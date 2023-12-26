 Skip to main content
Best after-Christmas laptop deals: Apple, Dell, Lenovo, and more

If you’re not yet done with your holiday shopping, the good news is that it’s still not too late to take advantage of laptop deals that slash the prices of devices made by the best laptop brands like Apple, Dell, Lenovo, and HP. We’ve rounded up our favorite bargains below so that you won’t have to wade through the overwhelming number of options yourself, and also so that you can push through with your purchase as soon as possible. There’s a chance that stocks for some of these offers get sold out sooner than you think, so you shouldn’t be wasting any more time.

Best after-Christmas HP laptop deals

If you want reliability from your new laptop, you’re going to want to take a look at HP laptop deals. The brand’s devices won’t let you down no matter what task is at hand, though of course, you’ll have to get a model with specifications that matches your needs. Fortunately, HP laptops come in a wide range of capabilities, so you’ll be able to choose a model that can provide you with the performance that you want.

  • HP Chromebook 14at —
  • HP Laptop 17z —
  • HP Laptop 15t —
  • HP Pavilion x360 15 —
  • HP Pavilion Laptop 15 —
  • HP Envy Laptop 17 —
  • HP Spectre x360 16 —

Best after-Christmas Dell laptop deals

Dell laptop deals are always popular because the brand is a mainstay in our list of the best laptops, with multiple generations of the Dell XPS 13 always among the top spots. Dell laptops are both powerful and stylish, but they offer amazing value for money because they come with relatively affordable prices. Whether you’re on a tight budget or you’re planning to make a huge investment, you can’t go wrong with a laptop made by Dell.

  • Dell Inspiron 15 —
  • Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 —
  • Dell Inspiron 16 —
  • Dell XPS 13 —
  • Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 —
  • Dell Inspiron 16 Plus —
  • Dell XPS 15 —

Best after-Christmas Apple laptop deals

There’s a reason why MacBook deals almost always get sold out quickly — people want to enjoy discount on the admittedly expensive prices of these Apple laptops. They cost a lot for several reasons though, including the top-of-the-line performance that they offer for multimedia artists and creative professionals. It’s highly recommended that you buy a MacBook that’s powered by Apple’s own chips, with the latest being the M3 series, for unparalleled power and efficiency.

  • Apple MacBook Air 2015 (restored) —
  • Apple MacBook Air M1 2020 (renewed, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —
  • Apple MacBook Air M1 2020 (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —
  • Apple MacBook Air M2 2023 (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —
  • Apple MacBook Pro M3 2023 (8GB RAM, 1TB SSD) —
  • Apple MacBook Air M2 2023 (16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) —
  • Apple MacBook Pro M1 Pro 2021 (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —

Best after-Christmas Lenovo laptop deals

You should check out our explainer on the several Lenovo brands to understand the differences between them, but the gist is that there’s something for everyone when it comes to Lenovo laptop deals. Whether you’re thinking about getting a cheap but dependable laptop for your kid to use at school or a powerful gaming laptop to play today’s most popular titles, there’s a Lenovo laptop waiting for you.

  • Lenovo IdeaPad 1 —
  • Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 —
  • Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 —
  • Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 —
  • Lenovo Yoga 7 —
  • Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 —
  • Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 —

Other after-Christmas laptop deals worth buying

There are other brands that you can trust across the different types of laptops, and you have to make sure that you stick to them if you don’t want to end up with a machine that won’t live up to your expectations in terms of performance and construction. While you should always be on the lookout for discounts, just like the ones we’ve gathered here, you don’t want to spend on a laptop from an unknown brand with an unusually low price as you may regret it in the near future.

  • Samsung Chromebook 4 —
  • Acer Chromebook Spin 311 —
  • Acer Aspire 3 —
  • MSI Thin GF63 gaming laptop —
  • Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 gaming laptop —
  • Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop —
  • LG Gram Style 16 —

