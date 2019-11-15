These early Black Friday soundbar deals on Amazon save you as much as $173

Watching movies or shows on a big 4K screen sure is an enjoyable experience, but having to listen to tinny, muffled speakers? Not so much. If you want to realize superb audio from your TV, investing in a soundbar is the way to go. They are easy to set up, come in a small footprint, and sound significantly better than TVs alone.

You don’t have to wait for Black Friday to score amazing discounts on soundbars. Our favorite online retailers have been pumping us up with booming deals even before the shopping bonanza kicks in. We spotted spectacular offers on the Yamaha YAS-207 and the Sony HT-S350 on Amazon, with their prices slashed by up to 42% off. These soundbar deals are even made sweeter with the inclusion of a wireless subwoofer.

Yamaha Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, YAS-207 – $168 ($133 Off)

The Yamaha YAS-207 earned the spot as the best soundbar due to its diverse feature set and affordability. Our review team gave it an astonishing near-perfect rating, noting that it’s extremely impressive and is a total package. It’s not surprising though; as the world’s first soundbar with the DTS Virtual: X technology, the YAS-207 is capable of virtualizing sound in multiple dimensions. Basically, it’s like having a surround sound system minus the complicated setup frequencies.

You’ll love this soundbar’s Clear Voice function as well. This mode effectively exposes subtler moments in dialogue-driven scenes, so you can hear every bit of detail crystal clear. The experience is further upscaled by the wireless subwoofer, which lifts low-end frequencies with thumping bass. From the teeny-tiny sound effects to heart-pounding car crash scenes, you’ll hear and feel everything as if you’re in the scene.

Setting up and controlling this Yamaha soundbar is a breeze. There are easy-access touch controls and an LED display along the front panel, allowing you to easily fine-tune and view settings. Further adjustments can be done quickly through the included micro remote. While it can’t connect to the Wi-Fi, its Bluetooth, as well as optical, analog, and HDMI inputs, are sufficient to ensure hassle-free connectivity.

Don’t settle for mediocre TV sound. With the Yamaha YAS-207 hooked up to your TV, you can immerse in your entertainment with wonderful, lifelike audio. Take advantage of Amazon’s deal and bring home this soundbar and subwoofer package for only $168 instead of the usual $300.

Sony Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, HT-S350 – $198 ($82 Off)

Something a little bit richer in terms of features is the Sony HT-S350. This model is equipped with a 320W total power output which brings every song, movie, or show to life in the clarity and volume it deserves. It’s also packed with a 2.1-channel front surround sound that puts you right at the heart of whatever it is you’re watching. This technology emulates the wide sound stage of cinema-style surround sound without the need for extra rear speakers.

Sony also tossed in a voice enhancement mode to deliver greater audio clarity. This technology boosts audio frequencies to amplify background noises as well as to make voices clearer and more distinguishable from other sounds. There are seven sound modes available as well so you can tailor the sound profile according to your entertainment: Auto, Standard, Cinema, Game, Sports, Music, and News. And with the wireless subwoofer’s rich and deep bass, you’ll be able to feel every scene burst to life around you.

Connecting this Sony soundbar to your TV is easy through the HDMI ARC or optical input. It can also pair via Bluetooth so you can stream music wirelessly from your smartphone. Slim and compact, it can be simply put in front of the TV without blocking the screen or mounted to the wall to save space.

Boost the audio coming from your TV by getting your hands on the Sony HT-S350. This soundbar and subwoofer package will normally set you back $280, but Amazon’s price cut lowers its price to just $198. We don’t know how long this deal will last, so you better order now while you can.

