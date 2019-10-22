This fantastic deal on a 55-inch TCL 4K TV won’t be around for long

Desperate for a brand-new 4K TV? Can’t wait until Black Friday? Consider yourself lucky — Walmart has slashed $370 off the 55-inch TCL 6-Series, which just so happens to be our pick for the best budget television on the market right now, dropping the price down to only $530 ($52 per month if you decide to take advantage of the retailer’s 12-month financing offer).

Once a manufacturer renowned for churning out sub-par slop, TCL has come on leaps and bounds, and is now producing fantastic affordable 4K TVs that rival those of LG and Samsung in terms of bang for your buck. The main reason for its success? A longstanding partnership with Roku that sees Roku OS bundled on all its latest televisions, including the 6-Series on sale today.

Pair this with a crisp, clear 4K Ultra HD screen and multi-format HDR, and the result is a 4K TV brimming with accurate color and dazzling detail. There’s no shortage of content to watch, either — Roku OS is home to the most extensive collection of live and on-demand streaming services we’ve ever seen, drawing material from both niche and mainstream sources.

You’d think that navigating such a large selection of content would be difficult, but that’s not the case. This is because the TCL 6-Series on sale is decked out with Roku’s own voice control feature. While it isn’t quite as knowledgeable as Google Assistant, which lets you search the web and control smart-connected appliances, it offers all the commands that count.

For example, you can ask the television to adjust the volume level, swap outputs, and even search for a particular movie or show across all the content services you’ve linked, like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. You can even tell it to find material that fits a specific criterion, such as all of the 4K Ultra HD movies on Netflix, or material starring The Office’s Steve Carell.

“If the unbelievably low price doesn’t convince you, the great picture quality absolutely will,” concluded our own Caleb Denison in our review, before noting that the addition of Dolby Vision and HDR10 processing, a powerful backlight system, and a wide color gamut sees the TCL 6-Series in a strong position (from a technological standpoint) to stand the test of time.

After something a little bigger? There are a number of larger 4K TVs on sale right now, including a 70-inch Vizio D-Series for $700, which just so happens to be one of the finest offers we’ve seen in a long time. Decided you’d rather wait and see what Black Friday holds? We’ve rounded up all the best Black Friday TV deals, and will be updating them from now through the big day.

