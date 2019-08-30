Labor Day 2019 is a great time to treat yourself and while you might think to only find sales on tech appliances and mattresses, there are also great beauty items on sale. Professional hair dryers don’t come cheap but if you can still want that salon-quality hairstyle you can get it with the right hair dryer. Right now, Amazon is offering some pretty nice discounts on Trezoro and other popular brands of hair dryers for Labor Day. Check out these deals if you are looking to take home a professional-level blow dryer for less.

Trezoro Professional Ionic salon hair Ddryer — $50

Enjoy styling your hair every morning with the lightweight Trezoro Professional Ionic salon hair dryer. The quiet, yet powerful motor in this hair dryer helps make your daily hair styling ritual more efficient and relaxing. And with three heat and two-speed settings, you can achieve the look you want each time.

The Trezoro Professional Ionic salon hair dryer also helps keep your crowning glory looking healthy. This cutting-edge blow dryer has a built-in ion generator that removes static and frizz while you style your hair. Combine it with the effects of ceramic and tourmaline technology, and you get a supple, super glossy hair you can be proud of.

Enjoy a 20% discount on the normally $62 Trezoro Professional Ionic salon hair dryer when you purchase it from Amazon today. You can even get another 5% off with a coupon upon checkout. Order now to save on a professional hair dryer.

More affordable hairdryers on sale

If you are on a tight budget, Amazon has some affordable options for you. You can get these value-for-money hair dryers today at $20 or below. Some of these budget models even made it to our list of the best hair dryers.

Remington D3190 Damage Protection Hair Dryer with Ceramic + Ionic + Tourmaline Technology – $20

– $20 Conair 1,875W Full-Size Pro Hair Dryer with Ionic Conditioning – $15

– $15 Conair 1,875W Mid-Size Styler Hair Dryer – $10

– $10 Revlon 1,875W Smooth Brilliance AC Motor Hair Dryer – $17

– $17 Revlon 1,875W Compact Travel Hair Dryer – $12

– $12 Revlon 1,875W Frizz Control Lightweight Hair Dryer – $9

