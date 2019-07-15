Digital Trends
Deals

Instant Pots get hefty price cuts for Prime Day including the smart wifi cooker

Erica Katherina
By

Whether you’re trying it out for the first time or looking to add another multicooker to your kitchen, now’s a great time to score amazing deals on Instant Pots and Instant Put Sous Vide. For Prime Day, Amazon is slashing the price of three Instant Pot models: The Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi Multi-Use Cooker, the Instant Pot Duo Plus 60, and the Instant Pot DUO60.

Having an Instant Pot at home not only saves you time and energy on your cooking, but it saves you counter space as well. This device combines the functions of several pieces of cooking equipment, so you won’t have to own multiple appliances. With versatility and performance at its core, it’s easy to see why the Instant Pot has become an essential tool in the kitchen.

INSTANT POT SMART WI-FI MULTI-USE COOKER (6-QUART) – 41% OFF

best instant pot amazon prime day deals smart wi fi

This Instant Pot boasts 13 smart programs that allow you to cook a variety of food, including soup, chili, porridge, and meat. It has multiple cooking modes to cover all types of recipes: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, sauté, steamer, and warmer. There are also three temperature settings to choose from to achieve a perfectly cooked meal every time.

What makes this Instant Pot special is its smart functionality and Wi-Fi connectivity. It’s the first multi-use programmable cooker that can be controlled from any Android or iOS device. You can even control it with a voice command as it’s compatible with Alexa. All these make it easy to schedule, adjust, and monitor the progress of your dishes.

The Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi Multi-User Cooker normally rings in at $150, but Amazon’s Prime Day deal makes it available for only $89. Order yours today while it’s in stock.

BUY NOW

INSTANT POT DUO PLUS 60 9-IN-1 MULTI-USE COOKER (6-QUART) – 54% OFF

amazon slashes price on instant pot duo plus60 for this memorial day sale plus 60 6 qt 9 in 1 multi use programmable pressur

If you’re looking for something with fewer bells and whistles, you may want to consider the Instant Pot Duo Plus 60. This model is equipped with nine cooking functions that make it easy to cook meals of all types: Sterilizer, warmer, yogurt maker, sauté, egg cooker, pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, and steamer. You can also select from the 15 smart programs that can be operated with a simple touch of a button. All accessories are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

Enjoy quick one-pot meals with the Instant Pot Duo Plus 60. Originally $130, you can have it for only $60 this Prime Day.

BUY NOW

INSTANT POT DUO60 7-IN-1 MULTI-USE COOKER (6-QUART) – 44% OFF

instant pot post christmas sales duo60 6 qt 7 in 1 multi use programmable pressure cooker

The most budget-friendly option on this list is the Instant Pot Duo60. This multicooker has all the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker, and warmer. There are 14 built-in smart programs that operate with just a touch of a button, allowing you to cook specific types of food faster and easier. It also boasts a powerful microprocessor that helps you achieve desired results by monitoring the pressure and adjusting heat intensity.

The Instant Pot Duo60 is a reliable appliance for a fast-paced, healthy lifestyle. For Prime Day, you can have it for only $56 instead of $100.

BUY NOW

Looking for more great stuff? Check out other Prime Day smart home deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Prime Day deals 2019: Walmart, Apple iPad, and 4K TV discounts
Up Next

Amazon drops 55% off deal on Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones for Prime Day
walmart jumps prime day with instant vortex plus 7 in 1 air fryer oven 10 quart 4
Smart Home

Walmart jumps Prime Day, discounts Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven

Walmart has flexed its competitive muscles with a pre-emptive Prime Day strike that cuts the price on Instant Pot's new Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven multi-use programmable air fryer nearly in half.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best instant pots main variation default view 1 715x715
Smart Home

The best Instant Pot for each household size and price range

Instant Pots are perfect home cooks who love versatility in the kitchen, and for those who like to prepare quick and easy meals. Cooking for one or for a crowd, there's a model for everyone. Check out our picks for the best Instant Pots.
Posted By Erika Rawes
crock pot sccpvl600s amazon deal
Deals

