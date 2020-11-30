  1. Deals

The best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals for 2020

By

Black Friday has passed, but Cyber Monday is here! If you missed the Black Friday robot vacuum sales, Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart all have Cyber Monday deals on robot vacuum cleaners still. In fact, Amazon and Best Buy still have full lineups of discounted robot vacuums — in at least a couple of cases the prices are lower. We rounded up the best of the best Cyber Monday robot vacuums. If you’re shopping for a robotic vacuum to clean your home, here are the best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals.

Shop by brand:

Cyber Monday is one of the best times to buy a robot vacuum, as you’ll find sub-$200 prices for Roombas, Ecovacs Deebot, and Eufy products — plus there are some amazing deals on select Roborock models. The numbers of brands, models, great deals in this year’s Cyber Monday sale far surpass any previous sales event. Note that if you’re particularly interested in iRobot Roomba robot vacuums, we also found the best Cyber Monday Roomba vacuum deals.

Best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals

One of the hottest sales today is a Roomba S9 deal going on at Amazon. See more discounts below:
Expires soon

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal Disposal

$400 $600
Smart navigation, room maps, and a self-emptying dust bin characterize the Roomba i3+. Excellent for homes with pets.
Buy at Best Buy
SPONSORED - Coupon on Page
Expires soon

Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum

$420 $650
The Roborock S6 is both a robot vacuum and a robot mop. It is astonishingly efficient with multi-floor mapping and selective room cleaning, while offering long battery life and remaining very quiet.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop

$360 $600
Roborock's S6 Pure is both a robot vacuum & mop, equipped with precision navigation, multi-floor mapping & selective room cleaning, providing convenient, effective & powerful clean for all floor types
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Eufy by Anker, RoboVac L70 Hybrid, Robot Vacuum

$380 $550
The Eufy Robovac L70 can be trusted to keep your floors sparkling and dust-free with its ability to vacuum and mop. You can even set virtual boundaries and opt for a customized clean.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

iRobot Rooma i3+ Robot Vacuum with Braava Jet M6 Mopping Robot

$760 $1,098
If your home's in need of some tender love and care, the iRobot Roomba i3+ coupled with a Braava Jet M6 mopping vacuum will ensure that your home is always dust-free and fresh as a daisy.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

Shark ION™ Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi

$149 $299
Cleanliness is next to godliness, and with the Shark ION RV750 robot vacuum, you can add a touch of heaven to your home with effortless cleaning that no homeowner can live without.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge Robot Vacuum

$240 $350
Being one of the smartest robot vacuums available on the market, the Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge is a lean, mean cleaning machine for any homeowner whose cleanliness is close to godliness.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

eufy RoboVac 30C

$180 $300
You can think of the eufy RoboVac 30C as a perpetual little helper that takes care of your floors with powerful suction. Controlling it is a breeze as it can be done through the app or by voice.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Roborock Robot Vacuums - Save up to $240

Shop Roborock Vacuums
Save up to $240 on Roborock robot vacuums with these Black Friday deals. Find the right one for you and also parts to help maintain your device.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

The Coral One 2-in-1 Robot/Handheld Vacuum

$250 $400
Get two vacuums for the price of one with this 2-in-1 combo, usable as a standard robot vacuum with a detachable handheld for fully coverage cleaning, to make spring-cleaning an absolute breeze.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim)

$150 $230
Considered one of the slimmest robot vacuums, this eufy model has a suction power of 1,300Pa that can pick up dirt and dust on carpets and hardwood floors.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum with Braava Jet M6 Mopping Robot

$950 $1,298
If you've got a lot on your plate and don't have enough time to do some spring-cleaning, take this Roomba i7+ and Braava Jet M6 bundle out for a spin and give your home a full clean whenever you want.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum

