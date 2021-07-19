True wireless earbuds, like Apple’s AirPods, are an excellent way to listen to music and audio — like podcasts or audiobooks — on the go. They’re portable, there are no wires to get tangled up in, and they offer excellent battery life. Plus, there are usually a ton of AirPods deals available at any given time.

However, you may see some of those deals and feel confused because not only are there different models, but there are some with a wireless charger and some with a wired charger. What’s the difference? If you want to know, keep reading because we’re going to break it down for you.

Is a wireless AirPods charger worth it?

You’re probably wondering what the difference is between the wired and wireless AirPods chargers.

First, it’s important to point out that the 2nd-generation Apple AirPods in each bundle are exactly the same. The cases are designed similarly, with one exception. The wireless charging case can be charged on a wireless charging pad or with the Lightning cable. The wired case can only be charged with the Lighting cable.

If you’re wondering why that matters, think about how you will be carrying your AirPods, especially when you travel. The wireless charger allows you to use charging pads and the cable, so you have more options.

Even if you score a great deal, the AirPods with the wireless charger are more expensive. Whether or not that extra cost is worth it is really going to depend on how often you use the wireless charging support. Remember, both cases can charge your AirPods on the go. The major difference is how the actual case is charged, which is either through a wired Lightning cable or by placing it on a wireless charging pad.

If you want to save some money, we recommend going with the wired charger bundle. If you want to use a wireless charging pad to charge your AirPods and the case, then go with the wireless bundle.

Apple AirPods (2nd-gen) with Wireless Charging Case — $159, was $199

This bundle includes a pair of Apple AirPods (2nd-gen) and a wireless charging case. The case can be charged with a Qi-compatible charging mat or pad or with the Lightning connector (included). The AirPods offer up to 24 hours of listening time total or 18 hours of talk time. Each pod lasts for five hours with a single charge and stretches to the full 24 hours with the charging case. They seamlessly sync with Apple devices, including iPhone, Mac, and iPad. Normally $199, Staples is offering the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (MRXJ2AM/A) for $159 with free shipping and delivery.

Apple AirPods (2nd-gen) with Wired Charging Case — $129, was $159

This bundle includes a pair of Apple AirPods (2nd-gen) and a wired charging case. The case is charged with the Lightning connector, which is included. Like the earbuds in the other bundle, the AirPods offer up to 24 hours of listening time total or 18 hours of talk time. You get five hours per pod with a single charge and up to 19 additional hours with the charging case. They sync automatically with Apple devices, and they’re always ready to use. Normally $159, Staples is offering the AirPods with Wired Charging Case (MV7N2AM/A) for $129 with free shipping and delivery.

More true wireless earbuds deals available now

Want to see what else is available? We gathered some of the best true wireless earbuds deals that are available.

