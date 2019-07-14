Best Amazon device deals on Echo, Ring, and Fire TV for Prime Day 2019

Share

After weeks of anticipation, Amazon Prime Day device deals are finally here. As expected, Prime Day brings loads with deep discounts on smart home devices, especially from the brands and companies Amazon owns, but also from every other participant in the still-hot and growing hotter smart home device market.

Because Amazon many of Amazon’s devices work together, which is part of the game plan when Prime Day rolls around each year the giant online retailer offers Buy-Button-clicking deals on bundles of its own products. The most common bundle adds an Echo Dot smart speaker to just about any other smart home product deal, even with other smart speakers. So Amazon’s best Prime Day device deals are a mixture of single products and bundles.

Best Amazon device deals for Prime Day

If you’re looking for Amazon device deals, keep these brands in mind: Echo, Ring, Blink, Fire, Eero, and Kindle. You can expect good to great deals on pretty much device with those brands. If there doesn’t appear to be a discount or not much of a deal, the odds are good it will be featured in a short-term Lightning deal.

For sure you can check out the Echo smart speakers and Echo Show smart displays. Ring has video doorbells, alarm systems, security cameras, and smart lights on sale. Blink’s security cameras, especially its Blink XT outdoor cameras will likely have heavy discounts. It also appears Amazon is having its own version of a Fire sale, with deals on Fire TV streaming video remotes, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Recast, and Fire TV-enabled television sets. Smart homes need fast and consistent Wi-Fi, and the Eero Wi-Fi systems deals are impressive.

Amazon gives great discounts on tablets every year and this year is no exception, with excellent prices on Fire 7, HD 8, and HD 10 tablets and even better deals when you buy two of the same tablet. The exceptionally rugged Kids Edition Fire tablets are also a great buy this year. Finally, look for the bargains on Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite ereaders which include a $5 ebook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited.

Prices compared to last Prime Day

Additional deals will drop throughout the 48 hours or Prime Day 2019, but we fully expect most prices will match or beat last year’s Prime Day 2018 and Black Friday prices. For comparison, at the very beginning of Prime Day, here are a selection of popular Amazon devices and the prices in 2018 and 2019.

Product Prime Day 2018

and Black Friday best price Prime Day 2019 Price Echo Dot $24 $25 Echo $69 $50 Echo Show $130 $160 Ring Video Doorbell $85 $70 Fire HD 8 Tablet $50 $50 Fire HD 10 Tablet $100 $100 Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $20 $15 Fire TV Cube $60 $70 Fire TV Recast 500GB 75 Hours $180 $130 Kindle Paperwhite $80 $80

Why choose Alexa over Google Assistant

There’s a lot to like with Alexa and Google Assistant, the two dominant smart home digital voice assistants. In fact, there is even a good argument to be made for bringing both into your home and use them for tasks that emphasize their respective strengths — depth of knowledge for Google Assistant and entertainment and fun and the sheer number Alexa Skills and compatible devices for Amazon’s Alexa.

The down and dirty reality, however, is Alexa is everywhere. Or at least it seems that way. When we look at smart home and smart home-connected products, we find it hard to take devices that don’t support at least one of the two major smart home ecosystems. We prefer if the devices can work with both Alexa and Google Assistant. However, Alexa-compatible devices far outnumber those that work with Google Assistant.

Google Nest devices and user numbers are growing quickly, but that’s been the case since March 2016 when the Google Home smart speaker launched. The first Amazon Echo hit the market in November 2014, but Alexa’s lead is not due only to an extra 17 months on the market. From the get-go with the first Echo smart speaker, Amazon has been all-in developing and promoting smart home networks and the Amazon Echo-Alexa platform. Perhaps in 10 years, the easiest smart home platform to recommend will be one that hasn’t yet been introduced, but for today, Alexa is the hands-down winner.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.