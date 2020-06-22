Best 4th of July sales 2020: Everything you need to know

There’s a reason 4th of July sales are known as Black Friday in July: It’s a chance to take home must-have hardware like iPads and 4K TVs at Black Friday-like prices (duh!). There is a catch, though. While there aren’t a massive number of 4th of July sales happening now, come 4th of July 2020 we’re going to be drowning in them — and with each retailer claiming to be the cheapest in town, tracking down the best 4th of July deals can seem like an impossible task. That’s where Digital Trends comes in: We’re cataloging all of the best 4th of July sales right here. If you find a product listed below, you can rest assured it’s: A) the cheapest we’ve seen it; and B) has been approved by our experts and is deserving of your hard-earned cash.

When Are The Best 4th of July Sales?

4th of July, silly. That’s not to mean you have to wait till then to take home some must-have tech on the cheap, though: Most retailers start their 4th of July sales a little earlier — usually on the 1st. Just keep in mind that prices you see ahead of the big day are subject to change when on the day itself. But if you’re in dire need of a new 4K TV, for example, and can’t hold out a week, there’s no harm in pulling the trigger a little early. In most cases, you’re only going to miss out on extra savings to the tune of between $10 and $50 if anything at all. The fact of the matter is that any discount on top-of-the-line hardware is worth having, particularly if you found the product on this page. That’s because we only highlight the very best 4th of July deals.

Where Are The Best 4th of July Sales?

This depends on what you’re looking for. If it’s a 4K TV, head over to Best Buy or Dell. If it’s an iPad, try Amazon or Adorama. Mattress? You’ll want to look at a brand like Casper or Tuft & Needle. See where we’re going with this? You don’t have to make this decision yourself, though: By analyzing 4th of July sales of the past, we’ve thrown together a quick list of where to find the best deals for 4th of July 2020. Just keep in mind that Digital Trends will be on hand when the action starts, highlighting all of the best deals right here, so be sure to check back nearer the time for more structured buying advice. In the meantime, here’s a list of retailers that have already kicked off their 4th of July sales, with a breakdown of what’s on offer:

Are Cheap 4th of July Sales Too Good To Be True?

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: For every must-have deal out there during a shopping event, there at least a dozen bad. That’s why it’s important to not only consult an impartial source of buying advice to find out whether the offer you’re looking at is really worth your hard-earned cash, but to also have an understanding of the tricks retailers use to trick customers into thinking they’re looking at an unmissable deal, when in reality they’re looking at a product they probably wouldn’t have noticed if it wasn’t on sale — and there’s almost always a reason it wouldn’t have stood out. Fortunately, we’re on hand to help — we’ve thrown together some expert advice to help you get the best possible deal this 4th of July 2020.

It can be hard to do this for clothing, but if you’re shopping for electronics, a quick check of other stores can help you decide if you’re getting a good price (if you found the deal here, skip this step). Read: Some sales aren’t all they’re cracked up to be, but you have to read all of the details to know that. BOGO could mean a variety of things and mail-in rebates are always more work than they ought to be.

Some sales aren’t all they’re cracked up to be, but you have to read all of the details to know that. BOGO could mean a variety of things and mail-in rebates are always more work than they ought to be. Think: Deals were designed to get you to make an impulsive buying decision, so make sure you do your due diligence before clicking Buy Now. If an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is. Be sensible.

