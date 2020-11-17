Best Black Friday Amazon Echo Deals 2020: Echo Dot, Echo Show 5, Echo Show 8

If you’ve been waiting patiently for great deals on Amazon Echo devices, your wait is over because Black Friday deals are today. Amazon, Best Buy, and Target all have best Black Friday Amazon Echo deals available right now. There’s no reason to wait or search elsewhere because we gathered the Amazon Echo deals with the lowest-ever prices on this page.

If you want to add smart-home devices to your current setup but you aren’t limited to Amazon Echo products, we’ve also rounded up the best Black Friday smart home deals from other brands.

Best Black Friday Amazon Echo deals

How to choose an Amazon Echo during Black Friday

With the low prices of the Black Friday Amazon Echo deals already available, the cost isn’t as significant a factor in deciding which Amazon Echo devices to buy as is how you will use them after purchase. The versatile third-generation Amazon Echo Dot is priced low enough that even if you just used it as a timer and alarm clock you could put one in every room without a financial strain for most people. You can also use Echo Dots to play music on demand, ask and answer questions about or report news, weather, and sports, and communicate as an intercom within your home or as a speakerphone to call anywhere. Once you learn a few simple Alexa voice commands and connect the Echo Dot with any of its wide range of compatible smart-home security, entertainment, and convenience devices, the puck-sized device can be a command center for your entire home. One good way to get a sense of the range of possibilities with the Amazon Echo devices is to check out the 25 best Alexa skills.

The Echo Show with a 10-inch display, the Echo Show 5, and the Echo Show 8 are the Echo Dot’s greatest competition, especially with their own low Black Friday prices. The Echo Show 5, for example, with a 5-inch diagonal screen, is easily the bestselling Echo smart display model. The Echo Show 5 does everything an Echo Dot can do, but it also adds a color display that can show your personal photos, run video news clips, display recipes while you cook, and be used for video calls and video conferences. The Echo Show 5 can stream live video or stored video clips from your home security cameras. You can use the Show 5 to watch the best movies on Amazon Prime if you’re sitting close, although the larger displays on the Echo Show 8 and the original Echo Show have higher resolutions and are better for extended viewing.

There are Black Friday Amazon Echo deals on a few other Echo devices, and when the list grows, we’ll add them. The Amazon Echo Dot and Echo Show 5 are fantastic deals for such versatile and powerful devices.

When to shop Black Friday Amazon Echo deals

There’s already a wide variety of Black Friday Amazon Echo deals available. This is because most large retailers have kicked off their Black Friday sales early, so there’s no need to wait till the end of the month to start shopping. If you do decide to wait, you run the risk of missing out on most top-rated Amazon Echo products to thousands of other frenzied shoppers out there. Any product that does sell out, won’t see a restock in time for Christmas so your best bet is to take advantage of these Black Friday Amazon Echo deals right now.

You can also rest easy that you’re getting the best price. With Black Friday price guarantees in place, no matter how early you shop your new Echo device, you’ll be getting it at the lowest price possible. You also run the risk of not getting your goods in time if you do decide to wait. Delivery dates are already pushed back till the end of the month so now’s really the time to get shopping. We’ve done the hard work and found all the best available Black Friday Amazon Echo deals out there — all you need to do is get shopping.

Should you buy an Amazon Echo deal during Black Friday?

Black Friday is the last large major shopping event of the year and the best time of the year to buy Amazon Echo smart speakers, smart display, and other smart devices that respond to commands and control from Amazon Alexa’s voice commands. Even though Amazon isn’t the only retailer that sells Amazon Echo devices, the prices at all retailers dip during big sales, especially Black Friday, and then go right back up to full retail. Black Friday this year is different from most years because of the pandemic, which changed shopping behaviors for many people. Best Buy, Target, and Amazon have all begun offering Black Friday Amazon Echo deals earlier than usual this year. If you see a great deal on an Amazon Echo device you want to pick up, don’t hesitate because the demand is larger than ever.

Where to find the best Amazon Echo sales

Amazon Black Friday: Amazon has lined up best-ever deals on the Echo Dot 3rd-generation, the Echo Show, Echo Show 5, Echo Show 8, and Echo Flex.

Amazon has lined up best-ever deals on the Echo Dot 3rd-generation, the Echo Show, Echo Show 5, Echo Show 8, and Echo Flex. Best Buy Black Friday: Best Buy has the same selections and prices on Amazon Echo deals as Amazon, with some additional bundled deals as well.

Best Buy has the same selections and prices on Amazon Echo deals as Amazon, with some additional bundled deals as well. Target Black Friday: Similar to Best Buy in this regard, Target sells Amazon Echo products. The prices for specific Amazon Echo devices are the same on all three sites, but Target also features bundled deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations