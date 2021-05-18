Desktop Reviews

Latest Desktop Reviews

Apple iMac (24-inch) M1 review: Seeing is believing

The 24-inch iMac has been reinvented as the Mac for a new generation, and must be seen in person to be truly appreciated.
By Luke Larsen
apple imac 24 inch m1 review 1

Dell XPS 8940 SE Desktop review: The do-it-all PC

This home PC punches above its weight class, both literally and metaphorically.
By Chuong Nguyen
dell xps 8940 se desktop review 2

HP Omen 30L Gaming Desktop review: A gorgeous glass house

HP's beautiful new gaming desktop looks amazing with its minimalist design aesthetic. But how does it perform? Is this the gaming desktop everyone should buy?
By Luke Larsen
hp omen 30l gaming desktop review 6

Falcon Northwest Talon review: The best all-AMD gaming PC you can buy

This pricey PC puts the power of AMD in your hands.
By Luke Larsen
falcon northwest talon review amd ryzen radeon nw lead

Apple Mac Mini M1 review: Miniature footprint, maximum performance

The Mac Mini is the first desktop Mac with Apple’s M1 chip inside.
By Alex Blake
apple mac mini m1 review2 04

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 review: A bright future for PC gaming

Can Nvidia's latest stand up to next-generation game consoles?
By Luke Larsen
nvidia rtx 3080 review 07

iMac 5K 27-inch (2020) review: An old dog learns a few new tricks

One of the last Intel-based Macs, the new 5K iMac had an uphill battle to impress us. Here's how it stacks up.
By Luke Larsen
apple imac 5k 27 inch review 2020 06

Intel NUC 9 Extreme Kit ‘Ghost Canyon’ review: All potential

Intel's unique and intriguing new offering doesn't quite live up to its revolutionary potential.
By Matthew S. Smith
Intel Ghost Canyon

Intel Frost Canyon NUC (NUC 10i7FNHAA) review: Big win for creators

Intel's latest Frost Canyon NUC delivers a powerful, six-core Core i7 processor, but still sips power
By Matthew S. Smith
Intel Frost Canyon NUC

HP Envy 32 All-in-One review: iMac killer?

A luxurious design, an immersive display, incredible power ... can this PC topple Apple's iMac?
By Arif Bacchus
hp envy 32 all in one review 20191212 113446
Dell Inspiron 27 7790 all-in-one review: Half PC, half TV

dell inspiron 27 7790 review all in one 2

Dell G5 Gaming Desktop review: Dorm room gaming done right

dell g5 gaming desktop review 1

Falcon Northwest Talon 20th Anniversary Edition review

Falcon North West Talon

Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition review: A new dawn for AMD

alienware aurora r10 ryzen review press

Raspberry Pi 4 Model B Desktop Kit review: Homebrew hacking

The naked Raspberry Pi 4

Alienware Aurora R8 review: Tower of power

alienware aurora r8 review auruora prd

HP Envy Curved All-in-One 34 review

HP Envy Curved 34

Acer Predator Orion 3000 review

Predator Orion 3000 review

Asus ProArt PA90 review

asus proart pa90 review asusproart 4

Corsair One Pro i180 review

Corsair One Pro i180 review

Microsoft Surface Hub 2S hands-on review

microsoft surface hub 2s review surfacehub2 handson feat

Origin Neuron (2019) review

origin neuron review 2019 feat

iMac 5K 27-inch (2019) review

apple imac 5k 27 inch 2019 review cto hero 201903

Digital Storm Lynx review

Digital Storm Lynx review

Origin Millennium (2019) review

Origin Millennium (2019) review

HP Omen Obelisk review

HP Omen Obelisk

Digital Storm Aventum X gaming PC review

digital storm aventum x review featb

Origin Chronos (2019) review

origin chronos review feat

Intel ‘Bean Canyon’ NUC Review

intel nuc bean canyon review 8i7beh feat 2

Microsoft Surface Studio 2 review

Microsoft Surface Studio 2 hands-on

Apple Mac Mini (2018) Review

Apple Mac Mini

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube review

lenovo legion c730 cube review feat 29932

Alienware Area-51 R5 review

Alienware Area-51 R5 Review |

Falcon Northwest Tiki 2018 review

falcon northwest tiki review top half angle
