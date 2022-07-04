The 5 best deals in the Walmart 4th of July sale 2022

This year’s 4th of July sales are finally here, giving you chance to enjoy discounts when buying whatever you need from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. While Prime Day deals are also coming up later this month for offers on laptops, tablets, and other tech devices that you shouldn’t miss, today’s price cuts on appliances such as TVs may be better. We’ll let you be the judge of that, though — here are five of the best deals in the Walmart 4th of July sale.

IonVac SmartClean 2000 Robot Vacuum — $97, was $180

Why Buy:

Powerful motor

Wheels that glide across different surfaces

Sensors keep it from bumping into furniture or falling

Runs for up to 100 minutes per charge

If you need help in keeping your home’s floor clean, you’ll want to purchase a robot vacuum like the IonVac SmartClean 2000. It’s equipped with a powerful motor that offers 2000Pa of suction that can pick up all kinds of dirt and debris from different surfaces. This is supported by a complete cleaning system that includes side brushes that pull debris into the robot vacuum’s suction area, a roller brush that captures even the smallest of particles, and a high-efficiency filter. The robot vacuum also comes with rubber terrain wheels that can roll across hardwood and carpet without any trouble.

Sensor technology is one of the factors that you need to consider, according to Digital Trends’ guide on how to choose a robot vacuum. For the IonVac SmartClean 2000, that includes anti-collision and cliff sensors that prevent it from bumping into furniture and falling down stairs. It is also capable of retuning to its charging dock when battery is depleted after up to 100 minutes of cleaning. There are four cleaning modes to choose from, which you can choose using voice commands with Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa, the robot vacuum’s remote, or the companion app.

For those who are on the lookout for robot vacuum deals, you should check out Walmart’s Fourth of July deal for the IonVac SmartClean 2000. Not only will it be able to clean your floor but it will do so with the utmost convenience on your end. After an initial setup or just a few button presses, the robot vacuum will be able to efficiently handle the chore.

HP Chromebook 11.6 — $98, was $225

Why Buy:

11.6-inch HD screen

Chrome OS ensures snappy performance

Access to Android apps

Cloud storage for files

Shoppers who need to buy a laptop on a tight budget are recommended to check out Chromebook deals, and today’s Fourth of July deals include this hefty price cut for the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook. It’s powered by the AMD A4 processor, integrated AMD Radeon R4 graphics, and 4GB of RAM, with an 11.6-inch HD screen and storage of 32GB.

While traditional Windows-based laptops would perform slowly with these specifications, the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook still provides snappy performance. That’s because Chromebooks run on Google’s Chrome OS, an operating system based on the Chrome browser that depends on web-based apps instead of installed software. Because there’s no installed software, startup is quick and performance is speedy, even with low-end components. Chromebooks also have access to Android apps that you can install from the Google Play Store, and cloud storage so that the limited onboard storage won’t be a problem.

If you don’t have much cash to spend on a laptop, and you’re planning to use it only for basic tasks anyway, it might be time to check out a Chromebook. Walmart’s offer for the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook may be the perfect way to try owning one — you likely won’t regret going for this device, whether you work from home or are a student.

58-inch Hisense R6 4K TV — $298, was $338

Why Buy

58-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution

Motion Rate 120 for fast-paced sequences

Roku TV platform

Bezel-less design

Waiting for this year’s 4th of July TV deals to finally upgrade your home theater setup? Then look no further than Walmart’s offer for the Hisense R6 4K TV, which comes with a 58-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 that provides a much more impressive boost to picture quality than just resolution. You’ll be watching your favorite shows and movies as if you’re in a theater, but from the comfort of your own living room. The TV also feature Motion Rate 120, which makes it a pleasure to watch fast-paced sequences in action scenes and sports programs.

The Hisense R6 4K TV is powered by the Roku TV platform, which grants access to all the popular streaming services. The interface of the operating system makes it easy to switch input sources, including cable or gaming consoles. For gamers, activating Game Mode significantly reduces input lag so that the button presses on your controller are instantly registered on the screen, which could be the advantage you need to give you the win.

With these features, plus the convenience provided by its compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, the Hisense R6 Series 4K TV is a solid choice for your next TV purchase. It also helps that the TV features a bezel-less design that will look great in any room.

50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV — $298, was $358

Why Buy

50-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution

IQ Active Processor upscales content

Vizio’s SmartCast platform

Voice-enabled remote

Vizio has shot up the ranks to claim a spot in Digital Trends’ best TV brands, and that’s because of products like the Vizio V-Series 4K TV. The 50-inch display offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, with a full array backlight that provides light uniformity to what you’re watching. The 4K TV is powered by Vizio’s IQ Active Processor, which can upscale HD content into 4K quality so that you can maximize its display, and its Active Pixel Tuning feature is capable of pixel-level brightness adjustments for an even better look at whatever’s on the screen.

The Vizio V-Series 4K TV comes with the brand’s SmartCast platform, which curates a wide selection of apps that include your favorite streaming services, individual channels, and plenty of niche apps. Vizio also grants access to hundreds of free channels that include live TV and on-demand content through WatchFree+, which will give you even more content to consume. The 4K TV works with Apple’s AirPlay and Google’s Chromecast, so that you can share videos and photos from your iOS and Android devices to its 50-inch screen.

The 4K TV also comes with a voice-enabled remote to make it easier to search or discover new shows and movies to watch, and it also seamlessly integrates with your smart home setup by enabling voice commands to control other devices. There’s no reason not to go for the Vizio V-Series 4K TV, especially with Walmart’s offer for the Fourth of July.

65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV — $398, was $800

Why Buy

65-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution

Powered by Roku TV

Supports voice commands

Premium design

For shoppers who are angling for a massive screen from the TV deals in the Fourth of July, check out Walmart’s discount for the TCL 4-Series 4K TV. It features a 65-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR technology that enables lifelike images, though you’ll have to check our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that such a display is appropriate for your available space. If it is, then you’re on your way to building a cinematic experience inside your home.

The TCL 4-Series 4K TV, like the Hisense R6 Series 4K TV, is equipped with the Roku TV platform, which provides the same smart TV benefits that you would expect from the best TVs. In addition to access to streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+, the TV’s personalized home screen makes it easy to switch to cable TV, gaming consoles, and other connected devices, as there are no complicated menus that you need to go through. Making things even more convenient is the 4K TV’s support for voice commands, so you can find content, change channels, or switch inputs using just your voice. It even comes with a simple remote with just about half the number of buttons compared to the remotes of other TVs, so there’s less confusion when you’re operating the TCL 4-Series 4K TV.

The TCL 4-Series 4K TV is the perfect addition to any room in the house, provided that you have ample space for its 65-inch display. With its premium design, it will blend in with all of your other furniture and appliances, so you don’t have to worry about the 4K TV sticking out for the wrong reasons. You should take advantage of Walmart’s offer for the TCL 4-Series 4K TV as fast as you can, though, because there’s a high chance that it will sell out quickly.

