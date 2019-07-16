Share

Amazon Prime Day’s mammoth midsummer two days of deals is winding down, but there’s still plenty of second-day savings to be found on TVs, smart speakers, appliances, and more before Prime Day day wraps up.

Smart home devices have enjoyed some deeply discounted deals this week, thanks in part to Amazon’s focus on its Echo series of smart speakers. Now, before Prime Day wraps up until next year, you can score an Amazon Echo Plus smart speaker for just $110, down from $150. With just hours to go before Prime Day deals expire, you’d best act now, or else suffer the humiliation of having to listen to your neighbors ask their Echo Plus why you failed to secure these savings.

Amazon has been among the leaders in the smart speaker game since the release of the first Amazon Echo device in 2015. Now, the Echo series includes the compact Echo Dot, the video-driven Echo Show 5, and for audio aficionados, the Echo Plus, featuring the best sound quality of any Echo device.

Premium Dolby-powered speakers give the Echo Plus 360 degrees of crisp audio and bumping bass. Pair with a second Echo Plus to unlock stereo-quality sound, and easily access your Alexa audio assistant from anywhere, thanks to seven microphones and beam-forming technology. The built-in Zigbee hub enables the Amazon Echo Plus to act as your smart home hub, giving it the ability to control other compatible devices like smart lights, switches, locks, and more.

Aside from its standout sound quality, the most noteworthy feature of the Amazon Echo Plus is the ability of the aforementioned Alexa assistant. Through Alexa, you can command your Echo Plus to make calls, check your calendar, select songs from Spotify, Pandora, and others, adjust volume, control compatible smart home devices, and more, all through simple audio commands. With multi-room music, Alexa lets you control the soundscape on connected devices from rooms away.

What’s more, in a deal exclusive to Prime Members, Amazon is offering a free Amazon Smart Plug included with your Echo Plus purchase. With the Amazon Smart Plug, you can turn any outlet into a smart hub, capable of powering devices on and off through Alexa. With Amazon Prime Day just hours from ending, you’re unlikely to see a deal this good again anytime soon on an Echo Plus, so act now before your time runs out.

