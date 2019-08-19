Deals

Work out in style with the Powerbeats3 earphones, now 40% less on Amazon

Timothy Taylor
By
Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless

When Dr. Dre ventured into making his own line of headphones, the Beats brand made a considerable splash in the market, especially among younger people. With sleekly designed products with an aesthetic that proved irresistible to the younger demographic, Beats is now owned by Apple, so you can count on improved hardware and software capabilities.

One of its most popular offerings, the Powerbeats3 wireless earphones, is currently available on Amazon for a huge 40% off. Instead of its usual price of $200, get these rugged wireless headphones that are ideal for rigorous workouts for only $119.

The Powerbeats3 is a pair of wireless fitness headphones with a design that doesn’t deviate much from its previous iterations. The earbuds are housed on elongated elliptical plastics and attach to your ear via hooked rubberized ear tips with the famous Beats logo showcased on the sides. The hooked design prevents the buds from falling off, and they are water and sweat resistant enough to take them with you to the gym. Just don’t make the mistake of diving into the pool while wearing them.

These wireless buds are connected by a band with a rubber strip that has three buttons on it: The volume control keys and the play/pause/answer call key. The built-in microphone is also found in this strip. The control piece is found below the left bud, which is unusual since most banded earbuds have theirs on the right, so it might take some time getting used to. Unfortunately, the control piece seems rather flimsy. We would have liked a sturdier material like aluminum or a heavier plastic.

Inside the earbuds is Apple’s W1 chip — the same one that powers the original AirPods. This chip gives the buds a blip-free wireless connection with Apple’s AAC codec. Once you fire these earbuds up, your iOS device will automatically detect them for immediate pairing.

Beats headphones are renowned for their powerful bass and the Powerbeats3 is no exception. The bass can get overpowering sometimes though and might hurt your ears. We suggest listening at a lower volume. Mid and high range are fairly smooth and sound OK. Clearly, these buds don’t offer the most well-rounded sound, but if you’re all about that bass, these are perfect for you.

Battery life is terrific. With a single charge, the Powerbeats3 can last up to 12 hours max. They take a fairly short time to fully charge and can deliver a superb one hour of playback after just five minutes of charging.

The Powerbeats3 wireless earphones offer excellent battery life, a secure fit for workouts, and a very reliable Bluetooth connection. Unfortunately, the build quality is a little questionable and the bass is frequently overpowering. If it’s an over-ear headphone you want, check out the Beats Solo3.

For more options visit these pages for our best noise-canceling headphones, true wireless earbuds, and wireless headphones. And for more awesome deals this coming Labor Day, visit this page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

