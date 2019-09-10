Save $100 with Best Buy’s deal on the Arlo Pro four-camera security kit

When it comes to keeping your home safe from intruders and burglars, outdoor security cameras make a great first line of defense. If you want the liberty to put them wherever you want to, going with the wireless camera route is a great idea. Right now, Best Buy is discounting the Arlo Pro four-camera wireless security camera kit by 20% — that’s $100 less than its usual $500 price tag.

If you can spare a few extra bucks, the Arlo Pro five-camera system is an excellent pick as well. Amazon is slashing the price on a renewed bundle from $650 to just $416.

The wire-free Arlo Pro cameras can be installed virtually anywhere as long as they’re within your Wi-Fi network range. They are also IP65-certified weatherproof for protection against indoor and outdoor elements, such as snow, rain, and heat. Powered by long-lasting batteries with support for fast charging, you can count on the cameras for uninterrupted surveillance day and night.

Each camera is packed with an HD 720p lens that can capture crisp and detailed picture. What’s more, there’s a Night Vision that can see even in low light and a wide-angle 130-degree field of view for the maximum area coverage. Both recorded and live videos can be easily viewed through the Arlo app or by connecting the cameras to an Alexa-enabled display.

These Arlo Pro cameras are designed with a two-way audio function which allows you to listen and talk back via the built-in speaker and microphone using your smartphone. When a camera detects sound or motion, the built-in siren on the base station can go off when enabled. The motion detection can also be set up to send you emails, push notifications, and phone alerts. Simply adjust motion sensitivity to fine-tune the alerts and to conserve the cameras’ battery.

Monitor your home from every angle with the Arlo Pro wireless camera system. You can score the 4-camera kit on Best Buy for only $400, while the renewed five-camera bundle is on sale on Amazon for only $416. No subscriptions are necessary as both deals come with free cloud storage for up to seven days.

Looking for more? Browse through our curated deals page for the latest and most exciting discounts on video doorbells, smart locks, and other smart home products.

