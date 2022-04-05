  1. Deals
This 55-inch Amazon TV deal knocks $190 off the price

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series with the Fire TV platform on the scree.
Amazon

For those who are planning to take advantage of 4K TV deals, you might find it tough to narrow down your choices among all the brands and models that are available. Here’s something to consider — Amazon’s Fire TV Omni Series, the retail giant’s first self-branded smart TV. If you’re interested, the 55-inch version of the 4K TV is currently available under Best Buy TV deals with a $190 discount, making it an even more tempting option because it’s down to just $370, from its original price of $560.

Amazon’s Fire TV Omni Series, which was announced in September 2021, comes with 4K Ultra HD resolution, with support for HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, for lifelike images and vibrant colors while you’re watching your favorite shows and movies. Like the best 4K TVs, it’s a smart TV that grants easy access to all the popular streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+. It maximizes Amazon’s Fire TV platform through its built-in microphones, so you don’t need a remote or app for Alexa to pick up your voice commands for functions such as controlling playback and searching for content.

For additional connectivity, Amazon’s Fire TV Omni Series comes with three HDMI ports, so you can connect it to cable, satellite, and your video game console at the same time. It also comes with an HDMI eARC port for linking audio equipment for improved sound. If you’re worried about your privacy, the TV is equipped with a switch that will electronically disconnect its microphones, so you don’t have to worry about potential security intrusions.

If you want to try Amazon’s first attempt at making smart TVs, then you should take advantage of Best Buy’s offer for the Fire TV Omni Series. The retailer is selling the 55-inch model of the 4K TV at $190 off, lowering its price to a more affordable $370 from its original price of $560. It’s unclear how long the deal will be available, so if you don’t want to miss out, you shouldn’t hesitate. Get Amazon’s Fire TV Omni Series into your living room for much cheaper than usual by clicking that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

