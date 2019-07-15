Share

Amazon Prime Day is here, and it brings with it some of the best deals on all kinds of tech, including the likes of 4K TVs, gaming consoles, smartphones, and even some great smartwatches. In other words, if you’re in the market for a great smartwatch, Amazon Prime Day 2019 is a great time to buy.

Thankfully, the deals on smartwatches span a range of different models. That means that whether you’re an Apple fan, or prefer something with Google’s Wear OS, there will likely be something in the list of Amazon Prime Day smartwatches for your needs. Here are all the best smartwatch deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019:

Best smartwatch deals for Prime Day

There are plenty of deals for smartwatches going for Amazon Prime Day 2019, so whether you’re into the Apple Watch or something that’ll work with your Android device, there should be something perfect for your needs. Recent smartwatches have come from the likes of Apple, Samsung, LG, TicWatch, and so on, so it’s worth looking through all the deals so you can get something that works for you.

Still figuring out which smartwatch is best for your needs? Check out our guide on the best smartwatches for 2019. Or, if you have a pretty good idea of what you’re looking for from a smartwatch, then check out the best Amazon Prime Day 2019 smartwatch deals we could find below.

How to choose a smartwatch

Interested in getting a smartwatch but not sure exactly what model to get? Well, first thing’s first — if you have an iPhone, the best smartwatch you can buy is the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch is high-powered, very functional, and excellent at tracking fitness.

If you’re not interested in the Apple Watch or don’t have an iPhone, there are some other options that are worth considering. For starters, you’ll want to think about whether you want a watch running Google’s Wear OS, or if you’re happy with a watch running Samsung’s Tizen. If you would prefer a Wear OS watch, then a device like the Fossil Sport is a great way to go — but if Tizen is fine with you, then we recommend the Samsung Galaxy Watch.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.