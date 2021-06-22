The annual Prime Day deals always bring huge markdowns on just about everything Amazon sells, but the stars of this show are the tech bargains — and let’s face it, those are always more exciting than discounts on clothing and home appliances. Prime Day is an especially good time to buy a new laptop if your work setup could use an upgrade. You’re not likely to see prices this good until Black Friday, so if you are on the hunt for Prime Day laptop deals, Amazon has a juicy one that lets Prime members take 24% off this awesome Acer Spin 5 2-in-1.

Acer makes a ton of great laptops, and although most people probably think of it as a budget brand, Acer also cranks out plenty of higher-end 2-in-1s and even gaming machines. They’re still a great value, though, and if a 2-in-1 convertible caught your eye but the price tags of models like the Dell XPS 13 or HP Spectre x360 give you sticker shock, then the Acer Spin 5 is worth a serious look.

While unassuming at first glance, the Acer Spin 5 has a few things that set it apart from the herd. One unique feature that we love is its 13.5-inch 2K IPS touch display which features a resolution of 2,256 x 1,504. That’s a 3:2 aspect ratio — a clear departure from the more common 16:9 aspect ratio usually seen on laptops and PC monitors — that gives you not only a crisper picture, but 18% more vertical screen real estate. It’ll leave you wondering why 16:9 ever became the standard.

That 13.5-inch touch display can fold flat on its 360-degree hinge, allowing you to use the Acer Spin 5 like a tablet with the included stylus pen that stows away neatly into the laptop chassis when not in use. The Acer Spin 5 2-in-1 has what it counts under the hood, too: It packs an Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor paired with 16GB of RAM, which are fantastic specs for work and streaming. For storage, you’ve got a fast and generously sized 512GB solid-state drive.

The Acer Spin 5 hits the sweet spot in size, hardware performance, and price, with this Prime Day deal knocking $264 off the usual price. That lets Prime members score this 2-in-1 for just $836. Act fast, though; this offer is over when Prime Day ends tonight.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations