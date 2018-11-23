Share

You’ve likely heard of DNA tests like 23andMe and Ancestry, but did you know the same things is available for your dog? Though there are quite a few pure breed dogs in households across the world, the majority of doggos tend to be mutts. If you’ve ever wondered what breed, or mix of breeds, your fuzzy friend actually is, you can finally find out for yourself! With great Black Friday discounts on DNA testing kits from Amazon and Walmart, breed identification is easy, painless, and cheaper than ever before.

With over 250 dog breeds, types, and varieties, the Wisdom Panel 3.o test kit allows for more accurate ancestry results than ever before. These tests also include genetic markers for wolves and coyotes, so you can see whether or not your pup has some wild roots in its family tree. This cutting-edge technology scans more than 1,800 pre-determined genetic markers to identify exactly what breeds your make up your favorite pooch. With an improved algorithm, you’ll receive a customized interactive report that goes back three generation, detailed breed profiles, Multidrug Sensitivity (MDR1) genetic mutation screening results, and adult weight range predictions to help with nutrition and dietary choices.

Normally priced at $86, the Wisdom Panel 3.0 testing kit is on sale for just $50 during the Walmart Black Friday sale.

Buy Now

If all you really care about is finding out what breed your dog is and some general information about those breeds, then a generic test is all you really need. However, if you want the full dog DNA test, then Embark is what you’re looking for. With a simple cheek swab, this DNA test kit uses the most accurate breed identification scientifically possible. You can find out your dog’s family tree all the way back to its great-grandparents, and see other dogs of similar breed mixes to your pup. Comprehensive genetic testing also allows for testing for over 160 different diseases and sensitivities. All you have to do is complete the swab, send it in, and wait 2-4 weeks for your results.

Normally priced at $199, a $50 Black Friday discount from Amazon drops the price to just $149.

Buy Now

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.

Follow @dealsDT