$420 $650
Using adaptive routing with edge optimized cleaning, S6 gives you comprehensive, powerful room cleaning quickly, quietly and conveniently, also with Multi-Floor Mapping and Full Clean Customization.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

eufy RoboVac 15C MAX

$260 $280
The eufy RoboVac 15C MAX is slim, quiet, and promises strong suction power to clean hard floors and carpets. Convenience is then assured with the app and voice control.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

iRobot s-Series Clean Base

$266 $350
If you've got an s-series Roomba without a base, this clean base is compatible with all s-series Roombas. It has its own dirt disposal for automatic cleaning without your supervision.
Buy at Wayfair
Discount with coupon
Expires soon

Yeedi K650 Robot Vacuum

$130 $200
This powerful Alexa-compatible robot vacuum cleaner has an extra large dustbin. It's good for homes with pets because of its tangle-free brush. Up to 130 minutes of run time between battery charges.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

eufy RoboVac 11S (Slim) Black

$150 $230
With the eufy RoboVac 11S (Slim), you can get take care of your floors without tiring yourself out. It cleans quietly for about 100-min and sports a low profile to easily glide under furniture.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

eufy RoboVac 15C MAX

$260 $280
Floorcare doesn't have to be a hassle, at least not with the eufy RoboVac 15C MAX. You can task it to quietly clean from virtually anywhere as it is programmable through the app or with voice control.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

eufy RoboVac 11S MAX

$180 $250
The eufy RoboVac 11S MAX is just the kind of droid you'll trust to rove around your home. It promises a thorough quiet clean for 100 minutes while its slim design allows it to glide under furniture.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Eufy RoboVac 11S

$150 $230
The RoboVac 11S boasts powerful suction and can provide continuous cleaning for up to 100 minutes. It's embedded with sensors as well to avoid falls and obstacles.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Shark Self-Empty Navigation Robot Vacuum

$329 $399
What makes the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum great is that you can leave the entire task of vacuuming to it. You can simply program it through the app or by voice to clean and empty its own dirt bin.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge

$240 $350
What sets this robot vacuum apart from others is it has smart navigation that allows for purposeful cleaning. It also has 2000Pa suction power so you'll surely have dust-free floors in no time.
Buy at Amazon
COUPON ON PAGE
Expires soon

AOSO 2000Pa Robot Vacuum Cleaner

$200 $250
Smart navigation features create and store room maps for efficient cleaning. Designed to clean both carpets and hard floors, the robot vacuum runs for up to 110 minutes between battery charges.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Roomba® i3+

$400 $600
Remove dirt and allergens with the help of this Roomba. It has an automatic dirt disposal that empties itself after 60 days. The AllergenLock bag captures and traps 99% of pollen and mold.
Buy at iRobot
Expires soon

iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum with Braava Jet M6 Mopping Robot

$1,350 $1,598
Get full wet-and-dry cleaning coverage with both the Roomba s9+ and Braava Jet M6 robot vacuums to keep your home in tip-top shape, perfect for the efficient homeowner with no time to tidy up.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

Roomba® i3

$300 $400
Get into hard-to-reach spots with the Roomba i3. It has 10x power-lifting suction and a tracking sensor that spots dirt on floors easier.
Buy at iRobot
COUPON ON PAGE
Expires soon

Neabot Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Dustbin Included

$499 $599
You won't have to empty this robot vacuum's dust bin as it cleans your home floors because it self-empties to a central container when it returns to the docking station to recharge the battery.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Roomba® i3+ Robot Vacuum & Braava® jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle

$720 $1,100
Vacuuming and mopping your floors is made easy with this Roomba and Braava bundle. Simply command the robots through the app or your voice to give your floors a deep clean.
Buy at iRobot
Expires soon

iRobot Robot Vacuum and Mop Deals

Up to 34% OFF on iRobot Robot Vacuums and Mops
Any homeowner looking to keep their house in tip-top shape can't do it alone. Save a great bargain on these iRobot robot vacuum and mop deals, and never have to worry about spring-cleaning ever again.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Eufy RoboVac G30

