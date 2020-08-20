Prime Day sales arrive early for the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Prime Day is a little later than usual this year but that hasn’t stopped Amazon offering great deals as an early presale. Right now, you can buy the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for just $100, saving you $30 on the usual price. It’s one of the best Kindle deals out there right now and it’s sure to improve your time reading all the latest hits thanks to its many great features.

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best Kindles yet. It’s the thinnest and lightest Kindle Paperwhite we’ve seen so it will always feel comfortable in your hand. It has a flush-front design to keep it slim and stylish, with a 300 ppi glare-free display that means it reads like real paper even if you’re sitting in bright and direct sunlight. A built-in adjustable light means you can easily read in any light, whether it’s day or night or somewhere in between.

Also waterproof, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is good to go for those times you want to relax with your favorite novel in the bath or by the pool. There’s no need to worry about water splashes since the Kindle is able to withstand being immersed in up to two meters of fresh water for 60 minutes if need be.

The stylish reading device also has Audible support so you can easily pair up Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your stories if you feel like a change from the usual Kindle way. With 8GB of storage, you won’t have to worry about scrambling around for space either.

With a battery life that will last you weeks, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is truly one of the best Kindles out there right now. If you love to read, this is the perfect accompaniment to your bookshelves. Right now, the ad-supported version (don’t worry – the ads are solely on the lock screen) is just $100 at Amazon. With a saving of $30, this is a great time to invest in a better reading experience for your future. Be quick though. This offer won’t last for long and stock is limited. You won’t want to miss out!

