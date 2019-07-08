Digital Trends
Deals

TellmeGen health and ancestry DNA test kit down to $139 in Amazon Prime Day deal

William Hank
By
Dog Poop DNA
vitstudio/Shutterstock

DNA test kits have become an increasingly popular purchase for consumers curious about everything from family health history to ancestry and even pet genetics. While 23andMe and AncestryDNA may be the most recognizable names around, there’s an array of other options for all sorts of DNA and health testing preferences. 

TellmeGen offers one of the most comprehensive test kits available, and now ahead of Amazon Prime Day, you can get the TellmeGen health and ancestry DNA test kit for just $139, down from its original $199. What these test kits can’t tell you is how long this deal will last, so act now to secure these savings.

The TellmeGen kit is unlike any other DNA test kit on the market, unlocking genetic predisposition information for more than 175 health conditions. A simple saliva sample enables TellmeGen DNA analysis to reveal susceptibility for breast cancer, diabetes, and more. In addition, carrier information for over 75 inherited conditions including hemochromatosis and cystic fibrosis are analyzed, which may be especially useful information for expectant parents.  

Among the more interesting features of the TellmeGen test kit is the personality trait report, which lets users discover how their DNA affects things like intelligence, pain sensitivity, memory, and more. Also included are wellbeing-based results, including such esoteric indicators like how drinking coffee might affect one’s anxiety.

In addition to all of your health and personality information, the TellmeGen DNA test includes ancestry results, letting you discover the makeup of your ethnicity down to a tenth of a percentage point. A deeper dive into the DNA analysis can even reveal which ethnic groups your ancestors may have belonged to.

While some other DNA tests are just one-and-done deals, the TellmeGen kit includes free monthly updates as new information arises, in essence providing you with lifetime genetic analysis. Over 550,000 are contained in the TellmeGen’s Illumina Chip, and there’s no telling what the next wave of scientific advances could unlock.

Amazon Prime Day is best known for its midsummer savings on electronics, but there’s so much more on offer than just laptops and tablets. DNA tests are a fun, informative way to discover more about your past and future, and with the TellmeGen test kit now just $140, it’s a great time to give your genetic makeup a closer look.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Prime Day 2019: Best Amazon deals before the July 15 start date
Garmin Vivoactive HR
Deals

Amazon drops prices on Garmin vivoactive HR smartwatches with 4th of July sale

Kick-start an active lifestyle by getting your hands on a reliable fitness tracker like the Garmin vivoactive HR GPS Smart Watch. You can order the regular fit version today on Amazon for only $190.
Posted By Erica Katherina
amazon 4th of july sale irobot roomba 690 robot vacuum wi fi connectivity 1
Deals

Amazon 4th of July deals: Apple Watch, iPad, Ring, Fire TV, and more

Amazon has loads of great deals in all categories leading to the 4th of July and the holiday weekend. Amazon dropped prices on Apple Watches, the latest Apple iPads, smart home devices, and small kitchen and home appliances. 
Posted By Bruce Brown
best apple watch deals of
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for July 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Tent in the middle of a rainy forest.
Deals

Best Prime Day camping deals: What to expect from Amazon in 2019

Prime Day 2019 is set for July 15-16. Given that it's happening over two days, this year's event is likely to be bigger than ever before. Like previous Prime Day sales, we expect a whole lot of camping gear to be available at great prices.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Ecobee SmartThermostat Review
Smart Home

Amazon has the best prices for Ecobee’s Alexa-compatible Smart Thermostats

Amazon's prices for Ecobee's newest model, the Smart Thermostat with Voice Control and for the Ecobee4 and Ecobee3 Lite smart thermostats are lower than the prices on all other major retailers.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Stock photo of Lenovo C390
Computing

Lenovo drops a $475 discount on the Yoga C930 laptop, today only

Lenovo is offering one of its 2-in-1 laptops at a $650 discount. This Lenovo Yoga C930 laptop comes with a 2TB solid-state drive, a digital pen, a fingerprint reader, and a Dolby Atmos sound bar.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon prime day
Deals

Your guide to Prime Day 2019: What to expect from the 48-hour event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
walmart google week cuts prices on smart home deals past prime day nest devices
Smart Home

Walmart Google Week cuts prices on smart home deals through Amazon Prime Day

Walmart announced Google Week with smart home device deals valid through July 16. If Walmart's earlier Pre-Prime Day sale was a shot across Amazon's bow prior to Prime Day 2019, the latest promotion is a frontal assault.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Nuheara IQbuds review
Deals

Amazon drops $99 off Nuheara IQbuds Wireless Earbuds ahead of Prime Day

Now is your best chance to grab your own pair because Amazon is dropping the price of the Nuheara IQbuds Intelligent Wireless Earbuds from $299 down to $200. That's decent $99 off for a great set of earbuds.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
philips saeco xsmall vapore amazon deal
Deals

Amazon slashes nearly $200 off the Saeco Xsmall Vapore espresso machine

The Philips Saeco Xsmall Vapore is a versatile espresso machine that can grind coffee beans, brew espresso, and froth milk. It normally retails for $599, but Amazon has slashed $172 off the price, bringing it down to $427.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
tp-link-kasa
Deals

Secure your home with the Kasa Cam Outdoor, now only $80 on Amazon

Whether you’re planning to build a video surveillance system in your home or looking to expand your existing setup, check out the Kasa Cam Outdoor by TP-Link. Normally $140, Amazon has cut its price to $80.
Posted By Erica Katherina
eufy robovac 11c pet edition walmart deal
Deals

Score the Eufy RoboVac 11c Pet Edition for only $200 on Walmart

From picking up pet hair to larger pieces of debris, the Eufy RoboVac 11c Pet Edition does an excellent job of cleaning floors. Order yours today on Walmart at a discounted price of $200.
Posted By Erica Katherina
brother hl l5100dn monochrome laser printer amazon pre prime day deal
Deals

Amazon drops Pre-Prime Day discount on Brother black and white office printer

There are a lot of high-speed printers out in the market. A good option would be Brother's HL-L5100DN. This monochrome printer is normally sold for $200, but Amazon has cut 16% off the price, bringing its cost down to $168.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
coffee maker espresso machine cyber monday deals nespresso inissia
Deals

Amazon cuts 23% off the Silver Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by De’Longhi

If you are looking for discounts on the Silver Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, you are in luck. You can get this coffee machine in a silver finish from Amazon at $115.
Posted By Drake Hawkins