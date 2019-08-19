Share

As far as premium TVs go, there’s one that truly stands out because of its precision lighting and ultra-slim design: OLED TVs. Organic light-emitting diode display, or simply OLED, is a technology that offers an astoundingly high-definition picture with each of its 8.3 million pixels providing its own illumination (a normal LCD TV is illuminated by a single panel of LED backlight). One of the companies that have set a high standard in making superior OLED TVs is LG.

Right now, one of LG’s bestselling OLED TVs, the 55-inch C9 Series, is available on Amazon for a massive $902 less. Instead of its usual price of $2,499, get this fantastic 4K smart TV for $1,597. What’s more, you can get $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa card, bringing the price even lower to $1,547.

This LG C9 OLED TV is remarkably thin. We know that 4K TVs have gradually been losing their thickness for a long time, but this one still manages to surprise. It retains the slick and understated appearance of its predecessor, the C8, with a sloped stand that fires sound at the listener. The bezel is gone, and the screen is surrounded by a dark metallic trim. Both the stand and the TV’s back has a gorgeous brushed metal finish that looks exceptionally luxurious. Attaching the TV to the stand is relatively easy, but you might want to invite some friends over so they can properly ogle at this beauty.

At the back of the TV, there are two sets of ports, one facing left and one facing backward. All the basic ones are present: Three USB ports, an RF connector and tuner for an antenna, RCA jacks for older hardware, and an optical output. The real stars are the four HDMI 2.1 ports, all capable of supporting 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second and Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC), optimized for soundbars and surround-sound systems.

This TV’s display is absolutely breathtaking. It is extraordinarily bright, the colors are pitch-perfectly accurate, and the picture runs extremely smooth. Underneath the screen, LG’s Alpha Gen 2 processor and WebOS run things efficiently. It seamlessly presents its smart TV interface and can even improve image quality no matter the source. Thankfully, this TV doesn’t bombard you with a cacophony of ads. The WebOS ribbon that recommends content runs stealthily at the bottom, taking up just little of the screen space even when pulled up. There’s also a dashboard for managing connected home devices, which may include Alexa and Google Assistant. Search content online through voice command or ask the TV to show you your security camera’s video feed on-screen.

The 55-inch LG C9 OLED TV can make you cry tears of joy because of its stunning picture quality and unparalleled viewer experience. It’s one of the best TVs money can buy. In fact, we gave it a solid 4.5 out of 5 stars rating in our review earlier this year. It is expensive though, so if you’re eyeing for something more affordable take a look at this 55-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum 4K HDR Smart TV.

