Best 4th of July TV sales and deals for 2021

By

It’s always a good time to upgrade your home theater, so if you’re planning to buy a new TV, now’s a great time because you can take advantage of this year’s 4th of July TV deals. Purchasing a TV for your home can be very expensive, but you should be able to stretch your budget and enjoy significant savings with the discounts that retailers are currently offering in their 4th of July sales. To help you with your search, we’ve gathered the best 4th of July TV sales, as well as tips on how to choose the perfect TV that suits your needs.

Best 4th of July TV deals 2021

75-inch Samsung Q800T 8K QLED TV

$2,800 $3,000
For the ultimate, highest resolution experience available, this 8K TV offers an incredible level of detail that has to be seen to be believed. Plus it's QLED and upscales content to 8K as well.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV

$2,997 $4,997
This LG 8K NanoCell TV meets the industry definition for 8K resolution. It's 4 times the resolution of 4K, complete with the natural, lifelike color of Nano Color.
Buy at Walmart

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$899 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands.
Buy at Amazon

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $5,000
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch LG 2160p 4K TV

$797 $2,000
With its quad core processor to render your content in beautiful 4K resolution plus sound features like ultra surround and Bluetooth Surround Reality, this TV sounds as good as it looks.
Buy at Walmart

Furrion Aurora 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV

$1,500 $1,700
In the market for a 4K TV fit for your patio? The Furrion Aurora might just be what you're looking for with its outdoor-optimized 4K panel and IP54 weather-resistant housing.
Buy at Amazon

65-inch Sony X900H 4K TV

$1,398 $1,957
Sony is known for exceptional TVs, and the X900H is no exception, with HDR support, game mode for gamers, and Alexa compatibility so you can control the TV with just your voice.
Buy at Walmart

Sony BRAVIA OLED 4K 65-inch TV:Ultra HD TV with HDR and Alexa - 2020 Model

$1,889 $2,500
Enjoy magnificent visuals no matter the viewing angle and equally immersive audio from Dolby Atmos which emulates a surround sound field. Especially in Game Mode, making this ideal for gaming setups.
Buy at Amazon

75-Inch Samsung Class Q900TS Series LED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV (QN75Q900TSFXZA)

$2,900 $4,500
With Quantum Processor 8K at its heart to release the full power of 8K, this TV guarantees extremely stunning picture quality that's 16 times more than what an HDTV can offer.
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TV

$1,898 $2,000
When you want a TV that looks amazing both when you're using it and when you're not, you need The Frame. This 65-inch model offers QLED technology and displays art when not in use.
Buy at Amazon

Insignia 43" Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Edition TV

$280 $320
Stream your Netflix shows in HD with this 4K UHD TV. See stunning images in 2160p resolution on a wide 43-inch LCD screen.
Buy at Best Buy

32-inch Samsung QN32Q50RA QLED 4K TV

$483 $558
Who says QLED TVs have to cost a fortune? This Samsung model is small but mighty, with a beautiful QLED 4K display, game mode, smart features, and support for HDR formats.
Buy at Walmart

65-inch LG 4K NanoCell TV

$997 $1,200
LG's NanoCell display offers bright colors and a sharp, accurate picture, with a super slim bezel and local dimming to make your movies,TV shows, and even games look even better.
Buy at Walmart
Hurry! Limited time deal!

Sony A9G 77-inch 4K HDR OLED Smart TV (2019)

$3,187 $4,500
A rare chance to get a huge discount on a massive 77-inch 4K OLED TV. Sony's picture quality is beyond compare and the Android TV software makes streaming your favorite content effortless.
Buy at Amazon

48-inch LG CX OLED 4K TV

$1,300 $1,500
With 4K OLED, the LG CX line is a remarkable thing of beauty in any home theater, capable of delivering to even the most average viewer a world-class movie-viewing experience fit for a director.
Buy at Best Buy
65-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR65A8H)

$2,498 $3,100
The Sony A8H series ensures magnificent visuals no matter the viewing angle. It also has the Dolby Atmos which emulates a surround sound field for an immersive watching experience.
Buy at Target

70-inch Insignia 4K TV

$650 $700
If you want a big TV without paying a huge price, this model offers 4K resolution, smart Fire TV features, an Alexa voice remote, and a large 70" size, making it an ideal budget option.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch TCL Roku Smart 4K QLED TV

$1,300 $1,500
This TV from TCL's 5 series has QLED technology for a stunning picture that is rich, deep, and colorful. The Roku operating system provides easy access to your favorite streaming services.
Buy at Amazon

50-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV

$350 $380
Get into the 4K game for an affordable price with this Android TV from Hisense. It has all the smart and streaming features you'll need, plus Dolby Vision HDR, built-in Chromecast, and voice remote.
Buy at Best Buy

Sony A8H 55-inch TV: BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

$1,298 $1,900
The Sony A8H uses the same processor as Sony's 8K TVs so this 4K TV has the power to deliver the best color, brightness, and overall picture quality possible. For those who wish they could afford 8K.
Buy at Amazon

85-inch Samsung Q70T 4K TV

$2,419 $2,748
The Samsung Q70T is fully loaded with every feature a hardcore cinephile could ever need, putting you directly in the director's seat of any film.
Buy at Samsung

75-Inch Samsung Class QLED Q900T 8K TV

$2,900 $4,500
Samsung's 75-inch TV delivers breathtaking images at 8k resolution, capable of revealing details in the darkest of scenes with its densely concentrated zones of precisely controlled LED backlights.
Buy at Best Buy

