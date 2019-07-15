Digital Trends
Deals

Best Prime Day headphone deals: Sony, Bose, and wireless earbud discounts

Josh Levenson
By

Solitude sometimes doesn’t come cheap, but thanks to Prime Day deals, it’s now a touch lighter on the wallet. That’s right — Amazon has slashed the price of a number of top-rated headphones from the likes of Bose and Apple for its online shopping bonanza. We’ve even highlighted a discount on a pair of Sony Wireless headphones that is worth a look.

Since there’s a limited amount of stock set aside for the best deals, you’ll need to act fast to bag one. That means time can’t be wasted browsing the entire catalog — a matter of seconds can be the difference between snagging a bargain or missing out — especially when it comes to headphones and 4K TV deals.

To help you track down the best headphone deals on offer this Prime Day, we’ve rounded up all of the offers that are just too good to miss, with the list including everything from best-in-class noise-canceling headphones to wireless earbuds.

Best headphone deals for Prime Day

Sennheiser HD 599 SE Around Ear Open Back Headphone

50% off
Expires soon
This deal nets you the fantastic high-fidelity Sennheiser headphones, which you can now have for 50% off. It's a bargain if you ask us.
Buy at Amazon

Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds

30% off
Expires soon
With fantastic sound, a five-hour battery life, and Alexa on board, the Jabra Elite 65t are about as well-rounded as true wireless headphones come ⁠— knocking the Apple AirPods off its throne.
Buy now

TicPods Free True Wireless Earbuds

31% off
Expires soon
If you like the look of Apple AirPods, but want the convenience of sweatproofing and comfortable silicone eartips, the TicPods Free are a solid option.
Buy at Amazon

Sony Noise Canceling Headphones WH-CH700N Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones

55% off
Expires soon
If you're looking for a capable pair of noise-canceling headphones, look no further than this Sony model, which features great sound and a solid connection.
Buy at Amazon

Jabra Move Style Edition

42% off
Expires soon
Fast becoming a household name, Jabra makes some of the best wireless headphones out there — and the Move Style Edition is no different, providing high-end audio and 14 hours of battery life.
Buy at Amazon

Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones

$159 $229
Expires soon
Delivering up to 15 hours of pure audio bliss from a single charge, and with support for two Bluetooth devices at a time, the Bose SoundLink II is a must-have this Prime Day.
Buy at Amazon

Jabra Elite Active 45e Wireless Sports Earbuds

31% off
Expires soon
Need a sweatproof pair of banded Bluetooth earbuds to take with you to the gym? The Elite Active 45e is what you need — it's lightweight, sounds great, and last for nine hours on a single charge.
Buy at Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Matte Black

$140 $300
Expires soon
The Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones are best known for their fine-tuned acoustics, which produce premium audio quality with maximum clarity, breadth, and balance. Get them now and save more than 50%.
Buy at Amazon

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Truly Wireless Earphones

$211 $299
Expires soon
You'll be prepared the next time you run out of juice right before a workout. How? Because these earphones will gain an hour of playback with only 20 minutes of charge time.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon has been discounting headphones on Prime Day since its inception and, lo and behold, Amazon Prime Day 2019 is no exception, as we are seeing huge savings on headphones from Apple, Bose, Samsung, Sennheiser, and Sony, among others.

As is the case with 4K TVs, it’s the older models that received the largest reductions. That’s not to say the retailer hasn’t shaved a few bucks off the latest versions as well — it has. You just need to know where to find those deals, and that’s where we come in.

Best wireless earbud deals for Prime Day

Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds

30% off
Expires soon
With fantastic sound, a five-hour battery life, and Alexa on board, the Jabra Elite 65t are about as well-rounded as true wireless headphones come ⁠— knocking the Apple AirPods off its throne.
Buy now

TicPods Free True Wireless Earbuds

31% off
Expires soon
If you like the look of Apple AirPods, but want the convenience of sweatproofing and comfortable silicone eartips, the TicPods Free are a solid option.
Buy at Amazon

Jabra Elite Active 45e Wireless Sports Earbuds

31% off
Expires soon
Need a sweatproof pair of banded Bluetooth earbuds to take with you to the gym? The Elite Active 45e is what you need — it's lightweight, sounds great, and last for nine hours on a single charge.
Buy at Amazon

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Truly Wireless Earphones

$211 $299
Expires soon
You'll be prepared the next time you run out of juice right before a workout. How? Because these earphones will gain an hour of playback with only 20 minutes of charge time.
Buy at Amazon

JLab True Wireless In-Ears

$49 $60
Expires soon
Battery is the name of the game! These JLab Wireless earbuds provide six hours of playback, plus another 32 hours of battery life from the included charging case.
Buy at Walmart

Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Earphones

$199 $300
Expires soon
The Bose SoundSport Free continues to outshine competition when it comes to sound and comfort for working out. These wireless earbuds are only $199 for Prime Day.
Buy at Walmart

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model)

$145 $159
Expires soon
If you're the proud owner of a newer iPhone, AirPods are a must. The latest model even includes a charging case, allowing you to increase the battery life of each wireless earbud.
Buy at Amazon

1MORE Stylish True Wireless Earbuds

$90 $100
Expires soon
Our favorite pair of wireless earbuds are super comfortable to wear while conveying an effortlessly cool look.
Buy at Amazon

Prime Day wouldn’t be complete without a sale on a set of wireless earbuds … or a hundred. Again, the biggest savings come in the form of older models, but that’s not such a bad thing: You can’t go wrong with a set of the original Apple AirPods, for example.

How to choose headphones

best headphone deals for prime day on airpods and bose 139
Chris DeGraw/Digital Trends

The secret to scoring a fantastic deal on Prime Day is planning. Decide on the type of headphones you’re after and any must-have features (a set of wireless headphones with noise-canceling on board, for example) before starting your search.

Better yet, decide on the headphones you want beforehand to increase your chances of bagging them on the low-low. That way you won’t have to waste precious time trawling through the offers; you can move up a few scrolls and find them instantly.

Need some guidance? Take a look at our headphone buying guide.

Those in the market for something a little different, like a new iPad or maybe even a smartwatch, ought to check out our list of the best Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now right through the end of Prime Day, so it’s worth a bookmark.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations