Amazon Kindle is down to just $55 today — but hurry!

Are you planning to switch from thumbing through physical books to using an e-book reader? Then you’re probably looking for Kindle deals, as the Amazon product has become synonymous with the reading devices. There are a variety of models to choose from, but if you want the most affordable version, then you’re in luck because the Amazon Kindle is currently even cheaper with a $35 discount from Amazon that brings its price down to just $55, from its original price of $90.

The 10th-generation Amazon Kindle, released in 2019, features a 6-inch touchscreen that uses E Ink technology to make the e-books look like real paper, like the best e-readers. You can still read on the 167 pixel-per-inch, glare-free display even under direct sunlight, so you don’t have to worry about not being able to continue your e-book when you’re outdoors. Whether you’re on the go or in your room, day or night, you’ll be comfortable reading on the Kindle’s screen because of its adjustable screen front light, which is a notable upgrade from its predecessor. The device comes with a rechargeable battery that can last for weeks, so you won’t have to plug it in much, even if you’re a voracious reader.

When you’re using the Amazon Kindle, you can do more than just read e-books, as you can also highlight passages, search for definitions, and translate words without leaving the page. The device also offers 8GB of storage, which is enough to store thousands of e-books so that you’ll never run out of things to read. You can purchase and download the e-books directly to the Kindle, and you can also access the best free books for Kindle.

The 2019 Amazon Kindle may be cheap, but it has most of the features that you would need and expect from a basic e-book reader. It’s also currently even more affordable because Amazon is selling it with a $35 discount, lowering its price to just $55 from its original price of $90. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own Amazon Kindle.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations