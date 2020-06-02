Feel like enjoying some new music or listening to old favorites? Right now, Amazon is offering a free three-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription to all new customers. There’s absolutely no payment required and no commitment or risk attached so there’s no reason why you shouldn’t give it a try — and step away from Spotify for a bit.

Amazon Music Unlimited offers you unlimited access to any song you could possibly think of. There are millions of options out there and the entire service is entirely ad-free. You won’t have to worry about being disturbed by corporate marketing as you listen your way through favorite albums, playlists, individual tracks, and more. Even better, you can listen to all these entirely offline with unlimited skips available to you. All you need to do is queue up your tracks before you head outside and away from your Wi-Fi connection.

Amazon is relatively new to the music streaming world compared to Spotify and Apple Music, but it’s already ahead of the crowd. That’s because it offers more than 40 million different tracks so you’re not going to run out of options. A discovery feature means you can also choose between curated playlists or station-based listening, which is perfect if you’re overwhelmed and not sure what to listen to next. Clever algorithms mean that it also learns what you might like, suggesting tracks you may not have heard of before but that are sure to hook you in. There’s something for everyone here, including the latest pop releases, classical music, music aimed at entertaining the kids, and more.

If you already own Alexa speakers, Amazon Music Unlimited is even better as it syncs up with it perfectly. You can wander around your home asking Alexa to play whatever you feel in the mood for. Alexa loves to make random suggestions, too. It’s the ideal way to add some fun atmosphere to your home and introduce the kind of magic that only good music can offer.

After the three-month trial expires, you’ll be charged $10 per month (or $8 per month if you’re an existing Amazon Prime member) but if you cancel before then, you won’t have to pay a single cent. The usual $10 per month charge is itself a great deal but we recommend canceling it straight away if you’re keen to not pay past the three months.

Be quick though. This three-month free trial is a time-limited offer. It won’t be around forever, and this is a great opportunity to discover so much amazing music entirely for free.

