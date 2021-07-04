Best 4th of July TV sales and deals for 2021

It’s always a good time to upgrade your home theater, so if you’re planning to buy a new TV, now’s a great time because you can take advantage of this year’s 4th of July TV deals. Purchasing a TV for your home can be very expensive, but you should be able to stretch your budget and enjoy significant savings with the discounts that retailers are currently offering in their 4th of July sales. To help you with your search, we’ve gathered the best 4th of July TV sales, as well as tips on how to choose the perfect TV that suits your needs.
Best 4th of July TV deals 2021
75-inch Samsung Q800T 8K QLED TV$2,800 $3,000
75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV$2,997 $4,997
75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV$4,000 $5,000
65-inch LG 2160p 4K TV$797 $2,000
Furrion Aurora 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV$1,500 $1,700
65-inch Sony X900H 4K TV$1,398 $1,957
65-inch Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TV$1,898 $2,000
32-inch Samsung QN32Q50RA QLED 4K TV$483 $558
65-inch LG 4K NanoCell TV$997 $1,200
Sony A9G 77-inch 4K HDR OLED Smart TV (2019)$3,187 $4,500
48-inch LG CX OLED 4K TV$1,300 $1,500
Flexible Extended Warranty for LessAvoid Costly Retailer Warranties
70-inch Insignia 4K TV$650 $700
75-inch TCL Roku Smart 4K QLED TV$1,300 $1,500
50-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV$350 $380
Sony A8H 55-inch TV: BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV$1,298 $1,900
85-inch Samsung Q70T 4K TV$2,419 $2,748
75-Inch Samsung Class QLED Q900T 8K TV$2,900 $4,500
Sony XBR55A8H 55" A8H 4K Ultra HD OLED Smart TV$1,298 $1,900
55-inch Insignia LED 4K TV$400 $430
65-Inch Vizio Class OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV$1,800 $1,900
75-inch Samsung QLED Q60T Series 4K HDTV$1,397 $1,500
65-inch Sony Class X800H 4K TV$998 $1,300
75-inch Sony X750H 4K TV$1,140 $1,200
55-Inch LG Class BX Series OLED 4K UHD TV$1,497 $1,850
There’s no shortage of 4th of July TV deals, even if Amazon’s Prime Day was just a couple of weeks ago. Retailers have reloaded their TV offerings in time for the holiday, and it’s very unlikely that you won’t be able to find a listing that catches your eye. Whether you’re looking for a small screen or a massive display, and if you want just a basic TV or one that packs the latest technology, there’s a deal out there for you.
It’s unclear when in the day the 4th of July sales will end though. It’s not safe to assume that you have until midnight to take advantage of the offers because retailers may end them early or stocks may run out. This means that if you see an offer that you like, you should pounce on it quickly before it gets away. It’s fine to do some research so that you’d know exactly what you’re getting, but you shouldn’t take too long if you don’t want to miss out on the best deals.
Should you buy a TV on 4th of July?
It’s highly recommended to wait for shopping events and holidays such as the 4th of July before you invest in a new TV so that you won’t have to pay full price. Different retailers have rolled out 4th of July TV deals for you to browse, so it’s just a matter of determining the brand you prefer, figuring out the model that you want, and searching for the best offer for a particular TV. With the sheer number of options that are available, there’s surely an offer out there that’s perfect for you.
The next major shopping events after the 4th of July are Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which are several months away. The discounts then may be bigger compared to what you can avail from today’s 4th of July sales, but that’s not a sure thing, as the price cuts could remain the same or perhaps even shrink. If you’ve got the budget now, there’s no sense in waiting for lower prices that may never happen. If you finalize the purchase now, you can already start watching your favorite shows on your new TV, instead of having to wait for months for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to roll around. This is even more important if the TV that you’re using right now badly needs a replacement — you don’t want to suffer through months of watching on a blurry display if there’s a chance right now to upgrade to a much better screen that’s packed with the latest conveniences offered by TVs.
Compared to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, retailers aren’t as busy on the 4th of July, which means there’s a lower chance of delays caused by congested shipping channels. You won’t have to wait as long for your new TV to arrive if you buy one now. There’s also a bit more time for you to pick the brand and model that you want because stocks won’t be running out as fast. That said, you shouldn’t be taking your time, especially if you’re aiming to buy one of the popular models from an established brand.
How to choose a TV on the 4th of July
With all the brands and models available, in addition to the types of TVs that you can buy, it’s a daunting task to wade through today’s 4th of July TV deals and choose what you’ll buy before the discounts disappear. It’s not impossible though, and you should start by setting your budget. It’s fine to spend a bit more than what you initially thought, but you’ll want to stay within your predetermined amount so that you won’t be using money that’s allocated for other expenses.
If you’ve got your sights set on taking advantage of 4K TV deals, you should check out Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide. The guide explains everything that you need to know before moving ahead with a purchase, including the size that you should be looking for, the different kinds of technology that you will find in 4K TVs, and the various displays that are available. In general, you should buy the biggest, most advanced TV that your wallet will allow so that you can enjoy the latest features in the industry for the best viewing experience possible.
Two of the displays that you can find on 4K TVs are QLED and OLED, and you might want to look at QLED TV deals and OLED TV deals to see what’s available. Each of these display types has advantages over the other, with QLED offering higher brightness, longer lifespan, and larger screen sizes, while OLED features better viewing angles, deeper black levels, and less power consumption. QLED is better all around, but OLED is preferred if you can control the lighting of your room.
After learning all the terms that you need to know to be able to choose from today’s 4th of July TV sales, the next thing you should look at is Digital Trends’ best TVs for 2021 so that you’ll get an even better idea of what to look for when buying a new TV. Additionally, if you see a deal that features one of the recommended TVs, you shouldn’t hesitate on taking advantage of the offer because you’ll surely get amazing value. While there are many TVs in the market that are solid options, those on our list are guaranteed to be surefire hits for your family and your living room.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- Dell 4th of July Sale 2021: The best deals to shop today
- Best 4th of July laptop sales and deals for 2021
- Best 4th of July phone sales and deals for 2021
- Best 4th of July AirPods deals and sales for 2021
- 4th of July Sales 2021: All the best deals, all in one place