  1. Deals

Best Black Friday Amazon Echo Deals 2020: Echo Dot, Echo Show 5, Echo Show 8

By

If you’ve been waiting patiently for great deals on Amazon Echo devices, your wait is over because Black Friday deals are today. Amazon, Best Buy, and Target all have best Black Friday Amazon Echo deals available right now. There’s no reason to wait or search elsewhere because we gathered the Amazon Echo deals with the lowest-ever prices on this page.

If you want to add smart-home devices to your current setup but you aren’t limited to Amazon Echo products, we’ve also rounded up the best Black Friday smart home deals from other brands.

Best Black Friday Amazon Echo deals

FEATURED - Sponsored
Expires soon

Echo Show 8

$105 $130
The Echo Show 8 has an 8-inch HD screen that lets you make video calls, set alarms, control lighting and music and other smart home settings when connected to Alexa-enabled devices.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera

$110 $125
This is perfect for people who don't want to get out of bed every time something goes bump in the night. Put the Blink mini downstairs and check it from your nightstands echo show.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Echo Show 5

$75 $90
The Echo Show 5 is great for big families who need to video chat. It also behave like any other smart alexa speaker with music, voice commands, etc.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Edition with Echo Glow

$70 $90
Give your kids' bedrooms the homemaker treatment with this fourth-generation Amazon Echo Dot and Echo Glow bundle, giving you and your kids peace of mind with voice-automated convenience.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Echo Show 8 (Charcoal) with Echo Show 5 (Charcoal)

$180 $220
The bundled deal includes two Amazon Echo Show smart displays: one Show 5 and one Show 8. Use the two diaplsy s to make Alexa requests, view security camera video steams, or make calls.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Echo Show 8 with Echo Flex

$130 $155
With both an Echo Show and Echo Flex to provide your home full coverage, you can experience convenience like never before while also saving a great discount with this bundle.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Certified Refurbished Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

$27 $35
Save money with a refurbished third-generation Echo Dot Alexa-compatible smart speaker Amazon certified to work and look like new.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Amazon Echo (4th Gen), 2-pack

$170 $200
Pre-order a pair of the latest generation Amazon Echo. Now with a new spherical design, the Echo include a built-in Zigbee hub, a temperature sensor, and more powerful speakers than earlier models.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5

$275 $290
A great bundle for those who want to answer the door from anywhere even if they don't have their phone on them. Stick the Echo Show in the living room and anyone can see who is at the door.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

All-new Ring Video Doorbell, Satin Nickel (2020 release) with Echo Dot

$130 $150
Here is a great bundle for home owners. Get the echo dot to enjoy automation and voice commands, get the ring doorbell so you can start answering the door from anywhere.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5

$325 $340
For those who want only the best. Check the door from your couch or from anywhere else.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Echo Show 5 bundle with TP-Link smart plug

$98 $113
This bundle includes the Echo Show 5 and TP-Link Kasa Smart smart plug. Connect a lamp to the smart plug and then control it with Alexa voice commands via the Show 5.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Echo Show 5 with All-New Blink Outdoor 3-Camera Security System

$325 $340
Make controlling your smart home more convenient and efficient with the Echo Show 5. It even comes bundled with a Blink camera system for additional security.
Buy Now
Expires soon

Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera

$110 $125
This special deal for Prime members only includes an Echo Show 5 smart display and a Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera. You can view the video captured by the Blink Mini on the Show 5 display.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Echo Spot, black

$42 $130
If you want one of the most advanced alarm clocks on the market, packed with Alexa and video display technology to make those late nights in bed all the more comfortable.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Amazon Echo Show 8-inch Smart Display with Alexa, 2-pack

$200 $260
Enjoy graphics, images, and video on the Echo Show 8's 8-inch HD screen. Connect with Amazon Alexa for information, entertainment, and to manage and control other smart home devices.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

$30 $40
Amazon's most popular smart speaker answers questions, keeps you up-to-date with news, sports, and weather, plays music, and can manage other Alexa-compatible smart devices.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus with Echo Show 5

$305 $320
For those who want a great video doorbell paired with an Echo show to put in the bedroom or living room to see who's knocking.
Buy at Amazon

How to choose an Amazon Echo during Black Friday

With the low prices of the Black Friday Amazon Echo deals already available, the cost isn’t as significant a factor in deciding which Amazon Echo devices to buy as is how you will use them after purchase. The versatile third-generation Amazon Echo Dot is priced low enough that even if you just used it as a timer and alarm clock you could put one in every room without a financial strain for most people. You can also use Echo Dots to play music on demand, ask and answer questions about or report news, weather, and sports, and communicate as an intercom within your home or as a speakerphone to call anywhere. Once you learn a few simple Alexa voice commands and connect the Echo Dot with any of its wide range of compatible smart-home security, entertainment, and convenience devices, the puck-sized device can be a command center for your entire home. One good way to get a sense of the range of possibilities with the Amazon Echo devices is to check out the 25 best Alexa skills.

