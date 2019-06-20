Digital Trends Live: Alexa monitors for heart attacks, robot fish, and more

Share

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, we discuss the biggest trending tech stories of the day, including Alexa’s new skill of monitoring for cardiac arrest, Nintendo Switch Mini speculation and a possible leak, a Nest Home security flaw, robot fish powered by battery blood (!), and more.

Julie Roth Novack, CEO and co-founder of PartySlate, joins us to talk about connecting event planners with suppliers on their new planning platform, and how to find the inspiration and tools you need for your next big event.

Jon Penn, CEO of the National Research Group, talks about the growing trend of using online games as social networks, and how Fortnite is becoming an influential social platform for Generation Z.

Craig Timberg of The Washington Post discusses his article that uncovered an ongoing investigation of YouTube’s violation of child privacy regulations.

Digital Trends Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Kaplan joins us from Cannes to discuss the balance between creativity and data with guest Roberto Ruiz of Univision.

Finally, David Liu, founder and CEO of Deltapath, joins us to discuss how to find and retain millennial workers and using remote workforce technology to stay connected.