Sony XBR55A8H 55" A8H 4K Ultra HD OLED Smart TV

$1,298 $1,900
The Sony A8H uses the same processor as Sony's 8K TVs so this 4K TV has the power to deliver the best color, brightness, and overall picture quality possible. For those who wish they could afford 8K.
Buy at Amazon

55-inch Insignia LED 4K TV

$400 $430
In a big size for a small price, this TV offers voice control that works with Alexa, support for streaming services through the Fire TV software, and a high resolution 4K image.
Buy at Best Buy

65-Inch Vizio Class OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV

$1,800 $1,900
Equipped with Ultra Color Spectrum technology for intense color accuracy, this TV gives watching movies, TV shows, and gaming excellent clarity and brightness.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Samsung QLED Q60T Series 4K HDTV

$1,397 $1,500
This breathtaking Smart 4K UHD is equipped with a QLED panel, offering a wider range of color and contrast for a strikingly vivid and cinematic picture.
Buy at Amazon

65-inch Sony Class X800H 4K TV

$998 $1,300
With an X1 4K HDR processor, this TV can upscale your content so you can enjoy everything you watch in beautiful 4K. Plus it has Android OS for all the smart TV features you need.
Buy at Walmart

75-inch Sony X750H 4K TV

$1,140 $1,200
Elevate your home theater setup with the 75-inch Sony X750H 4K TV, ensuring you get crystal-clear, pixel-perfect visuals no matter what you're watching, making it a must-have for movie lovers.
Buy at Best Buy

55-Inch LG Class BX Series OLED 4K UHD TV

$1,497 $1,850
OLED technology is an easy way to maximize your film-viewing experience with state-of-the-art visuals that would make directors tear up, and the LG BX 4K TV provides exactly that.
Buy at Walmart

There’s no shortage of 4th of July TV deals, even if Amazon’s Prime Day was just a couple of weeks ago. Retailers have reloaded their TV offerings in time for the holiday, and it’s very unlikely that you won’t be able to find a listing that catches your eye. Whether you’re looking for a small screen or a massive display, and if you want just a basic TV or one that packs the latest technology, there’s a deal out there for you.

It’s unclear when in the day the 4th of July sales will end though. It’s not safe to assume that you have until midnight to take advantage of the offers because retailers may end them early or stocks may run out. This means that if you see an offer that you like, you should pounce on it quickly before it gets away. It’s fine to do some research so that you’d know exactly what you’re getting, but you shouldn’t take too long if you don’t want to miss out on the best deals.

Should you buy a TV on 4th of July?

It’s highly recommended to wait for shopping events and holidays such as the 4th of July before you invest in a new TV so that you won’t have to pay full price. Different retailers have rolled out 4th of July TV deals for you to browse, so it’s just a matter of determining the brand you prefer, figuring out the model that you want, and searching for the best offer for a particular TV. With the sheer number of options that are available, there’s surely an offer out there that’s perfect for you.

The next major shopping events after the 4th of July are Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which are several months away. The discounts then may be bigger compared to what you can avail from today’s 4th of July sales, but that’s not a sure thing, as the price cuts could remain the same or perhaps even shrink. If you’ve got the budget now, there’s no sense in waiting for lower prices that may never happen. If you finalize the purchase now, you can already start watching your favorite shows on your new TV, instead of having to wait for months for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to roll around. This is even more important if the TV that you’re using right now badly needs a replacement — you don’t want to suffer through months of watching on a blurry display if there’s a chance right now to upgrade to a much better screen that’s packed with the latest conveniences offered by TVs.

Compared to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, retailers aren’t as busy on the 4th of July, which means there’s a lower chance of delays caused by congested shipping channels. You won’t have to wait as long for your new TV to arrive if you buy one now. There’s also a bit more time for you to pick the brand and model that you want because stocks won’t be running out as fast. That said, you shouldn’t be taking your time, especially if you’re aiming to buy one of the popular models from an established brand.

How to choose a TV on the 4th of July

With all the brands and models available, in addition to the types of TVs that you can buy, it’s a daunting task to wade through today’s 4th of July TV deals and choose what you’ll buy before the discounts disappear. It’s not impossible though, and you should start by setting your budget. It’s fine to spend a bit more than what you initially thought, but you’ll want to stay within your predetermined amount so that you won’t be using money that’s allocated for other expenses.

If you’ve got your sights set on taking advantage of 4K TV deals, you should check out Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide. The guide explains everything that you need to know before moving ahead with a purchase, including the size that you should be looking for, the different kinds of technology that you will find in 4K TVs, and the various displays that are available. In general, you should buy the biggest, most advanced TV that your wallet will allow so that you can enjoy the latest features in the industry for the best viewing experience possible.

Two of the displays that you can find on 4K TVs are QLED and OLED, and you might want to look at QLED TV deals and OLED TV deals to see what’s available. Each of these display types has advantages over the other, with QLED offering higher brightness, longer lifespan, and larger screen sizes, while OLED features better viewing angles, deeper black levels, and less power consumption. QLED is better all around, but OLED is preferred if you can control the lighting of your room.

After learning all the terms that you need to know to be able to choose from today’s 4th of July TV sales, the next thing you should look at is Digital Trends’ best TVs for 2021 so that you’ll get an even better idea of what to look for when buying a new TV. Additionally, if you see a deal that features one of the recommended TVs, you shouldn’t hesitate on taking advantage of the offer because you’ll surely get amazing value. While there are many TVs in the market that are solid options, those on our list are guaranteed to be surefire hits for your family and your living room.

