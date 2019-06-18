Share

Almost all of us rely on laptops nowadays, and like cars, these are among the single most expensive daily-use items that we own. It goes without saying, then, that deals on high-ticket tech items like these are always a welcome sight, especially if you’re shopping for machines that are packing the latest hardware (think gaming laptops and lightweight ultrabooks).

If you’re sniffing around for a new PC and are hunting for a deal, you might be in luck: Dell has a couple of its best offerings – the mighty Alienware 17 and the super-sleek Dell XPS 13 – on sale right now at pretty solid discounts. Whether you’re after a beefy desktop replacement for enjoying the latest games or you prefer a featherweight work laptop that you can carry around all day, these Dell deals have you covered. If you’re in the market for some Apple deals, however, we’ve also found a discount on the MacBook.

Dell XPS 13 Touchscreen Laptop — $469 off

Super-light Windows ultrabooks have really come into their own in recent years, with more and more PC makers throwing their offerings into the ring. Despite the growing competition, though, the Dell XPS 13 laptop remains one of our strong favorites, and it only seems to get better with age: The new 2019 refresh has all but perfected the ultrabook formula thanks to its snappy performance, sleek modern styling, and vibrant 4K display, all of which are combined with Dell’s great build quality.

The Ultra HD InfinityEdge display also pulls double duty as a touchscreen, so while this XPS model isn’t a true 2-in-1 tablet/laptop hybrid, it still offers some added convenience and versatility. It runs on an updated 8th-generation Intel Core i7-8565U CPU and 8GB of RAM, too, and comes standard with a high-speed 256GB solid-state drive for storage. This high-end ultrabook is already marked down at the moment, but the checkout code SAVE15 knocks it down even further to $1,360 for a total savings of $469.

Alienware 17 Gaming Laptop — $895 off

Alienware is a household name in the competitive field of gaming laptops, and this brand’s staying power is notable given how demanding gamers can be about their hardware (and understandably so). The Alienware 17 is the larger model in this PC maker’s stable, and its 17-inch Quad HD display places it in “desktop replacement” category for gamers who are looking to stick to a laptop platform and maintain the convenience of portability.

Its desktop-like hardware lets the Alienware 17 punch well above its weight, though: An Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM delivers plenty of juice for playing modern games at high settings, and this machine also packs an 8th-gen Intel Core 6-core i7 CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and two hard drives: A snappy 256GB SSD plus a 1TB 7,200 RPM HDD. A $610 discount brings the Alienware 17 to a still-pricey $1,900, but the checkout code SAVE15 applies to this deal as well, cutting it down to $1,615 for a total savings of $895 off retail.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, Prime Day deals, and much more on our curated deals page.