarity and a much bigger screen. Lenovo even throws in Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, both of which are equally rare to see on budget laptops. So, let’s take a look at what makes the IdeaPad 1 special.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1

One thing that the IdeaPad 1 has going for it is the AMD Athlon Silver 3050U, a reasonably powerful mobile processor roughly equivalent to a 6th or 7th-generation Intel i5 CPU, so it’s quite powerful. If you aren’t familiar with either company’s CPUs, suffice it to say that the Athlon Silver is great and will easily handle all the productivity tasks you can throw at it and even handle a bit of streaming as well. Luckily you get an impressive 15.6-inch screen that can handle 220 nits of peak brightness, which isn’t too bad for a budget laptop. That said, it only runs on HD resolution, so it’s not the best if you plan to stream a lot of Netflix or Disney+ on your off time.

As for the RAM, it is admittedly on the low end at 4GBs, but the IdeaPad 1 runs Windows 11 on S mode, so it doesn’t eat up as much RAM as it would on the default mode. As for storage, you get 128GBs to work with, which sadly can’t be upgraded internally, but at least you can grab one of these external hard drive deals to supplement it. As for the overall build, it’s pretty good, at least for a budget laptop, and the battery life should last you several hours, especially if you don’t crank the brightness up too high.

All in all, the IdeaPad 1 is an excellent budget laptop that is hard to beat at the $230 price tag that Lenovo has on its site. Of course, if you want something with a little bit more power behind it, there are some other great laptop deals you can take advantage of. Alternatively, if you’re willing to eschew Windows, you could always go with one of these Chromebook deals instead since they tend to be cheaper and will give you a better experience.

