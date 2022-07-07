Today's Best Echo Show 5 Prime Day Deal

The second-generation Amazon Echo Show 5 is down to its lowest-ever price of $35 on Amazon, after a $50 discount on its sticker price of $85 as part of the retailer’s early Prime Day smart home deals. The smart display was just released last year, so this Echo Show 5 Prime Day deal is a steal at less than half the device’s original price.

If you want to enjoy the benefits of a smart display that’s powered by Amazon’s Alexa, this Echo Show 5 Prime Day deal is one of your best options, if not the top one. The 59% discount won’t get larger as Amazon kicks off its annual shopping event though, so don’t wait for a lower price that won’t happen. You won’t regret it if you finalize your purchase for the Amazon Echo Show 5 as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Show 5 on Prime Day

Why buy:

Budget option for accessing Alexa

Equipped with privacy features

Plays content from streaming services

The second-generation Amazon Echo Show 5, which features a 5.5-inch screen with 960 x 480 resolution, is in Digital Trends’ best smart displays as the top budget option. It’s perfect for those who want to see what it’s like to own an Alexa-powered smart display, or shoppers who want to buy multiple units so that more family members can have the device in their rooms. That’s made even more possible with Amazon’s Echo Show 5 Prime Day deal, which brings it down to its cheapest-ever price.

When comparing the Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8, which is a version of Amazon’s smart display with an 8-inch screen, the advantages of the Echo Show 5 include its lower price and more compact size, which makes it better suited for desks and nightstands as it doesn’t take up too much space. However, despite its smaller dimensions, it still offers important privacy features such as the ability to deactivate its camera and microphone by sliding a switch, and it can also serve as a control center for your other smart home devices such as smart lights, security cameras, and smart thermostats.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 can perform the basic functions that you expect from a smart display with Amazon’s Alexa onboard. These include getting answers for your questions, searching for tutorial videos, and making video calls. You can also ask Alexa to play movies or music from your favorite streaming services, or pull photos from Amazon Photos or Facebook to transform the screen into a digital picture frame. Despite being a budget device, there are a lot of things that you can do on the Amazon Echo Show 5.

Should you shop this early Echo Show 5 Prime Day deal or wait?

Some of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals, such as this Echo Show 5 Prime Day deal, stay the same over the course of the annual shopping event. That means if you want to get the smart display as soon as you can, there’s no harm in buying it right now. There’s a possibility that the Echo Show 5 will be part of a bundle with other smart home devices from Amazon though. If you’re fine with waiting to find out if such a bundle will exist for the possibility of larger savings, then you should hold off on your purchase. Such a package will even be better if you’re just starting to build your smart home setup.

