Check out these 5 best backpack deals just in time for back-to-school season

The right backpack can make or break your daily routine. Backpacks that don’t fit you well can result in serious health issues caused from putting too much weight on your back. A heavy backpack can pull on the neck muscles, contributing to headaches, shoulder pain, lower back pain, and/or neck and arm pain. Alternatively, the right sized backpack has been shown to be good for your back. If you want to get the best backpack for the upcoming school year, or just need a new bag to carry with you to work or on your travels, this back-to-school season is a great time to shop. Backpacks are designed for different uses, including backpacks to carry you Go-Pro, while others meet a range of purposes, such as backpacks that double as briefcases, so you want to make sure you get one that fits your exact needs. Read on to discover the best backpack deals available right now.

Kenox Vintage Laptop Backpack Score a stylish backpack this school year with this Kenox Vintage Laptop Backpack, which is currently 64 percent off on Amazon. Available in a trendy bluish-green or purple-grey, the backpack adds a vintage look to any attire. The backpack is made out of high-quality waterproof lightweight polyester and measures 17-by-12-by-5 inches, making it perfect to fit a 15-inch laptop. The design makes it suitable for college, travel, and outdoor activities. The backpack comes complete with adjustable padded reinforced straps for comfort, and a reinforced bottom for extra support. It features a unique shape with several pockets for storage to keep you organized, including a roomy main pocket with laptop compartment, a front zipper with pockets to make the accessories easily accessible, an internal zipper pocket that fits a cell phone or other similar sized valuables, and two side pockets big enough to fit water bottles. The Kenox Vintage Laptop Backpack normally retails for $78 but is currently discounted to $28 on Amazon, saving you $50 (64 percent). Amazon

Scione Waterproof Computer Laptop Get a laptop bag that keeps you powered up with this Scione Waterproof Computer Laptop, which is currently 22 percent off on Amazon. The laptop bag has an external MicroUSB port with a set-in charging cable making it convenient for charging your electronics on the go. The backpack is crafted out of water resistant polyester that provides strong and long-lasting performance with maximal weight, making it perfect for business, work, school, home, gym, travel, and other frequent use. Adjustable shoulder straps make it easy to choose the appropriate length of the straps to fit your height. The shoulder straps also make it easy to get the MicroUSB cable to reach the perfect length. The bag has a classic shape with several pockets for storage and organization. This model has a roomy main compartment, two front zipper pockets to hold small accessories, one internal security zippered pocket for valuable items, and two side pockets for water bottles or an umbrella. The Scione Waterproof Computer Laptop regularly retails for $36 but is currently on sale for $28 on Amazon, providing a $8 (22-percent) discount. Amazon

Amarte Lightweight Multi Pockets Laptop Backpack Get all the storage you need in the backpack color of your choice with this Amarte Lightweight Multi Pockets Laptop Backpack, which is currently 44 percent off on Amazon. The multi-pocket backpack is perfect for school, work, or travel, and is available in six attractive color options. The backpack has a convenient and comfortable double zipper making it easy to take things out or put things in. It has adjustable shoulder straps so it can meet different height needs. Suitable for men or women, the fashionable backpack can be purchased in colors ranging from a basic black to a soft baby blue. The backpack has multiple pockets including one laptop pocket, one large roomy main pocket, three zipper front pockets, and one zipper front side pocket. It’s large enough to keep even large items including laptops, magazines, clothes, an umbrella, books, and more. It has a soft washed canvas that is easy to clean so colors won’t fade and the shape won’t deform even after multiple washes. The Amarte Lightweight Multi Pockets Laptop Backpack regularly retails for $54 but is currently marked down to $30 on Amazon, providing a $24 (44-percent) discount. Amazon

Mengar 35L Foldable Water Resistant Packable Backpack Get a backpack that can handle everything you throw at it or in it with this Mengar 35L Foldable Water Resistant Packable Backpack, which is currently 72 percent off on Amazon. The durable backpack is crafted out of high-quality material to resist wear and tear and has a 4.4 out of 5-star review based on 284 reviews on Amazon. This model is made from highly rip and water-resistant nylon and Diamond RipStop polyester to provide strength and long-lasting performance with minimal weight. Additionally, stress points are reinforced with bar tacking for increased longevity. The 2-way quality SBS zippers have easy pulls that make for trouble-free opening and closing. The backpack has a spacious main compartment to carry your personal belongings, along with an inner secure zip pocket for your smaller items. The front has a large forward-facing pocket with see-through mesh and a pressure strap with a click lock, along with two side water-bottle pockets. The waterproof bag can be carried by the sturdy top loop and carrying handle for one-handed lifting, or by wearing it on your back using the two breathable, adjustable shoulder straps. Available in multiple color combinations, the Mengar 35L Foldable Water Resistant Packable Backpack normally retails for $70 but is currently on sale for $20 on Amazon, saving you $50 (72 percent). Amazon