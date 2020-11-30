Black Friday has passed, but Cyber Monday is here! If you missed the Black Friday robot vacuum sales, Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart all have Cyber Monday deals on robot vacuum cleaners still. In fact, Amazon and Best Buy still have full lineups of discounted robot vacuums — in at least a couple of cases the prices are lower. We rounded up the best of the best Cyber Monday robot vacuums. If you’re shopping for a robotic vacuum to clean your home, here are the best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals.

Shop by brand:

Cyber Monday is one of the best times to buy a robot vacuum, as you’ll find sub-$200 prices for Roombas, Ecovacs Deebot, and Eufy products — plus there are some amazing deals on select Roborock models. The numbers of brands, models, great deals in this year’s Cyber Monday sale far surpass any previous sales event. Note that if you’re particularly interested in iRobot Roomba robot vacuums, we also found the best Cyber Monday Roomba vacuum deals.

Best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals

One of the hottest sales today is a Roomba S9 deal going on at Amazon. See more discounts below:

Cyber Monday Roomba robot vacuums

If you’re looking to buy one of the best robot vacuums on the market, look no further than the best Cyber Monday Roomba deals happening right now. The best discount so far is a Roomba 675 deal, but you can browse more sales below:

Cyber Monday Shark robot vacuums

If you’re okay with buying a robo vac that isn’t a Roomba, there are plenty of good Shark vacuums to choose from today:

Expires soon Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL RV1001AE Vacuum $400 $600 Forget about vacuuming for up to a month. The Shark IQ Robot vacuum has a self-empty base, self-cleaning brushrolll, works with Amazon Alexa, and lets you select a room select with home mapping. Buy at Amazon

Cyber Monday Roborock robot vacuums

Though not as recognizable as the other two brands on this list, Roborock offers some excellent discounts on some of the best vacuums available.

How to choose a robot vacuum on Cyber Monday

Many people love their robot vacuums and tell friends how robot vacuums change lives for the better. Because of this word-of-mouth marketing, the robotic vacuum cleaner market has exploded in the past few years. With the large and growing number of manufacturers, brands, and models, it’s important to find out how to choose a robot vacuum. The two factors to consider first are how you’ll use a robot vacuum and the size of your budget. There are Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals today ranging from $100 to more than $1,000, so deciding on the factors that are most important to you and fit in your price range are crucial. You may also want to choose from our reviewers’ list of the best robot vacuums for 2020.

If you have a small-to-medium-sized home, especially if it has just one floor, you can find a nice selection of Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals priced between $100 and $200 from Roomba, Shark, Ecovacs, Eufy, Eureka, Life, Kvol, ionVac, and others. The Ecovacs DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is an excellent example (and an awesome deal at $140). These beginner models often run from one hour to 90 minutes per battery charge before automatically returning to their docking stations to recharge. If you have a larger home with pets, lots of carpeting, and a great deal of foot traffic, you’ll likely want to move up to a mid-range robot vacuum, where the prices can range from $200 to $400 for more powerful suction motors that automatically detect and adjust their power for different floor types and can run longer for up to two hours or more between battery charges. Manufacturers sometimes design machines for specific purposes, such as the best robot vacuums for pet hair

If budget is less of a concern and your home has multiple floors, you might want to consider the higher end robot vacuums that range in cost from $500 to $1,200 regularly, but are often discounted by several hundred dollars during big sales, as is the case with some of the best Roomba robovacs available in this year’s Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals. The iRobot Roomba i3 Plus and Shark IQ Robot R101 AE are two excellent examples of a self-emptying vacuum. The top models have sophisticated navigation and room mapping for efficient cleaning, filter allergens, pollen, and pet dander from the air, and in some models even empty their own dustbins while recharging their batteries.

How much should you spend on a robot vacuum?

With a selection of Ecovacs Deebot, Eufy, and multiple Roomba robot vacuum models for less than $200 on sale on Cyber Monday, you don’t need to spend more than $200 to buy a robot vacuum from one of the leading brands. The models on sale won’t self-empty their dust bins and they may not use the most advanced navigation technologies and create room maps of multiple floors, but they will all do a fine job of cleaning your hard floors and carpets. If you want to move up to more advanced features such as those mentioned above, there are some marvelous deals from the aforementioned vendors plus Roborock, Neato, and others. Expect to pay $300 to $700 for the mid-line to top-of-the-line models from the major robot vacuum brands.

Are any robot vacuum cleaner deals too good to be true?

Cyber Monday robot vacuum cleaner deals are awesome, but be careful to read the deal listings and descriptions. Retailers often use Cyber Monday to sell earlier models in addition to the latest and greatest robot vacuums. You can often save on older models, but be sure to check the pricing and compare to other models from the same brand. Just because a retailer lists as a Cyber Monday deal doesn’t always mean it’s the best deal you can get even for the same brand on the same website. Don’t fall prey to pressure selling techniques like countdown timers and time-limited sales. Savvy buyers who know exactly what they want can score during fast deals, but if you’re not sure in your understanding about what you’re buying, it’s better to hold off so you won’t be disappointed.

There are tons of legitimate deals on robot vacuum that you can find by researching the major sites. Or, you can let Digital Trends do the research for you. We highlight the best deals and features of the robot vacuum cleaners above.

The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

