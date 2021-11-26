If you’re gearing up for the holidays, why not jump on the best Black Friday deals currently available? Whether you’re on the lookout for memorable gifts for a loved one, or you simply want to treat yourself, multiple retailers offer some amazing discounts right now — here are some of our favorites. Such highly discounted deals rarely stay up long, so read on below to check out our holiday gift guide to the top Black Friday deals and get them while they’re still available.

Echo Dot smart speaker — $19, was $39

Why Buy:

It’s fully compatible with Amazon Alexa, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and more

You can use it to control your other smart home devices

It’s compact and has a fresh design suitable for every space

It’s loud and offers an updated sound experience compared to the old Echo Dot

This Amazon Echo Dot Black Friday deal is such a steal, it’s difficult to pass up. For just $19, you can get yourself a smart speaker that can be used not just for music, but also for controlling the other smart devices in your home. This smart speaker is fully compatible with Amazon Alexa, which means that all you have to do is say the word for the tunes to start playing. You can also control it via Amazon’s companion app, be it through your smartphone or your tablet.

Amazon’s Echo Dot is very compact and can fit onto just about any surface. Picking it up and packing it up is easy, so you can take your music with you on the go, and there are plenty of music sources that this device supports. With access to Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and various other music players, you’ll have plenty of tunes or podcasts to choose from. Let’s not forget that you can make calls with the Echo Dot, too, thanks to a built-in microphone. And if you’d like to take the smart home aspect a bit further, you can always use it to ask Alexa to tell you the latest news or the upcoming forecast. For such a cheap device, the Echo Dot is packed full of fantastic features.

Echo Show 8 smart display — $89, was $129

Why Buy:

It’s a cheap alternative to a tablet and can be displayed in your home

You can use it to display family photos, the latest news, and various apps

Capable of playing music or movies and shows from Prime Video, Netflix, Spotify, and more

Controllable via voice, motion, and touchscreen

Amazon’s Echo Show 8 is a fantastic little device. While it looks unassuming at first glance, resembling a really thick and oddly shaped tablet, it can do so much more than your regular smart device. If you’ve been wanting one of these or you know someone who might, it’s best to get right to it, as this is the best Echo Show 8 Black Friday deal currently out there. With its vast array of uses, the Echo Show 8 can truly transform your home for the better. It comes with an 8-inch HD touchscreen, stereo speakers, and even a 13-megapixel built-in webcam if you’d like to use it to make video calls. In terms of entertainment, it has plenty more to offer than just staying in touch with your loved ones. You can use it to watch videos, movies, and shows, as it’s fully compatible with Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, and other apps. Similarly, the Echo Show 8 can play music from Spotify, Apple Music, and more, combining a tablet and a smart speaker all in one.

Aside from entertainment, Echo Show 8 can act as the mission control for all the other smart devices in your home. Use it to dim the lights, make calls, or even look in on your pets when you’re away thanks to the built-in webcam. And when you’re not currently using it, you can turn it into a digital picture frame and display a slideshow of family photos. The Echo Show 8 is the perfect companion to your home, and if you ever want it to go somewhere else with you, it only weighs just a bit over 2 pounds.

Keurig K-Duo 12-cup coffee maker — $149, was $179

Why Buy:

It’s versatile, brewing coffee from ground beans and K-Cup Pods as well as tea

Fully programmable — choose brew strength, cup volume, and more

Easy to use, refill, and clean

Brew-pause and scheduled brew let you set your brewing time

Many holiday shoppers have already jumped on some of the best Black Friday Keurig deals, and no wonder. A coffee maker is a fantastic present, be it for yourself or for someone you love, and the Keurig K-Duo certainly comes with a long list of things that recommend it. It’s a large coffee maker, capable of brewing up to 12 cups at once, but you can also use it to brew as little as six at a time. The size of your cup can also vary: Choose between a 6-, 8-, 10-, or 12-ounce cup instead of brewing a whole carafe. It’s not just the amount of your beverage of choice that can be adjusted — you can also pick your favorite thing to brew. The Keurig K-Duo accepts Keurig K-Cup coffee pods, ground coffee, and tea. If you choose to buy the K-Cups, you can expand your palate by trying out one of Keurig’s many flavors, including hot chocolate.

