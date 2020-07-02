Best Buy 4th of July Sale 2020: All the best deals, all in one place

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The Best Buy 4th of July Sale is live.

Running through Sunday, the Blue Shirt retailer is offering mouth-watering discounts on household appliances and high-end electronics. We’re talking Amazon Echos, iPads, iPhones, MacBooks, 4K TVs, 8K TVs, and more.

To help make navigating such a large catalog as easy as possible, we’ve thrown together some quick links to the various different sections of the Best Buy 4th of July Sale. Just click one and you’ll be taken there. Magic.

Best Buy 4th of July Apple Deals

Apple AirPods with Charging Case — $140 , was $160

— , was $160 Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — $170 , was $200

— , was $200 Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) — $179 , was $199

— , was $199 Apple HomePod — $200 , was $300

— , was $300 Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case — $235, was $250

Best Buy 4th of July Cell Phone Deals

Samsung Galaxy A51 — $350 , was $400

— , was $400 Apple iPhone SE (2020) — $400 , was $450

— , was $450 Samsung Galaxy S20 5G — $700 , was $1000

— , was $1000 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ — $850 , was $1100

— , was $1100 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G — $1100, was $1400

Best Buy 4th of July Computer & Laptop Deals

HP Chromebook 14 — $200 , was $250

— , was $250 ASUS Zenbook 14 — $550 , was $700

— , was $700 HP ENVY x360 (2-in-1) — $800 , was $1000

— , was $1000 ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 — $1000 , was $1200

— , was $1200 Lenovo Yoga C940 (2-in-1) — $1300, was $1600

Best Buy 4th of July Earbud & Headphone Deals

Plantronics Backbeat FIT 6100 — $100 , was $180

— , was $180 Jabra Elite Active 65t — $140 , was $170

— , was $170 Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus — $225 , was $300

— , was $300 Sennheiser Momentum Wireless — $350 , was $400

— , was $400 Master & Dynamic MW65 — $375, was $500

Best Buy 4th of July Home Theater Deals

Insignia 2.0 Soundbar — $50 , was $80

— , was $80 TCL Alto 7 2.0 Soundbar — $80 , was $100

— , was $100 Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 Bluetooth Speaker — $120 , was $200

— , was $200 Samsung 3.1 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer — $350 , was $400

— , was $400 Bose Soundbar 700 — $700, was $800

Best Buy 4th of July Major Kitchen Appliance Deals

LG PrintProof Microwave — $190 , was $260

— , was $260 Samsung 24′ Front Control Dishwasher — $450 , was $585

— , was $585 Samsung Electric Dryer — $630 , was $900

— , was $900 Samsung Activewash Top-Loading Washer — $650 , was $990

— , was $990 Samsung French Door Refrigerator — $1250, was $1650

Best Buy 4th of July Small Kitchen Appliance Deals

Bella Pro Series Air Fryer (3.5qt) — $50 , was $60

— , was $60 Bella High Power Juicer — $50 , was $70

— , was $70 Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker — $100 , was $120

— , was $120 Ninja Professional Blender — $100 , was $140

— , was $140 Ninja Foodi Multi Cooker (6.5qt) — $230, was $330

Best Buy 4th of July Smart Home Deals

Ring Video Doorbell 2 — $80 , was $100

— , was $100 Ring Stick Up Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera — $85 , was $100

— , was $100 Ring Spotlight Cam — $160 , was $200

— , was $200 Ring Floodlight Cam — $200 , was $250

— , was $250 Arlo Pro 2 4-Camera Security System — $400, was $450

Best Buy 4th of July Smartwatch Deals

Garmin Forerunner 35 — $100 , was $120

— , was $120 Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) — $179 , was $199

— , was $199 Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS) — $199 , was $229

— , was $229 Fossil Gen 5 (44mm, GPS) — $200 , was $300

— , was $300 Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm, GPS) — $270, was $300

Best Buy 4th of July Tablet Deals

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition — $80 , was $110

— , was $110 Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 Kids Edition — $120 , was $150

— , was $150 Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition — $150 , was $200

— , was $200 Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (4GB RAM, 128GB SSD) — $599 , was $959

— , was $959 Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB, Wi-Fi, 2018) — $850, was $900

Best Buy 4th of July TV Deals

49-inch LG UM6900PUA 4K TV — $300 , was $320

— , was $320 Samsung 7 Series 4K TV — $330 , was $350

— , was $350 65-inch LG UM6900PUA 4K TV — $500 , was $550

— , was $550 65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV — $950 , was $1000

— , was $1000 55-inch LG B9 OLED 4K TV — $1300, was $1400

