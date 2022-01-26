This deal will convince you to try bone conduction headphones

Sometimes you’ll see a piece of tech that is so out there, you’re not quite sure it’s real. Thankfully, bone conduction earphones aren’t a sci-fi fantasy — and some of the bigger audio brands have released products in this niche. Of course, they are often quite expensive, which tends to put people off from trying them. That’s why this latest offer is one of the best headphone deals available, as Amazon has a pair of AfterShokz conduction headphones for just $80, down from the usual price of $130.

If you’re not familiar with bone-conducting headphones like the AfterShokz Treks Titanium, they’re actually pretty interesting. Rather than having a traditional speaker that creates soundwaves for your ears, these instead create the equivalent vibrations right up against a bone, usually a cheekbone, which in turn vibrate your eardrums internally, giving you the sound. It’s almost sci-fi sounding, but these types of earphones have a lot of benefits. For example, if don’t like in-ear headphones, and over-the-head earphones tend to bounce around a lot, these are a great alternative since they’re designed to hug your cheekbones anyway, so they’re much more firm and stable as you do activities.

The AfterShokz Titanium also has all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a premium headphone product that is made to be worn with an active lifestyle. It comes with an IP55 resistance rating for sweat, dust, and moisture, as well as Bluetooth so you can connect wirelessly. The battery life is also pretty good at six hours long, although that may be on the shorter side if you’re used to something like the AirPods from our Airpods Deals. On the bright side, it does have dual-mics for noise-canceling, so phone calls are clear, and the multifunction button should make switching between calls, music, and even your voice assistant pretty easy.

If you’ve been considering picking up bone-conducting headphones but have been worried about cost, then the $80 cost of the AfterShokz Titanium should at least nudge you a little towards buying a pair of these sci-fi looking headphones. Otherwise, if you’d like to stick to something more traditional, then be sure to check out some of our Powerbeats Pro deals.