Other than your basic run-of-the-mill coffee brewing, this device lets you fully personalize your coffee-drinking experience. You can set a timer up to 24 hours ahead, and wake up to the smell of fresh coffee filling up your home. And when you’re in a hurry, you can pause the brewing process and pour yourself a hot cup of joe right away. Another thing to personalize is the strength of your brew: Switch easily between a light beverage and a strong pick-me-up with just one setting.

New Apple AirPods Pro — $159, was $249

Why Buy:

Customizable, secure, and comfortable fit

Resistant to water and sweat

Powerful noise cancellation combined with premium sound quality

Transparency mode lets you hear the world around you

Apple AirPods scarcely need an introduction — these little earbuds transformed the world of wireless earphones. They’re usually somewhat pricey, so it’s a good idea to take advantage of this AirPods Pro Black Friday deal while supplies last, especially now, right before the holidays. Let’s face it, most of us either want these or have someone in our immediate circle that would like to have them, so now is a good time to shop. What makes the AirPods Pro so special? They let you listen to music on the go, they offer fantastic sound quality, and they don’t restrain your movements almost at all.

These AirPods Pro are included on our list of the best Black Friday AirPods deals, and no wonder. They offer active noise cancellation for when you just want to tune out the world, but they also have a transparency mode when you need to be aware of your surroundings. This deal comes with a MagSafe charging case included, meaning that you can go for 24 hours without needing to recharge. Whether you’re going for a jog, heading to work, or simply doing your chores around the house, these tiny earbuds will keep you entertained — all the while remaining so comfortable that you can barely feel them.

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum — $179, was $274

Why Buy:

Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Equipped with a number of sensors to help adaptive navigation

Suitable for hardwood, tile, and carpets

Can be personalized with a daily cleaning schedule

Whether you love cleaning or not, vacuuming is not everyone’s cup of tea — especially not after a long day at work when you’re tired and you just want to put your feet up. But don’t despair, help is on the way in the form of some of the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals, such as this outstanding iRobot Roomba 694. Fully compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, this smart vacuum can be programmed and told to clean just through the use of your voice. You can also use iRobot’s companion app to set it up. Once it starts cleaning, it will learn your daily habits and suggest personalized cleaning plans to keep your home free from debris, dirt, dust, and pet hair. Smart detectors will prompt the vacuum to suggest an extra cleaning session during the high pollen season.

In addition, iRobot’s Roomba 694 comes with a three-stage cleaning system that adapts to the needs of your home. It has special attachments that make it easier to reach into various corners, and the built-in sensor identifies messy areas and guides the vacuum toward them. Spare yourself the trouble of vacuuming this holiday season and let this Roomba do it for you, now cheaper than ever.

Samsung UJ590 32-inch UHD monitor — $289, was $389

Gorgeous 4K 31.5-inch UHD display

Perfect for gaming, photo and video editing, entertainment, and day-to-day use

AMD FreeSync makes gaming smoother, further helped by Game Mode

VA panel brings beautiful colors while offering optimal gameplay

Gaming, creative workflows, or even just browsing the web — none of that is as fun as it can be when you don’t have a good monitor. Fortunately, some of the best Black Friday monitor deals are already here, and among them is this gem of a display: Samsung’s 32-inch 4K UHD screen. Suitable for gamers and casual users alike, it delivers a wonderful viewing experience thanks to the number of features it boasts. This widescreen, surrounded by super-thin bezels, has four times the pixels of UHD monitors. This optimizes screen space, making multitasking easier and gaming more enjoyable. Playing in 4K is something that every gamer should try at least once, and thanks to Samsung’s Game Mode, this VA panel optimizes gameplay, offering quick refresh rates combined with deep contrasts that let you see in the dark.

Samsung UJ590 has a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 and a 16:9 aspect ratio. In terms of color reproduction, it does a beautiful job, displaying both light and dark elements faithfully. It supports a billion shades of color, bringing with it a whole new experience to each movie you watch, each photo you edit, and each game you play.

