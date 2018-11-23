Share

Another Thanksgiving has come and gone, and Black Friday weekend has officially begun. Now’s the time of the year to get the best deals and deepest discounts on high-end electronics, and if you’re in the market for a new pair of Bluetooth headphones or a portable speaker (and nothing among the Bose Black Friday deals jumped out at you), then Bang & Olufsen also has some enticing offers ahead of the holidays.

Bang & Olufsen is a lesser-known maker of high-end audio technology, and through Cyber Monday, a handful of its great headphones and speakers are on sale. These Bang & Olufsen Black Friday deals let you take as much as $100 off of some new wireless audio devices:

Earbuds are nice, but to enjoy the most immersive sound experience, you want a pair of over-ear headphones like the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4. These headphones connect to your iOS and Android devices via Bluetooth, freeing you from wires, and feature durable aluminum, steel, and leather construction along with a clean-looking design.

The Beoplay H4 headphones have a generous 19-hour battery life in wireless mode before needing a charge, but they also include a standard 3.5mm audio cable for use in wired mode if you prefer. The Bang & Olufsen Black Friday sale takes $35 off the price, letting you score these wireless Bluetooth headphones for $199 through Cyber Monday.

Bluetooth speakers seem to be getting smaller and smaller (and that’s a good thing), with the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay P2 being a shining example of how great these portable audio devices can be. The Beoplay P2 wireless speaker is small enough to fit in a pocket and carry all day, yet still offers a nice 10-hour battery life.

Its rugged polymer and aluminum construction makes it both light and durable, and Bang & Olufsen Signature Sound technology allows you to customize sound profiles to your liking via the Beoplay App. Bang & Olufsen Black Friday deals let you score the Beoplay P2 Bluetooth speaker for $110 ($69 off).

For a truly portable (and truly “wireless”) pair of on-the-go in-ear headphones, look no further than the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8. These Bluetooth earphones feature the adaptable Bang & Olufsen Signature Sound profiles (configurable via the Beoplay App) and come with a leatherette clam-shell carrying and charging case that can easily stow away right in your pocket.

The Beoplay E8 Bluetooth earphones feature a convenient touch interface which lets you take calls, switch music tracks, and more with a simple tap of the earbuds while you’re listening. The Bang & Olufsen Black Friday sale brings these wireless in-ear headphones down to $199, giving you a $100 discount.

The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 Bluetooth speaker is the larger sibling of the pocket-sized P2 speaker, offering more power for its size. Its textured polymer base and all-aluminum dome are splash- and dust-resistant, and it provides an impressive 24-hour battery life (at normal volume levels) on a single charge.

Like other Bang & Olufsen devices, the Beoplay A1 Bluetooth speaker lets you create your own sound profiles for different listening activities using the Beoplay App, and it’s fully compatible with iOS and Android devices for its wireless connectivity. The Bang & Olufsen sale knocks $74 off the price, so you can grab this Bluetooth speaker for $175.

Like the Beoplay E8 earphones, the Beoplay E5 Bluetooth earbuds offer wireless audio in a small, portable package. The H5 earphones have a cabled neckband between the two ear-pieces which makes for a slimmer earbud profile, with the added bonus that the neckband will make these earbuds much harder to lose. The H5 features the same splash-proof design and adaptive sound profiles of its larger cousin via the Beoplay App, as well.

The H5 Bluetooth earbuds offer a 5-hour battery life and come with a handy magnetic charging dock. They’re considerably cheaper than the E8 earphones, too, but the Bang & Olufsen Black Friday sale lets you score them for even less: A $100 discount brings the Bang & Olufsen H5 Bluetooth earbuds down to just $149 through Cyber Monday.

Looking for more great stuff? Find audio deals, Black Friday sales, Cyber Monday discounts and more on our curated deals page.