 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Z by HP Boost slices up GPUs to speed up AI workloads

By
The Nvidia GPU shown inside the HP Z2 G9.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

HP is trying to make AI development, training, and deployment easier with Z by HP Boost. Instead of deploying several expensive workstations, or trying to share one full workstation across a team, Z by HP Boost gives direct, instant access to the GPU resources of a workstation.

We haven’t heard a ton of details about the service yet. HP says it will be available in early 2025 for the U.S. and U.K., and it’ll share pricing closer to when the service becomes available. It sounds like Z by HP Boost is using local GPU resources, however. Earlier this month, Lenovo announced its TruScale GPUaaS (GPUs as a service), which allows enterprise customers to scale up GPU resources on-demand through a cloud-based, pay-as-you-go model. Z by HP Boost sounds like something different.

Recommended Videos

Instead of cloud-based GPU resources, Z by HP Boost pools together GPU resources across a network and allows you to share them. Your HP OmniBook X will be able to tap into a fleet of workstations, for example, and in a fully remote fashioon. The on-demand nature of the service means there shouldn’t be a lot of configuring, either. If you need more GPU resources, and they’re available through that network, they’ll be available to you.

HP is targeting the feature at AI data scientists who often need access to huge amounts of GPU compute. The feature comes as part of HP’s AI Studio, which was released in April of this year. The goal of the platform is, according to HP, to bring data, people, and compute together in one platform. The new Z by HP Boost aspect solves the compute side of the equation.

Z by HP Boost will work with the other features available in AI Studio. The platform includes tools such as Z by HP Gen AI Lab, which includes tools for training and deploying Large Language Models (LLM). In addition, HP has partnered with Galileo and Nvidia to provide pretrained models and training data inside of AI Studio.

Although AI Studio is technically out, HP hasn’t opened the service widely to customers yet. The company currently has a wait list for new customers to join AI Studio.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
Best gaming PC deals: Lenovo Legion, ASUS ROG, Acer Predator
young woman playing video games on a PC

Building a PC from scratch can be a lot of fun, but if you don't have the time or the inclination to build one, there are a lot of great pre-built gaming PC deals for you to choose from. While it used to be quite hard to find a pre-built computer that wasn't very expensive, pretty much all the big brands have gotten into pre-built gaming PCs, which bring down the prices and provide some truly excellent desktop computer deals. To that end, we've gone out and collected some of our favorite deals across various categories and needs so you can pick the best deal that works for you. Most, if not all, of these, should be able to play the best best PC games without too much compromise.

Once you've grabbed a pre-built, check out gaming monitor deals for a chance to save on a nice display. If the machine you pick up needs some upgrades, you can save with GPU deals, SSD deals, and RAM deals.
Best gaming PC deal for entry-level gamers
Lenovo Legion Tower 5 -- $900, was $1,330

Read more
Today only: Best Buy cut the price of this iBUYPOWER gaming PC by $450
The iBUYPOWER Y60 gaming desktop on a white background.,

Walmart's offer for the iBUYPOWER Y60 gaming PC with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 was among the most popular gaming PC deals a few weeks ago, but if you missed the opportunity to get it with a discount, don't worry because you've got another chance from Best Buy. From the gaming desktop's original price of $2,000, it's down to $1,550 for $450 in savings. You're going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as there are only several hours remaining before the bargain gets taken down, and we're not sure when it will return after that.

Why you should buy the iBUYPOWER Y60 gaming PC
If you want a gaming desktop that will be able to play all of the best PC games without any issues, go for the iBUYPOWER Y60 gaming PC. With the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card working in tandem with the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 32GB of RAM, this machine can challenge the best gaming PCs in terms of performance. It will also be ready for the upcoming PC games of the next few years, so it will be a while before you need to consider upgrading its components.

Read more
The HP Omen gaming laptop with RTX 4060 is $400 off at Best Buy
Forza Horizon 5 running on the HP Omen 16.

If you're going to make a purchase from gaming laptop deals, you should make sure you're getting a dependable machine in exchange for your hard-earned money. That's why we highly recommend the HP Omen 16, a popular gaming laptop that's available from Best Buy for $1,000 following a $400 discount on its sticker price of $1,400. This device is going to be worth every single penny, but if you want to pocket the savings, you're going to have to complete your transaction for it as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop
The HP Omen 16 gaming laptop features a sleek design with a 16.1-inch screen as its centerpiece. With Full HD resolution for lifelike details and vivid colors, a 165Hz refresh rate that promises smooth animations, and anti-glare properties so you can easily see what's going on, the HP Omen 16's display will let you appreciate the graphics of the best PC games. The gaming laptop also comes with a keyboard and trackpad that are comfortable to use, and HP's Omen Tempest cooling technology that will prevent overheating even after you've been playing for hours.

Read more