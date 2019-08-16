Deals

Snag Audio-Technica wireless headphones at a sweet 20% discount on Amazon

Kaitlyn Gilles
By
audio technica ath m50xbt amazon fi

There may be hundreds of headphones available in the market but how many qualify as the top choice for musicians, streamers, content creators, and music lovers alike? Audio-Technica has been a pioneer of transducer technology for more than 50 years and has since manufactured studio cans that are supposedly meant to be hardwired directly into a soundboard. With the increasing demand for wireless headphones, the company finally cut the cord and gave us the ATH-M50xBT. Normally ringing in at $199, snag the pair of studio-grade headphones at a sweet 20% discount on Amazon. Pop in the Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT and tune into an out of this world listening experience for just $159.

Audio-Technica has been known to be simply functional and it translates directly into its design. The ATH-M50xBT comes in a minimalistic satin black finish accentuated with silver rings on the exterior of both its earpieces. Comfort was definitely considered in its heavy-duty build as both the headband and ear cups are completely padded. The pair of wireless headphones may look a bit chunky but its collapsible design and the included carry pouch make it extremely portable.

Audio-Technica may have gone wireless with Bluetooth 5.o but you can expect the ATH-M50xBT to deliver the same sonic signature you would find in its wired counterpart (ATH-M50x). Once paired with a compatible device, you can instantly enjoy music playback, handle calls, and adjust volumes with the integrated mic and controls on its earcups. Moreover, you’ll also have the convenience of activating voice assist by tapping on your left earcup. You may opt for a wired configuration with the provision of a 3.5mm jack should you untimely run out of juice but then that could hardly be the case as its battery life can stretch up to 40 hours on a single charge.

Now, for the main feat, the ATH-M50xBT’s audio performance is relatively balanced with a frequency range of 15-28,000 Hz. The 45mm large-aperture drivers dressed in copper-aluminum voice coils certainly do the job with a clear sound that reverberates through each audio spectrum. The emphasis on the bass is something you’ll particularly appreciate. These Bluetooth headphones are equipped with AptX technology to ensure that there are no lags in your connection within a 10-meter range while its over-ear design and tight fit give way to solid noise isolation.

The Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT is an excellent option for studio cans that you can have with you on the go. No wonder it scores an 8 out of 10 in our in-depth review. Whether you’re wired or wireless, your ear will surely be in for a treat. With Amazon’s 20% discount, you won’t have to burn a hole through your pockets as its $199 price tag comes down to $159.

Looking for something more compact? Check out what we have on the best true wireless earbuds, noise-canceling headphones, and more from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

