August and Yale smart locks go on sale for Prime Day, save up to $100 off

Timothy Taylor
By

As part of Prime Day 2019, Amazon is offering amazing discounts on two of its best-selling smart locks: The August Smart Lock Pro, which you can order with or without August Connect, and the Yale Assure Lock SL with Z-Wave Plus, in polished brass, oil-rubbed bronze or satin nickel.

Arguably the most important component of a truly connected smart home is the smart lock. Not only does it make life a little easier, but it also turns something as basic as locking your door into something cool. With smart locks, you can restrict the people who enter and leaves your home. It also gives you a sense of security to come and go as you please. Some work simply by letting you use your phone to open and close doors, while others can grant special privileges to certain people. The most advanced models work through voice commands and can sync with other smart home devices as well.

August Smart Lock Pro

amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day august smart lock pro connect 2

What the August Smart Lock Pro basically allows you to do is to lock and unlock your door using your smartphone. You can also use it with your Apple Watch as well as smart assistants like Siri and Alexa.

In terms of features, this lock is no slouch. You can set it to Auto-lock or Auto-unlock depending on how near your phone is. When you leave it will automatically lock your door, and it unlocks itself once you’re near. You can also set it to allow access to a select number of people using the app.

The August Connect is an additional device that plugs into any power outlet near the smart lock. It allows you to control your lock from pretty much anywhere.

This smart lock works with the widest range of standard deadbolts so you don’t have to worry about compatibility. Installation is very easy. You just need a Phillips-head screwdriver then follow the steps in the August Home app. The entire installation process lasts for about 10 minutes or less.

Order the August Smart Lock Pro and Connect bundle for $224, $56 off its original price of $280, or just the August Smart Lock Pro for $230. If you wait a little longer until midnight PT on July 15, you can get the smart lock with Control for 37% off, which brings it down to $176, or just the smart lock itself for 30% off.

  • August Smart Lock Pro – 30% less on Amazon
  • August Smart Lock Pro + Connect – 37% less on Amazon

Yale Assure Lock SL with Z-Wave Plus

august and yale smart lock amazon prime day deal assure sl

The Yale Assure Lock SL is a beautifully designed, voice-assisted smart lock, much like the August Pro. It has a stylishly slim keypad that allows you to create and manage up to 250 unique pin codes to share with people you trust.

This smart lock works with Z-Wave, a wireless communications protocol used primarily for home automation. Common alarm panels that have a Z-Wave module inside of them are Samsung SmartThings, Wink, Alarm, Honeywell, Iris, and more.

Once integrated, you have the power to lock, unlock or check the current lock status of your home through Alexa. It is easy to install. Replace it with your existing deadbolt in a matter of minutes using only a screwdriver.

The Yale Assure Lock SL comes in a variety of designs. Right now, Amazon is offering the smart lock in Polished Brass, Oil Rubbed Bronze or Satin Nickel for $220. If you wait a little longer for Prime Day at exactly midnight PT, you can get one for 30% less.

  • Yale Assure Lock SL in Polished Brass – 30% less on Amazon
  • Yale Assure Lock SL in Oil Rubbed Bronze – 30% less on Amazon
  • Yale Assure Lock SL in Satin Nickel – 30% less on Amazon

One key feature that the Yale Assure Lock SL lacks is it doesn’t have an app that can remotely access the smart lock, unlike the August Pro. You must go through Alexa or your smart home system in order to lock and unlock the deadbolt. You might want to take that into consideration when deciding.

Looking for more smart home deals?

