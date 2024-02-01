 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This HP gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 just got a $750 price cut

Aaron Mamiit
By
Forza Horizon 5 running on the HP Omen 16.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

One of the best gaming laptop deals has gotten even better with Best Buy selling the HP Omen 16 for $1,100 reduced from $1,850. Previously, we saw it dip to $1,250 which didn’t seem like it could get any lower but, somehow, it did. If you’ve been waiting for an exceptional laptop deal, this is your chance. By buying the HP Omen 16, you get a laptop from one of the best laptop brands that is fully capable of playing plenty of the latest games.

Saving $750 is the kind of thing you really shouldn’t ignore because it makes this laptop a far more affordable proposition for anyone who doesn’t want to spend thousands on a gaming rig. The only catch here is that we’re not sure how long it’s going to stay this price for. Having already been on sale (for more) in recent times, we’re guessing time is running out fast. If it seems like the gaming laptop for you, hit the button now. If you’re not sure yet, keep reading while we tell you more about what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop

If you want to play the best PC games at their highest settings and get yourself prepared for upcoming PC games, go for the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop. With this configuration that features the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, you’ll no longer have to check if your device can meet the minimum requirements of video games that you want to play. The HP Omen 16 also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, so it will be ready to start installing and downloading games into its 512GB SSD as soon as you boot it up for the first time.

Related

The HP Omen 16 gaming laptop is equipped with a 16-inch display that’s sharp and colorful due to its Full HD resolution, and movements on the screen will be smooth thanks to its 165Hz refresh rate. The machine also comes with the Omen Tempest cooling technology, so even if you end up playing for several hours, you won’t have to worry about any overheating.

There are different kinds of gaming laptop deals out there, including offers for budget-friendly devices, but the HP Omen 16 isn’t one of those. This powerful machine, which originally costs $1,850, is down to a more affordable $1,100 following a $750 discount from Best Buy. You’re going to miss out on the savings if you take up too much time thinking about it though, so we’re urging you to push through with the transaction as fast as you can. You simply won’t regret going for the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop, especially at this price.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This HP gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 is $450 off right now
The HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop on a desk with gameplay action on the screen.

HP's Winter Savings Blowout is giving gamers the chance to buy the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card for a much cheaper price. From $1,800 originally, the machine will be yours for $1,350, for savings of $450 that you can spend on video games and accessories. The discount may disappear at any moment though, so if you're due for an upgrade, don't hesitate -- proceed with your purchase for this gaming laptop as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop
The HP Omen 16 takes aim at the best gaming laptops with the performance provided by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card that's paired with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, plus 16GB of RAM that's the best place to start for gaming, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. You won't have any issues playing the best PC games with these specifications, and you'll even be prepared for the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

Read more
The 5 best laptop deals in HP’s Winter Savings Blowout sale
An open HP Spectre x360 16 sits on a table, angled so that the screen and keyboard can be seen.

HP just slashed the prices of a wide range of laptops for its Winter Savings Blowout sale, so if you need a new device, you wouldn't want to miss this chance at huge savings. There are a lot of choices though, so to help you make a quick decision, we've picked out our five favorite laptop deals from the ongoing promotion. You need to hurry because either stocks may run out or the discounts may expire at any moment, so before either happens, you need to complete your purchase.
HP Laptop 14t -- $280, was $550

The HP Laptop 14t is one of the most affordable HP laptop deals you can shop right now, but it's got what it takes to handle simple activities such as browsing the internet and typing documents with its Intel N200 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The laptop features a 128GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, so you won't have to deal with installing an operating system yourself, and a 14-inch display with Full HD resolution.

Read more
This Razer gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti is $1,600 off
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Razer Blade 17.

Razer, a brand that's popular among gamers, is currently offering the Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card at $1,600 off. The discount, which slashes the price of the powerful device by nearly half from $3,400 to $1,800, doesn't make the gaming laptop cheap, but it's going to give you excellent value. You need to hurry in completing the transaction though, as we're not sure how much time is remaining before its price goes back to normal.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop
The Razer Blade line is a fixture in our roundup of the best gaming laptops, and the Razer Blade 17 is the largest model with a 17.3-inch display featuring QHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. The relatively big screen means it's not as portable as its smaller counterparts, but it more than makes up for that with the smooth performance provided by Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, alongside the 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 16GB of RAM. That amount of RAM is good for gaming, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need, and with these specifications, you'll be able to play the best PC games without running into any issues.

Read more