Solitude sometimes doesn’t come cheap, but thanks to Prime Day deals, it’s now a touch lighter on the wallet. That’s right — Amazon has slashed the price of a number of top-rated headphones from the likes of Bose and Apple for its online shopping bonanza. We’ve even highlighted a discount on a pair of Sony Wireless headphones that is worth a look.
Since there’s a limited amount of stock set aside for the best deals, you’ll need to act fast to bag one. That means time can’t be wasted browsing the entire catalog — a matter of seconds can be the difference between snagging a bargain or missing out — especially when it comes to headphones and 4K TV deals.
To help you track down the best headphone deals on offer this Prime Day, we’ve rounded up all of the offers that are just too good to miss, with the list including everything from best-in-class noise-canceling headphones to wireless earbuds.
Best headphone deals for Prime Day
Sennheiser HD 599 SE Around Ear Open Back Headphone
50% off
Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds
30% off
TicPods Free True Wireless Earbuds
31% off
Sony Noise Canceling Headphones WH-CH700N Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones
55% off
Jabra Move Style Edition
42% off
Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones$159 $229
Jabra Elite Active 45e Wireless Sports Earbuds
31% off
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Matte Black$140 $300
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Truly Wireless Earphones$211 $299
Amazon has been discounting headphones on Prime Day since its inception and, lo and behold, Amazon Prime Day 2019 is no exception, as we are seeing huge savings on headphones from Apple, Bose, Samsung, Sennheiser, and Sony, among others.
As is the case with 4K TVs, it’s the older models that received the largest reductions. That’s not to say the retailer hasn’t shaved a few bucks off the latest versions as well — it has. You just need to know where to find those deals, and that’s where we come in.
Prime Day wouldn’t be complete without a sale on a set of wireless earbuds … or a hundred. Again, the biggest savings come in the form of older models, but that’s not such a bad thing: You can’t go wrong with a set of the original Apple AirPods, for example.
How to choose headphones
The secret to scoring a fantastic deal on Prime Day is planning. Decide on the type of headphones you’re after and any must-have features (a set of wireless headphones with noise-canceling on board, for example) before starting your search.
Better yet, decide on the headphones you want beforehand to increase your chances of bagging them on the low-low. That way you won’t have to waste precious time trawling through the offers; you can move up a few scrolls and find them instantly.
Need some guidance? Take a look at our headphone buying guide.
Those in the market for something a little different, like a new iPad or maybe even a smartwatch, ought to check out our list of the best Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now right through the end of Prime Day, so it’s worth a bookmark.
