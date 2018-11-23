Digital Trends
Deals

Black Friday deals on Dog DNA testing kits tell you the make of your mutt

Jacob Kienlen
By

You’ve likely heard of DNA tests like 23andMe and Ancestry, but did you know the same things is available for your dog? Though there are quite a few pure breed dogs in households across the world, the majority of doggos tend to be mutts. If you’ve ever wondered what breed, or mix of breeds, your fuzzy friend actually is, you can finally find out for yourself! With great Black Friday discounts on DNA testing kits from Amazon and Walmart, breed identification is easy, painless, and cheaper than ever before.

Wisdom Panel 3.0 Dog DNA Test Kit — $50

black friday dna testing kits for dogs dog

With over 250 dog breeds, types, and varieties, the Wisdom Panel 3.o test kit allows for more accurate ancestry results than ever before. These tests also include genetic markers for wolves and coyotes, so you can see whether or not your pup has some wild roots in its family tree. This cutting-edge technology scans more than 1,800 pre-determined genetic markers to identify exactly what breeds your make up your favorite pooch. With an improved algorithm, you’ll receive a customized interactive report that goes back three generation, detailed breed profiles, Multidrug Sensitivity (MDR1) genetic mutation screening results, and adult weight range predictions to help with nutrition and dietary choices.

Normally priced at $86, the Wisdom Panel 3.0 testing kit is on sale for just $50 during the Walmart Black Friday sale.

Buy Now

Embark Dog DNA Test Kit — $159

black friday dna testing kits for dogs embark

If all you really care about is finding out what breed your dog is and some general information about those breeds, then a generic test is all you really need. However, if you want the full dog DNA test, then Embark is what you’re looking for. With a simple cheek swab, this DNA test kit uses the most accurate breed identification scientifically possible. You can find out your dog’s family tree all the way back to its great-grandparents, and see other dogs of similar breed mixes to your pup. Comprehensive genetic testing also allows for testing for over 160 different diseases and sensitivities. All you have to do is complete the swab, send it in, and wait 2-4 weeks for your results.

Normally priced at $199, a $50 Black Friday discount from Amazon drops the price to just $149.

Buy Now

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Walmart Black Friday deals in 2018
best black friday electric razor deals braun feature
Deals

The 5 best Black Friday electric razors from Braun, Phillips, and Wahl

Popular brands like Braun, Phillips, and Wahl have all come forward with some pretty glorious savings. We've combed through Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy to bring you the best Black Friday electric razor deals we can find.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
holiday 2018 23andme dna
Deals

Discover your roots for half the price with 23andMe’s Black Friday sale

Last year, 23andMe was among Amazon's top five best-selling items for Black Friday. Now the saliva-based DNA test kit is once again being discounted at a generous 50 percent off its Health + Ancestry package.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
1206757 autosave v1 2 windows 10 home laptop
Computing

Best Black Friday Laptop Deals

After an October packed with fresh new laptops and device reveals, now is the right time to shop. We checked out all hottest sales from all the major retailers and have collected the best laptop Black Friday deals for you right here.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
how the playstation 4 pro will make games look better ps4 heroshot
Gaming

Best Black Friday PS4 Deals

Each year, Black Friday is loaded with great deals on consoles, games, and accessories. You're sure to find steep discounts for both the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro, as well as a bunch of games. We've compiled the best PS4 Black Friday deals here.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
best air purifiers holmes hepa type desktop purifier thumb
Deals

Breathe easy with these air purifiers, still on sale for Black Friday

Not to mention that flu season is here, you're going to want to protect yourself from nasty germs and illnesses. These Black Friday deals can easily rid your home or office of unwanted allergens and contaminants.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
black friday deals 2018 post feature
Deals

The best Black Friday tech deals from across the web, all in one place

Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are offering the best online Black Friday deals, and we've worked hard gathering all of those sweet savings into one convenient location. Get them before their gone!
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
photo shootout p20 pro galaxy s9 iphone x pixel 2 pixel2 iphonex galaxys9 header
Mobile

Best Black Friday Smartphone Deals

Don't subject yourself to the frenzied hordes seeking in-store bargains. Don't waste time trawling online retailers to find the best offers. We've done the hard work for you. Behold the best Black Friday smartphone deals in all their glory.
Posted By Simon Hill
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Save up to $850 with the best smartphone deals for November 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $850.
Posted By Lucas Coll
buy refurbished mac best
Computing

Best Buy’s Black Friday deals

We've been hard at work assembling all the best Black Friday deals Best Buy offers in 2018 and putting them in one place to save you time and money this holiday season. From laptops to TVs, game consoles to smart speakers and much more…
Posted By Georgina Torbet