If you’re a fan of Amazon’s Alexa and you’re planning to expand your smart home setup, you should think about taking advantage of this Echo Dot Cyber Monday deal from Amazon. Some of the retailer’s best Cyber Monday deals focus on its own Echo brand of products, which includes smart speakers, smart displays, and wireless earbuds. If you’re interested in adding a smart speaker to your home, you can’t go wrong with the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot, which is on sale for just $20, half its original price of $40 after a .

Today’s best Echo Dot Cyber Monday deal

Why Buy:

Access Alexa through voice commands

Manage your other smart home devices

Audio improvements compared with its predecessor

Multiples serve as an intercom around the house

The third-generation Amazon Echo Dot was released in 2018, but it remains a very capable smart speaker that will provide your family with various conveniences through the help of Amazon’s Alexa. You can issue a wide range of voice commands to the digital assistant through the device, such as requesting to play a song through Amazon Music or other music streaming services, launching an audiobook through Audible, setting timers for your daily tasks, adding items to lists, and searching for information such as weather and traffic, among some of the best Alexa skills.

You’ll also be able to manage compatible smart home devices through the Amazon Echo Dot, with Alexa’s assistance. You can use voice commands to dim smart lights when it’s time to bed, increase the temperature when it’s getting cold through your smart thermostat, or deactivate smart plugs that are not in use, among many other possibilities. You can also set up the Guard feature in the Alexa app so that you’ll receive mobile alerts if the smart speaker detects specific sounds such as a smoke alarm going off or glass breaking.

When comparing the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot vs. second-generation Amazon Echo Dot, the 2018 version of the smart speaker replaces the plastic exterior with a softer and more attractive design that makes it blend in better with its surroundings when you place it on any surface in your home. More importantly, there’s a significant improvement in the audio of the third-generation Echo Dot, with a single 1.6-inch speaker over its predecessor’s 1.1-inch speaker. The significantly bigger driver allows the smart speaker to create a more robust sound with less distortion. The third-generation Echo Dot also reduces its microphones to just four far-field mics from the standard seven-microphone arrangement from precious Echo and Echo Dot devices, but it’s still able to detect voice commands from across the room even while you’re playing music.

With its low price, the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot may serve as your family’s introduction to the smart home experience, as you can purchase multiples of the smart speaker and place them in several rooms around the house. In addition to giving all family members access to Alexa, the Echo Dot may be used as an intercom to talk to other smart speakers for applications such as letting everyone know that dinner’s ready or to remind the kids that it’s time to sleep. You can also call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device through the Echo Dot so that you can stay in touch with them even when they’re miles away.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations