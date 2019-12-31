Want to watch the ball drop on a brand new 4K TV? If you act quick enough, you might be able to snag a new 4K television and be able to pick it up at Best Buy before they close for the holiday. We’ve spotted some outstanding deals, with the cheapest models now just $230.

That’s as cheap as 4K TVs have been all year. We’ve spotted great prices on sets from Toshiba, LG, Samsung, and Vizio, to name a few. Even if you don’t necessarily need the TV to ring in the new year, you can still get any of these TVs for pickup in as little as one hour, or via two-day shipping free of charge.

Here’s the best deals we’ve found.

43 inches, starting at $230

43-inch TVs are the perfect 4K TV for your bedroom. But their small size makes them a bit too small for many other users. The cheapest TV we could find on sale in this size range is Best Buy’s in-house Insignia brand 43-inch Fire TV. We’d only recommend this TV for a spare room because the picture quality does lag behind just about every other brand. The Samsung Frame TV however is a great deal at only $800 and a much better buy (and asthetically pleasing, too) if you have the money.

Insignia 4K UHD TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition — $230 (save $70)

Samsung Frame Series 4K UHD TV with HDR — $800 (save $300)

50 and 55 inches, starting at $300

50- and 55-inch TV’s are equally as good in the bedroom as they are as a secondary television anywhere else. We have a few options here around $300, with our favorite being the deal on the TCL 5-Series, although any of these are solid options.

Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition — $300 (save $80)

TCL 50-inch 5 Series 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV — $300 (save $100)

Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition — $330 (save $100)

65 inches or larger, starting at $530

65-inch and larger TVs are the sizes you want to look for if you’re in the market for a new living room TV. Here, we’d strongly recommend either the 65-inch LG Nano 8 Series 4K TV or Vizio’s P Series Quantum sets — they have outstanding picture quality. Don’t pass by the TCL 5 Series though –it’s a bargain at $530 and perfect for those on a tighter budget.

TCL 65-inch 5 Series 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV — $530 (save $170)

LG 65-inch Nano 8 Series Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR — $800 (save $300)

Vizio 65-inch P Series Quantum 4K UHD TV with HDR — $900 (save $300)

