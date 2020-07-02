  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Buy 4th of July Sale 2020: All the best deals, all in one place

By

The Best Buy 4th of July Sale is live.

Running through Sunday, the Blue Shirt retailer is offering mouth-watering discounts on household appliances and high-end electronics. We’re talking Amazon Echos, iPads, iPhones, MacBooks, 4K TVs, 8K TVs, and more.

To help make navigating such a large catalog as easy as possible, we’ve thrown together some quick links to the various different sections of the Best Buy 4th of July Sale. Just click one and you’ll be taken there. Magic.

  • Shop Apple in the Best Buy 4th of July Sale
  • Shop Cell Phones in the Best Buy 4th of July Sale
  • Shop Computers & Laptops in the Best Buy 4th of July Sale
  • Shop Gaming in the Best Buy 4th of July Sale
  • Shop Headphones & Earbuds in the Best Buy 4th of July Sale
  • Shop Home Theater in the Best Buy 4th of July Sale
  • Shop Major Kitchen Appliances in the Best Buy 4th of July Sale
  • Shop Small Kitchen Appliances in the Best Buy 4th of July Sale
  • Shop Smart Home in the Best Buy 4th of July Sale
  • Shop Smartwatches in the Best Buy 4th of July Sale
  • Shop Tablets in the Best Buy 4th of July Sale
  • Shop TVs in the Best Buy 4th of July Sale

Rather see our top picks? Keep on scrollin’, scrollin’, scrollin’ …

Best Buy 4th of July Apple Deals

Andy Boxall/DigitalTrends
  • Apple AirPods with Charging Case $140, was $160
  • Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case$170, was $200
  • Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS)$179, was $199
  • Apple HomePod$200, was $300
  • Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case$235, was $250

Best Buy 4th of July Cell Phone Deals

Andy Boxall/DigitalTrends
  • Samsung Galaxy A51$350, was $400
  • Apple iPhone SE (2020)$400, was $450
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 5G$700, was $1000
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10+$850, was $1100
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G$1100, was $1400

Best Buy 4th of July Computer & Laptop Deals

  • HP Chromebook 14$200, was $250
  • ASUS Zenbook 14$550, was $700
  • HP ENVY x360 (2-in-1)$800, was $1000
  • ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14$1000, was $1200
  • Lenovo Yoga C940 (2-in-1)$1300, was $1600

Best Buy 4th of July Earbud & Headphone Deals

Sony WH-1000xM3 headphones
  • Plantronics Backbeat FIT 6100$100, was $180
  • Jabra Elite Active 65t$140, was $170
  • Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus$225, was $300
  • Sennheiser Momentum Wireless$350, was $400
  • Master & Dynamic MW65$375, was $500

Best Buy 4th of July Home Theater Deals

  • Insignia 2.0 Soundbar — $50, was $80
  • TCL Alto 7 2.0 Soundbar — $80, was $100
  • Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 Bluetooth Speaker — $120, was $200
  • Samsung 3.1 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer — $350, was $400
  • Bose Soundbar 700 — $700, was $800

Best Buy 4th of July Major Kitchen Appliance Deals

washer and dryer in laundry room
  • LG PrintProof Microwave — $190, was $260
  • Samsung 24′ Front Control Dishwasher$450, was $585
  • Samsung Electric Dryer$630, was $900
  • Samsung Activewash Top-Loading Washer — $650, was $990
  • Samsung French Door Refrigerator — $1250, was $1650

Best Buy 4th of July Small Kitchen Appliance Deals

  • Bella Pro Series Air Fryer (3.5qt) — $50, was $60
  • Bella High Power Juicer — $50, was $70
  • Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker — $100, was $120
  • Ninja Professional Blender — $100, was $140
  • Ninja Foodi Multi Cooker (6.5qt) — $230, was $330

Best Buy 4th of July Smart Home Deals

  • Ring Video Doorbell 2$80, was $100
  • Ring Stick Up Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera — $85, was $100
  • Ring Spotlight Cam — $160, was $200
  • Ring Floodlight Cam — $200, was $250
  • Arlo Pro 2 4-Camera Security System — $400, was $450

Best Buy 4th of July Smartwatch Deals

  • Garmin Forerunner 35$100, was $120
  • Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS)$179, was $199
  • Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS)$199, was $229
  • Fossil Gen 5 (44mm, GPS)$200, was $300
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm, GPS)$270, was $300

Best Buy 4th of July Tablet Deals

  • Amazon Kindle Kids Edition$80, was $110
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 Kids Edition$120, was $150
  • Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition$150, was $200
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (4GB RAM, 128GB SSD) — $599, was $959
  • Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB, Wi-Fi, 2018)$850, was $900

Best Buy 4th of July TV Deals

  • 49-inch LG UM6900PUA 4K TV — $300, was $320
  • Samsung 7 Series 4K TV — $330, was $350
  • 65-inch LG UM6900PUA 4K TV — $500, was $550
  • 65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV — $950, was $1000
  • 55-inch LG B9 OLED 4K TV — $1300, was $1400

Not a fan of Best Buy? There are plenty of other 4th of July sales happening now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

This Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Starter Kit is $60 off for 4th of July

smart lights can elevate your mood when working from home philips hue connected bulb starter pack 8

Best 4th of July Laptop Deals 2020: Apple, HP & Dell

best laptops for video editing macbook pro 16 inch

Best 4th of July sales 2020: All the best deals, all in one place

best 4th of july sales 2020

This fantastic 65-inch Samsung 4K TV is on sale for only $500 for 4th of July

samsung nu6900 vizio m series quantum 4k tv deals walmart work from home sale 58 inch 2 768x768

Best cheap dash cam deals for July 2020: Vantrue, Garmin, Anker, and more

Rexing V1 dash cam

Best cheap drone deals for July 2020: DJI, Potensic, Holy Stone and more

dji mavic air review 8

These are the best cheap Fitbit deals for July 2020

These are the best cheap GoPro deals for July 2020

Best Apple HomePod deals for July 2020

These are the best cheap wireless mouse deals for July 2020

These are the best cheap air conditioner deals for July 2020

black decker frigidaire haier portable ac amazon sale smart 2 720x720

These are the best air purifier deals for July 2020

best air purifier deals germ guardian ac5350b

These are the best cheap blender deals for July 2020

best blender deals vitamix

These are the best cheap dishwasher deals for July 2020

These are the best cheap humidifier deals for July 2020