$230 $320
The eufy RoboVac G30 boast Smart Dynamic Navigation that enables it to clean your floors in an efficient pattern. It can also be controlled through the app or by voice with Alexa or Google Assistant.
Buy at Amazon

Cyber Monday Roomba robot vacuums

If you’re looking to buy one of the best robot vacuums on the market, look no further than the best Cyber Monday Roomba deals happening right now. The best discount so far is a Roomba 675 deal, but you can browse more sales below:
Expires soon

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal Disposal

$400 $600
Smart navigation, room maps, and a self-emptying dust bin characterize the Roomba i3+. Excellent for homes with pets.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Roomba® i3+

$400 $600
Remove dirt and allergens with the help of this Roomba. It has an automatic dirt disposal that empties itself after 60 days. The AllergenLock bag captures and traps 99% of pollen and mold.
Buy at iRobot
Expires soon

iRobot s-Series Clean Base

$266 $350
If you've got an s-series Roomba without a base, this clean base is compatible with all s-series Roombas. It has its own dirt disposal for automatic cleaning without your supervision.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Roomba® i3

$300 $400
Get into hard-to-reach spots with the Roomba i3. It has 10x power-lifting suction and a tracking sensor that spots dirt on floors easier.
Buy at iRobot
Expires soon

iRobot Robot Vacuum and Mop Deals

Up to 34% OFF on iRobot Robot Vacuums and Mops
Any homeowner looking to keep their house in tip-top shape can't do it alone. Save a great bargain on these iRobot robot vacuum and mop deals, and never have to worry about spring-cleaning ever again.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Roomba® i3+ Robot Vacuum & Braava® jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle

$720 $1,100
Vacuuming and mopping your floors is made easy with this Roomba and Braava bundle. Simply command the robots through the app or your voice to give your floors a deep clean.
Buy at iRobot

Cyber Monday Shark robot vacuums

If you’re okay with buying a robo vac that isn’t a Roomba, there are plenty of good Shark vacuums to choose from today:
Expires soon

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL RV1001AE Vacuum

$400 $600
Forget about vacuuming for up to a month. The Shark IQ Robot vacuum has a self-empty base, self-cleaning brushrolll, works with Amazon Alexa, and lets you select a room select with home mapping.
Buy at Amazon

Cyber Monday Roborock robot vacuums

Though not as recognizable as the other two brands on this list, Roborock offers some excellent discounts on some of the best vacuums available.
Expires soon

Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop

$439 $600
With precision laser navigation, Z-shape cleaning, and selective room cleaning, this robotic vacuum cleans faster and better. It also comes with an electric water tank and app controlled water flow.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner with ReactiveAI and Lidar Navigation

$600 $750
Powered by twin cameras, ReactiveAI allows MaxV to recognize and avoid everyday objects and unknown obstacles paired with precision by LiDAR navigation and Advanced Route Management.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

$189 $300
Roborock E4 robot vacuum cleaner with 2,000 Pa Ssuction, carpet boost mode, app control and Amazon Alexa compatible. Up to 150 minutes runtime per battery charge.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop

$360 $600
Roborock's S6 Pure is both a robot vacuum & mop, equipped with precision navigation, multi-floor mapping & selective room cleaning, providing convenient, effective & powerful clean for all floor types
Buy at Amazon

How to choose a robot vacuum on Cyber Monday

Many people love their robot vacuums and tell friends how robot vacuums change lives for the better. Because of this word-of-mouth marketing, the robotic vacuum cleaner market has exploded in the past few years. With the large and growing number of manufacturers, brands, and models, it’s important to find out how to choose a robot vacuum. The two factors to consider first are how you’ll use a robot vacuum and the size of your budget. There are Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals today ranging from $100 to more than $1,000, so deciding on the factors that are most important to you and fit in your price range are crucial. You may also want to choose from our reviewers’ list of the best robot vacuums for 2020.

