Best Buy 4th of July Sale 2020: All the best deals, all in one place

The Best Buy 4th of July Sale is live.
Running through Sunday, the Blue Shirt retailer is offering mouth-watering discounts on household appliances and high-end electronics. We’re talking Amazon Echos, iPads, iPhones, MacBooks, 4K TVs, 8K TVs, and more.
To help make navigating such a large catalog as easy as possible, we’ve thrown together some quick links to the various different sections of the Best Buy 4th of July Sale. Just click one and you’ll be taken there. Magic.
- Shop Apple in the Best Buy 4th of July Sale
- Shop Cell Phones in the Best Buy 4th of July Sale
- Shop Computers & Laptops in the Best Buy 4th of July Sale
- Shop Gaming in the Best Buy 4th of July Sale
- Shop Headphones & Earbuds in the Best Buy 4th of July Sale
- Shop Home Theater in the Best Buy 4th of July Sale
- Shop Major Kitchen Appliances in the Best Buy 4th of July Sale
- Shop Small Kitchen Appliances in the Best Buy 4th of July Sale
- Shop Smart Home in the Best Buy 4th of July Sale
- Shop Smartwatches in the Best Buy 4th of July Sale
- Shop Tablets in the Best Buy 4th of July Sale
- Shop TVs in the Best Buy 4th of July Sale
Rather see our top picks? Keep on scrollin’, scrollin’, scrollin’ …
Best Buy 4th of July Apple Deals
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case — $140, was $160
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — $170, was $200
- Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) — $179, was $199
- Apple HomePod— $200, was $300
- Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case — $235, was $250
Best Buy 4th of July Cell Phone Deals
- Samsung Galaxy A51 — $350, was $400
- Apple iPhone SE (2020) — $400, was $450
- Samsung Galaxy S20 5G — $700, was $1000
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ — $850, was $1100
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G — $1100, was $1400
Best Buy 4th of July Computer & Laptop Deals
- HP Chromebook 14 — $200, was $250
- ASUS Zenbook 14 — $550, was $700
- HP ENVY x360 (2-in-1) — $800, was $1000
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 — $1000, was $1200
- Lenovo Yoga C940 (2-in-1) — $1300, was $1600
Best Buy 4th of July Earbud & Headphone Deals
- Plantronics Backbeat FIT 6100 — $100, was $180
- Jabra Elite Active 65t — $140, was $170
- Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus — $225, was $300
- Sennheiser Momentum Wireless — $350, was $400
- Master & Dynamic MW65 — $375, was $500
Best Buy 4th of July Home Theater Deals
- Insignia 2.0 Soundbar — $50, was $80
- TCL Alto 7 2.0 Soundbar — $80, was $100
- Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 Bluetooth Speaker — $120, was $200
- Samsung 3.1 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer — $350, was $400
- Bose Soundbar 700 — $700, was $800
Best Buy 4th of July Major Kitchen Appliance Deals
- LG PrintProof Microwave — $190, was $260
- Samsung 24′ Front Control Dishwasher — $450, was $585
- Samsung Electric Dryer — $630, was $900
- Samsung Activewash Top-Loading Washer — $650, was $990
- Samsung French Door Refrigerator — $1250, was $1650
Best Buy 4th of July Small Kitchen Appliance Deals
- Bella Pro Series Air Fryer (3.5qt) — $50, was $60
- Bella High Power Juicer — $50, was $70
- Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker — $100, was $120
- Ninja Professional Blender — $100, was $140
- Ninja Foodi Multi Cooker (6.5qt) — $230, was $330
Best Buy 4th of July Smart Home Deals
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 — $80, was $100
- Ring Stick Up Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera — $85, was $100
- Ring Spotlight Cam — $160, was $200
- Ring Floodlight Cam — $200, was $250
- Arlo Pro 2 4-Camera Security System — $400, was $450
Best Buy 4th of July Smartwatch Deals
- Garmin Forerunner 35 — $100, was $120
- Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) — $179, was $199
- Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS) — $199, was $229
- Fossil Gen 5 (44mm, GPS) — $200, was $300
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm, GPS) — $270, was $300
Best Buy 4th of July Tablet Deals
- Amazon Kindle Kids Edition — $80, was $110
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 Kids Edition — $120, was $150
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition — $150, was $200
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (4GB RAM, 128GB SSD) — $599, was $959
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB, Wi-Fi, 2018) — $850, was $900
Best Buy 4th of July TV Deals
- 49-inch LG UM6900PUA 4K TV — $300, was $320
- Samsung 7 Series 4K TV — $330, was $350
- 65-inch LG UM6900PUA 4K TV — $500, was $550
- 65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV — $950, was $1000
- 55-inch LG B9 OLED 4K TV — $1300, was $1400
Not a fan of Best Buy? There are plenty of other 4th of July sales happening now.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
