Prime Day: Save 49% on a 6-foot Lightning cable for iPhone and iPad

Today's Best Lightning Cable Prime Day Deal

Kelly Kaliszewski
By
Black iPhone 11 plugged into charger.
Andreas Haslinger/Unsplash

It’s that time of year again! Prime Day deals are here, which means if you’ve been shopping for electronics, we have the Lightning cable Prime Day deal for you. Today you can get a 6-foot Amazon Basics ABS USB-A to Lightning cable for just $6. This cable is MFi Certified for Apple products and is regularly priced at $11, which .

If you have an iPhone or iPad, you already know you can never have too many Lightning cables, and this Lightning cable Prime Day deal is one you shouldn’t sleep on. Since it is Apple MFi Certified, this cable is sure to work with almost every Apple product that is currently available. The fast charging speed makes this charger a must because everyone knows you can always use an extra charger for the car, office, or gym bag. Sure, it isn’t one of the most exciting Prime Day Apple deals around, but it’s nice discount on something every iPhone owner needs.

Why you should buy this Amazon Basics 6-foot Lightning cable

The Amazon Basics ABS USB-A to Lightning cable is a must-have for anyone who owns Apple products, and at 6 feet long, this cord is the perfect length. It’s not too long so that it gets in the way or you trip over it, but it’s not so short that you have to sit on the floor if you need to use your device while it’s charging. It’s small enough to roll up and take with you, and the black color makes the cord blend in almost anywhere.

This Lightning cable Prime Day deal boasts wide-diameter wires, which maximize charging speed (supports up to 2.4 amps of charging current) in addition to an added layer of protection on the exterior of the cord to increase durability and reduce the possibility of fraying. The cable features unibody connectors designed to minimize damage while providing a secure fit after repeated insertions. These features ensure that this charger will last for thousands of hours of charging.

The Amazon Basics ABS USB-A to Lightning cable is compatible with almost every model of iPhone or iPad currently available and utilizes the Lightning-style cable. The charger cord also features Apple’s original C89 smart chip to recognize and connect to any of your Apple devices immediately.

