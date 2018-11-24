Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

Looking to buy a new laptop for yourself or that someone special on your list this holiday season? After an October packed with fresh new device reveals from Google, Microsoft, and Apple, and other major companies now is the perfect time to head to the shops. There are plenty of good sales on MacBooks, gaming laptops, sleek and light Windows 2-in-1s, Surface devices, and more for Cyber Monday.
We checked out all best sales from all the major retailers, including Best Buy, the Microsoft Store, Walmart, and B&H, and have compiled the hottest sales on laptops for you below. Simply read our brief descriptions, and scroll through and then click the “Buy Now” button on the laptop or 2-in-1 you’d like to buy. A new tab will open up and you’ll be sent to your retailer and product page to complete your purchase. We’ll update these deals, and keep you up to speed with all the freshest deals as the annual holiday shopping season progresses.
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.
Best Laptop Deals
MacBooks, Windows 10 laptops, and Chromebooks for work and play
MSI GV62 8RD-200 15.6″ Full HD Gaming Laptop$700 $900
YOU SAVE $200
Want a gaming laptop for under $900? Check out this MSI Gaming Laptop with 4GB of GTX 1050Ti graphics, 16 GB of Intel Optane Memory, and a 1 TB HDD.
Razer Razer Blade 15$2400 $2800
YOU SAVE $400
The Razer Blade 15 is the world’s smallest 15.6 inch gaming laptop. It comes with a 144Hz Full HD Thin Bezel display, 8th Gen Intel Core i7 8750H processor and powerful NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q graphics.
Razer Razer Blade Stealth$1300 $1700
YOU SAVE $400
Looking for an ultrabook that is stylish but not too big? The Razer Blade Stealth is for you. Enjoy the powerful 8th Generation Intel Quad-Core i7-8550U CPU, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD on board this device.
Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro with touch bar$2297 $2547
YOU SAVE $250
MacBooks are usually quite expensive, but you an save $250 on a model with the fancy touchbar, and spacious 512 GB SSD. You also can enjoy the power of a a 2.9 GhZ Intel Core i7 Processor and 16 GB RAM.