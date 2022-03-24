The 2018 Kindle model just got a nice price cut

Whether you’re on the lookout for some tablet deals or just trying to track down one of the best e-readers available, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is a great option. In fact, it’s one of the best Kindle deals we’ve come across, as you can currently get a Kindle Paperwhite for just $130 at Amazon. That’s a discount of $30 off its regular price of $160, and you can even save another 20% if you have a device to trade in. Free delivery and returns are also part of this great deal at Amazon.

Known the world over for its portability and huge selection of models to choose from, the Amazon Kindle is a great tablet and e-reader option for just about anyone. With the Kindle Paperwhite model, you’re getting an amazingly well-designed device that will become the go-to for readers on the move. It features a flush-front design and a 300 psi glare-free display that reads as much like real paper as any digital device is capable of, even in bright sunlight. The Kindle Paperwhite is also waterproof, so you won’t have to worry about it holding up during rainy days at the bus stop, sandy beach reading adventures, or even among splashes and spills around the house.

Because the Kindle lineup has so many options, it can be tough to figure out which is the best for you. You can compare the Kindle Paperwhite against other Kindle models in our Amazon Kindle vs. Kindle Paperwhite and Amazon Kindle Oasis vs. Kindle Paperwhite comparisons. But if you’re looking for a top-notch e-reader and tablet that can reach weeks of battery life on a single charge, a built-in light that lets you read indoors and outdoors at any time of the day, and an impressive storage capacity of 32GB for all of your favorite things to read, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is a steal with this discount going on at Amazon right now.

You can grab the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for just $130 right now, as Amazon has it discounted $30 from its regular price of $160. That’s a great deal on a device that doesn’t often see a discount, and you can save even more if you have a device to trade in. Free shipping and returns are included.

