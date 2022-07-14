Apple AirPods Pro are still at their Prime Day price of $170

Prime Day deals might technically be over but Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon are still at their Prime Day price making them a great deal. Normally priced at $249, you can buy the Apple AirPods Pro for $170 right now, meaning you save $79 off the usual price. If you thought you’d missed out on the best AirPods deals, this is the ideal time to pick up new AirPods Pro for less than usual before they go back to their regular price. Here’s why you need them.

The Apple AirPods Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now. They pack plenty of features in to ensure that they’re great earbuds whether you need them for running, working out, relaxing at home, or taking on your daily commute. That’s because their sound quality is as great as their noise cancellation. They offer highly effective Active Noise Cancellation which is able to block outside noise so that you can focus on the music you’re listening to. Any time you need to take the outside world in again, you can switch over to a transparency mode so you can hear environmental sounds without having to worry about taking your earbuds out.

In addition, the Apple AirPods Pro sound great due to a wealth of audio features. They offer spatial audio with dynamic head tracking so that it feels like the music has been placed all around you. Thanks to that, it feels like you’re at a concert you might be listening to, giving you a truly immersive experience. That’s further helped by adaptive EQ which automatically tunes music to the shape of your ears, giving you a more personal experience. With a choice of three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips, you can enjoy a more customized fit that feels more comfortable as well as sounding better too.

The Apple AirPods Pro are sweat and water resistant so they’re great for jogging or working out in, with more than 24 hours of total listening time thanks to the MagSafe Charging Case. A reliable pair of earphones, the Apple AirPods Pro even offers up Siri support and are effortless to switch between other Apple devices.

Normally priced at $249, the Apple AirPods Pro are down to just $170 right now at Amazon. A fantastic price for an equally fantastic pair of earphones, you won’t want to miss out on this good a deal. Buy now while stocks last.

Editors' Recommendations