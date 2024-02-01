One of the best gaming laptop deals has gotten even better with Best Buy selling the HP Omen 16 for $1,100 reduced from $1,850. Previously, we saw it dip to $1,250 which didn’t seem like it could get any lower but, somehow, it did. If you’ve been waiting for an exceptional laptop deal, this is your chance. By buying the HP Omen 16, you get a laptop from one of the best laptop brands that is fully capable of playing plenty of the latest games.

Saving $750 is the kind of thing you really shouldn’t ignore because it makes this laptop a far more affordable proposition for anyone who doesn’t want to spend thousands on a gaming rig. The only catch here is that we’re not sure how long it’s going to stay this price for. Having already been on sale (for more) in recent times, we’re guessing time is running out fast. If it seems like the gaming laptop for you, hit the button now. If you’re not sure yet, keep reading while we tell you more about what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop

If you want to play the best PC games at their highest settings and get yourself prepared for upcoming PC games, go for the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop. With this configuration that features the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, you’ll no longer have to check if your device can meet the minimum requirements of video games that you want to play. The HP Omen 16 also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, so it will be ready to start installing and downloading games into its 512GB SSD as soon as you boot it up for the first time.

The HP Omen 16 gaming laptop is equipped with a 16-inch display that’s sharp and colorful due to its Full HD resolution, and movements on the screen will be smooth thanks to its 165Hz refresh rate. The machine also comes with the Omen Tempest cooling technology, so even if you end up playing for several hours, you won’t have to worry about any overheating.

There are different kinds of gaming laptop deals out there, including offers for budget-friendly devices, but the HP Omen 16 isn’t one of those. This powerful machine, which originally costs $1,850, is down to a more affordable $1,100 following a $750 discount from Best Buy. You’re going to miss out on the savings if you take up too much time thinking about it though, so we’re urging you to push through with the transaction as fast as you can. You simply won’t regret going for the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop, especially at this price.