The Crock-Pot Cook & Carry Manual Slow Cooker gets a 41% price cut from Amazon

Crock-Pots make for a healthier and economical cooking alternative. Amazon currently has a hot deal on the Crock-Pot Cook & Carry Manual Slow Cooker that brings its list price of $50 down by $41%. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
amazon instant pot pressure cooker deals duo plus 60 6 qt 9 in 1 multi use programmable 3
Smart Home

Amazon drops the price on the Instant Pot Duo60 pressure cooker lower than ever

Amazon keeps on pouring on the deals so early shoppers win and competitors have to run to their pricing sheets to see what they can do. The 6-quart Instant Pot Duo60 is on sale on Amazon for $60 but a $10 coupon cuts the price to $50.
Posted By Bruce Brown
tp link and kasa smart plug light switch dimmer deals wifi mini by 3
Deals

Amazon cuts up to 69% off prices of Kasa smart plugs and more for Prime Day

July 15 marks the start of Prime Day 2019. Kicking things off at 12 a.m. PT are these price cuts on Kasa products. Get up to 69% off these smart home devices when you order through July 16.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
wi-fi router deals
Smart Home

Amazon cuts prices on Google Wi-Fi mesh network router for Prime Day

Amazon cut prices on Google Wi-Fi mesh wireless network devices for Prime Day 2019. Google Wi-Fi systems mesh network routers are expandable. If you use a conventional router and want faster Wi-Fi, these deals can help you save.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Here are some early Prime Day deals and a rundown on the main event

The best Amazon Prime Day deals have finally arrived. 4K TVs, Nintendo Switch bundles, iPads, and more are all on sale during this 48-hour stretch. Now is the time to find the savings you've been waiting for.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Best Prime Day 4K TV Deals
Deals

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals: Sony, TCL, and Vizio get price cuts

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score a fantastic deal on 4K TV — Amazon Prime Day 2019 has arrived, and with it oodles of discounted top-rated 4K televisions from the likes of Samsung, TCL, and Vizio.
Posted By Josh Levenson, Caleb Denison
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim
Gaming

Get a lot of PS4 games for just a little cash during Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day includes big savings on PS4 games, consoles, and accessories, and this year the event lasts two days. These are the best Prime Day PS4 deals available right now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
smartphones
Deals

The best Prime Day smartphone deals: Samsung, Motorola, Google, and more

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is here, and there are a ton of great deals on smartphones worth looking into. Whether you're looking for a new iPhone or an Android device, there should be a Prime Day 2019 deal for you.
Posted By Christian de Looper
simplisafe security system amazon prime day deal 10 piece wireless
Deals

This SimpliSafe Security System kit gets a 30% price cut for Amazon’s Prime Day

With high-performing sensors and excellent monitoring solutions, the SimpliSafe Wireless Security System hits all the right marks in 24/7 home protection. Normally $550, Amazon’s Prime Day deal cuts its price down to $385.
Posted By Erica Katherina
crazy good amazon pre prime smart home bundle on myq garage opener and cloud cam door control with app
Smart Home

Amazon makes deep price cuts on myQ Smart Garage Hub deals for Prime Day 2019

We were excited when Amazon dropped the price for the myQ Smart Garage Opener hub in early June and the deal is even sweeter for Prime Day 2019. Amazon bundles the myQ hub with a Cloud Cam indoor security camera in a second awesome deal.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon drops prices for arlo pro home security cameras prime day add on camera 3
Smart Home

Arlo Pro home security cameras get steep discounts for Amazon Prime Day

Outdoor security cameras rank as one of the most frequently added smart home devices and Arlo's rechargeable indoor/outdoor wireless cameras are highly rated. Amazon dropped the prices on three Arlo Pro camera options for Prime Day 2019.
Posted By Bruce Brown
breville bv650xl amazon prime day lightning deal bov650xl
Deals

This Breville Smart Toaster Oven gets a 28% price cut in time for Prime Day

Get Breville's Compact Smart Oven (BOV650XL) for 28% less than its usual price of $180 on Amazon. Just be sure to hold up your end of the deal while the offer stands till 3:30 p.m. today.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles