Amazon has been at the forefront of streaming hardware (and software) for as long as we can remember, churning out affordable cord-cutting devices, like the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Recast, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Toshiba Fire TV Edition — all of which are now on sale through the retailer’s website for their lowest prices ever. Last year Amazon Prime Day price for the Fire TV Cube was down to $90 and right now Amazon is slashing the price to $10 less, its lowest price yet. Check out all the deals below.

Out of the four products on offer, the Fire TV Stick 4K is the best of the bunch, creating a portal to a host of streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix, for $40. That’s a total savings of $10, which may not seem like much, but when compared to the $50 price tag, it’s a considerable 20% off.

What’s more, the remote control bundled in the box is armed with a microphone that can be used to communicate with Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant. It’s capable of not only controlling the Fire TV Stick 4K itself, but also other devices connected to your Amazon account, such as a Nest Learning Thermostat or a Roomba.

The other products on the list, namely the Fire TV Cube and Fire TV Recast, take that basic streaming experience and fuse it with a couple of additional features. In the case of the former, which is on sale for $80 rather than the usual $120, that’s an integrated speaker that lets it moonlight as an Amazon Echo when it’s not in use.

The Fire TV Recast is interesting. It’s designed to be used alongside a Fire TV Stick 4K or Fire TV Cube and an HD antenna, adding the option to watch and record live TV through the likes of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and PBS, with enough storage space on board to store 75 hours of HD programming.

But how much will that set you back? Well, the Fire TV Recast can be had for $230, down from the standard $280. Factor in you’ll need to fuse it with a Fire TV Stick 4K and an HD antenna (our favorite is the Mohu Releaf, which retails for $30), and you’re looking at a total of $240 — around $60 less than normal.

Last, but not least, we have the Toshiba Fire TV Edition — a souped-up 55-inch Toshiba 4K TV that’s been torn apart and integrated with a Fire TV Stick 4K to offer instant access to a plethora of streaming platforms, as well as Amazon Alexa. This exact model would ordinarily set you back $450, but it’s on sale for $350.

Best of all, you don’t need to be an Amazon Prime subscribe to bag a bargain — they’re available for everyone.

