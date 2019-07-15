Digital Trends
Best Prime Day smartwatch deals: Apple Watch, Fitbit Versa, and Samsung Galaxy

Christian de Looper
By

Amazon Prime Day is here, and it brings with it some of the best deals on all kinds of tech, including the likes of 4K TVs, gaming consoles, smartphones, and even some great smartwatches. In other words, if you’re in the market for a great smartwatch, Amazon Prime Day 2019 is a great time to buy.

Thankfully, the deals on smartwatches span a range of different models. That means that whether you’re an Apple fan, or prefer something with Google’s Wear OS, there will likely be something in the list of Amazon Prime Day smartwatches for your needs. Here are all the best smartwatch deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019:

Best smartwatch deals for Prime Day

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm)

$199 $279
Expires soon
The lowest we've ever seen for an AppleWatch Series 3. RIght now, save $110 off! The model is Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band.
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Watch

$299 $349
Expires soon
If you're looking for a smartwatch to pair with your Android phone, this Samsung model is an excellent choice, one that rivals the Apple Watch.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Versa Smart Watch

$169 $200
Expires soon
The Versa represents the perfect combination of substance and style. It's equipped with Fitbit's signature activity tracking capabilities, making it one of the best wearables at this price point.
Buy at Amazon
Lowest price

Amazfit Bip Smartwatch

$65 $100
Expires soon
The Amazfit smartwatches may be budget options, but they are also packed with powerful and reliable fitness tracking capabilities. You can get the Bip model for only $65 right now for Prime Day.
Buy at Amazon
Editor's Choice

Ticwatch S2 - White/Midnight

$126 $180
Expires soon
Mobvoi's TicWatch S2 has a sporty look, and it runs Wear OS by Google. This smartwatch has a heart rate monitor, 5ATM water resistance, and is hard-wearing, so it can take a few bumps on your runs.
Buy at Amazon
29% Off With Prime Membership

Fitbit Inspire Fitness Tracker - One Size

$50 $70
Expires soon
If you don't need a heart rate monitor, but want a basic fitness tracker to measure workouts, calculate steps, distance traveled, and track sleep, the Fitbit Inspire does the job,
Buy at Amazon
Editor's Choice

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro (2018 Model) - Silver

$175 $250
Expires soon
The TicWatch Pro has a unique display technology that extends battery life to two days. This Wear OS by Google watch also has NFC for contactless payments, GPS, and a mode that makes it last 30 days.
Buy at Amazon
Editor's Choice

Mobvoi Ticwatch E2 - Shadow/Midnight/White

$112 $160
Expires soon
Mobvoi's TicWatch E2 is a simple-looking Wear OS by Google smartwatch, but it has a heart-rate monitor and 5ATM water resistance. Plus your smartphone notifications show up on the watch.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm Silver (Open Box)

$200 $349
Expires soon
This smartwatch is perfect for anyone with an Android smartphone. Get it now from eBay for $149 off.
Buy at eBay

Fossil Women's Jacqueline Stainless Steel Hybrid Smartwatch

$98 $175
Expires soon
Gone are the days when smartwatches lacked style. This sleek Fossil watch is also packed with fitness tracking abilities and syncs with your smartphone.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 3 - Black/Silver

$150 $250
Expires soon
Garmin's Vivoactive 3 is an excellent choice for runners, as it can track runs with the GPS, monitor heart rate and VO2, make contactless payments with Garmin Pay, and get notifications.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music - Granite Blue/Rose Gold

$220 $280
Expires soon
Garmin's Vivoactive 3 Music is an excellent choice for runners, as it can track runs with the GPS, make contactless payments with Garmin Pay, monitor heart rate and VO2, as well as listen to music.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 3 - Black/Gunmetal

$206 $280
Expires soon
Garmin's Vivoactive 3 is an excellent choice for runners, as it can track runs with the GPS, monitor heart rate and VO2, make contactless payments with Garmin Pay, and get notifications.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music - Black

$248 $280
Expires soon
Garmin's Vivoactive 3 Music is an excellent choice for runners, as it can track runs with the GPS, make contactless payments with Garmin Pay, monitor heart rate and VO2, as well as listen to music.
Buy at Amazon

Armani Exchange Men's Hybrid Smartwatch

$98 $175
Expires soon
You no longer have to sacrifice style for function. This stainless-steel, 44-millimeter Armani Exchange watch equips a fashion piece with smart capabilities.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running Watch

$140 $330
Expires soon
While we always encourage you to have an offline map ready for your outdoor adventures, a GPS watch isn't a bad option, especially on a hike. And who can pass up such a steep discount?
Buy at Amazon

There are plenty of deals for smartwatches going for Amazon Prime Day 2019, so whether you’re into the Apple Watch or something that’ll work with your Android device, there should be something perfect for your needs. Recent smartwatches have come from the likes of Apple, Samsung, LG, TicWatch, and so on, so it’s worth looking through all the deals so you can get something that works for you.

Still figuring out which smartwatch is best for your needs? Check out our guide on the best smartwatches for 2019. Or, if you have a pretty good idea of what you’re looking for from a smartwatch, then check out the best Amazon Prime Day 2019 smartwatch deals we could find below.

How to choose a smartwatch

best smartwatch deals for prime day 2019 1234

Interested in getting a smartwatch but not sure exactly what model to get? Well, first thing’s first — if you have an iPhone, the best smartwatch you can buy is the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch is high-powered, very functional, and excellent at tracking fitness.

If you’re not interested in the Apple Watch or don’t have an iPhone, there are some other options that are worth considering. For starters, you’ll want to think about whether you want a watch running Google’s Wear OS, or if you’re happy with a watch running Samsung’s Tizen. If you would prefer a Wear OS watch, then a device like the Fossil Sport is a great way to go — but if Tizen is fine with you, then we recommend the Samsung Galaxy Watch.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