The Echo Show with a 10-inch display, the Echo Show 5, and the Echo Show 8 are the Echo Dot’s greatest competition, especially with their own low Black Friday prices. The Echo Show 5, for example, with a 5-inch diagonal screen, is easily the bestselling Echo smart display model. The Echo Show 5 does everything an Echo Dot can do, but it also adds a color display that can show your personal photos, run video news clips, display recipes while you cook, and be used for video calls and video conferences. The Echo Show 5 can stream live video or stored video clips from your home security cameras. You can use the Show 5 to watch the best movies on Amazon Prime if you’re sitting close, although the larger displays on the Echo Show 8 and the original Echo Show have higher resolutions and are better for extended viewing.

There are Black Friday Amazon Echo deals on a few other Echo devices, and when the list grows, we’ll add them. The Amazon Echo Dot and Echo Show 5 are fantastic deals for such versatile and powerful devices.

When to shop Black Friday Amazon Echo deals

There’s already a wide variety of Black Friday Amazon Echo deals available. This is because most large retailers have kicked off their Black Friday sales early, so there’s no need to wait till the end of the month to start shopping. If you do decide to wait, you run the risk of missing out on most top-rated Amazon Echo products to thousands of other frenzied shoppers out there. Any product that does sell out, won’t see a restock in time for Christmas so your best bet is to take advantage of these Black Friday Amazon Echo deals right now.

You can also rest easy that you’re getting the best price. With Black Friday price guarantees in place, no matter how early you shop your new Echo device, you’ll be getting it at the lowest price possible. You also run the risk of not getting your goods in time if you do decide to wait. Delivery dates are already pushed back till the end of the month so now’s really the time to get shopping. We’ve done the hard work and found all the best available Black Friday Amazon Echo deals out there — all you need to do is get shopping.

Should you buy an Amazon Echo deal during Black Friday?

Black Friday is the last large major shopping event of the year and the best time of the year to buy Amazon Echo smart speakers, smart display, and other smart devices that respond to commands and control from Amazon Alexa’s voice commands. Even though Amazon isn’t the only retailer that sells Amazon Echo devices, the prices at all retailers dip during big sales, especially Black Friday, and then go right back up to full retail. Black Friday this year is different from most years because of the pandemic, which changed shopping behaviors for many people. Best Buy, Target, and Amazon have all begun offering Black Friday Amazon Echo deals earlier than usual this year. If you see a great deal on an Amazon Echo device you want to pick up, don’t hesitate because the demand is larger than ever.

Where to find the best Amazon Echo sales

  • Amazon Black Friday: Amazon has lined up best-ever deals on the Echo Dot 3rd-generation, the Echo Show, Echo Show 5, Echo Show 8, and Echo Flex.
  • Best Buy Black Friday: Best Buy has the same selections and prices on Amazon Echo deals as Amazon, with some additional bundled deals as well.
  • Target Black Friday: Similar to Best Buy in this regard, Target sells Amazon Echo products. The prices for specific Amazon Echo devices are the same on all three sites, but Target also features bundled deals.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Black Friday power tool deals for 2020: Dewalt and Ryobi

theangle.digitaltrends.com

The best Black Friday Lego deals 2020: Sales to shop now

theangle.digitaltrends.com

The best Black Friday mattress deals for 2020: Casper and Nectar

theangle.digitaltrends.com

Best Black Friday Roomba deals 2020: Roomba 614, Roomba 692, Roomba s9+

Target Black Friday deals: Best sales to shop now

Target Shopping Carts

Best Buy Black Friday deals: Sales to shop today

Best Buy building and logo on Black Friday

Best Black Friday Ring Video Doorbell Deals 2020: Doorbell 3 and Doorbell Pro

Best Black Friday gaming chair deals 2020: AKRacing and GT Omega

Walmart slashes prices of Acer, Lenovo gaming laptops for Black Friday

Best Black Friday vacuum deals 2020: Bissell, Dyson, Shark

Best Black Friday air fryer deals 2020: Instant Pot and Ninja

chefman air fryer deal best buy flash sale summer 2020

Best Black Friday Kindle Deals 2020: Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis

Kindle Oasis (2019) Review

Best Black Friday Keurig deals 2020: K-Classic, K-Select, K-Latte

early keurig coffee maker deals prime day 2020 k classic

Best Black Friday coffee machine deals 2020: Keurig, Nespresso, Ninja

The Macbook Air is so cheap for Black Friday it could be a mistake