If you have a small-to-medium-sized home, especially if it has just one floor, you can find a nice selection of Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals priced between $100 and $200 from Roomba, Shark, Ecovacs, Eufy, Eureka, Life, Kvol, ionVac, and others. The Ecovacs DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is an excellent example (and an awesome deal at $140). These beginner models often run from one hour to 90 minutes per battery charge before automatically returning to their docking stations to recharge. If you have a larger home with pets, lots of carpeting, and a great deal of foot traffic, you’ll likely want to move up to a mid-range robot vacuum, where the prices can range from $200 to $400 for more powerful suction motors that automatically detect and adjust their power for different floor types and can run longer for up to two hours or more between battery charges. Manufacturers sometimes design machines for specific purposes, such as the best robot vacuums for pet hair

If budget is less of a concern and your home has multiple floors, you might want to consider the higher end robot vacuums that range in cost from $500 to $1,200 regularly, but are often discounted by several hundred dollars during big sales, as is the case with some of the best Roomba robovacs available in this year’s Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals. The iRobot Roomba i3 Plus and Shark IQ Robot R101 AE are two excellent examples of a self-emptying vacuum. The top models have sophisticated navigation and room mapping for efficient cleaning, filter allergens, pollen, and pet dander from the air, and in some models even empty their own dustbins while recharging their batteries.

How much should you spend on a robot vacuum?

With a selection of Ecovacs Deebot, Eufy, and multiple Roomba robot vacuum models for less than $200 on sale on Cyber Monday, you don’t need to spend more than $200 to buy a robot vacuum from one of the leading brands. The models on sale won’t self-empty their dust bins and they may not use the most advanced navigation technologies and create room maps of multiple floors, but they will all do a fine job of cleaning your hard floors and carpets. If you want to move up to more advanced features such as those mentioned above, there are some marvelous deals from the aforementioned vendors plus Roborock, Neato, and others. Expect to pay $300 to $700 for the mid-line to top-of-the-line models from the major robot vacuum brands.

Are any robot vacuum cleaner deals too good to be true?

Cyber Monday robot vacuum cleaner deals are awesome, but be careful to read the deal listings and descriptions. Retailers often use Cyber Monday to sell earlier models in addition to the latest and greatest robot vacuums. You can often save on older models, but be sure to check the pricing and compare to other models from the same brand. Just because a retailer lists as a Cyber Monday deal doesn’t always mean it’s the best deal you can get even for the same brand on the same website. Don’t fall prey to pressure selling techniques like countdown timers and time-limited sales. Savvy buyers who know exactly what they want can score during fast deals, but if you’re not sure in your understanding about what you’re buying, it’s better to hold off so you won’t be disappointed.

There are tons of legitimate deals on robot vacuum that you can find by researching the major sites. Or, you can let Digital Trends do the research for you. We highlight the best deals and features of the robot vacuum cleaners above.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Cyber Monday Roomba deals for 2020

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

Roomba i3 robot vacuum is just $299 at Amazon for Cyber Monday

irobot roomba i3 deal amazon cyber monday 2020 robot vacuum

The best Black Friday Roomba deals for 2020

The best Black Friday robot vacuum deals for 2020

ecovacs deebot ozmo 930 best buy deal ecovac fi

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals 2020: TV, laptop, and phone sales

Best Buy building and logo on Black Friday

The best Cyber Monday printer deals for 2020

the best usb printer cables cable

Amazon slashes price of iPad Pro 11.0 for Cyber Monday

apple ipad pro 2020 review comic

The best Cyber Monday office chair deals for 2020

Modway Drift

The best Cyber Monday tablet deals for 2020

latest ipad pro 12 9 deal amazon labor day sale 2020 featured resized

OnePlus 8T gets a $120 price cut at Amazon for Cyber Monday

everything we love about oneplus 8t smartphone shop 2020

The best Cyber Monday Kindle deals for 2020

10th generation Kindle Oasis e-reader

The best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals for 2020

apple-watch-series-6

Save $220 on the 13-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon for Cyber Monday

13-inch MacBook Pro deal from Amazon for Cyber Monday 2020