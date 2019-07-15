Share

Whether you’re trying it out for the first time or looking to add another multicooker to your kitchen, now’s a great time to score amazing deals on Instant Pots and Instant Put Sous Vide. For Prime Day, Amazon is slashing the price of three Instant Pot models: The Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi Multi-Use Cooker, the Instant Pot Duo Plus 60, and the Instant Pot DUO60.

Having an Instant Pot at home not only saves you time and energy on your cooking, but it saves you counter space as well. This device combines the functions of several pieces of cooking equipment, so you won’t have to own multiple appliances. With versatility and performance at its core, it’s easy to see why the Instant Pot has become an essential tool in the kitchen.

INSTANT POT SMART WI-FI MULTI-USE COOKER (6-QUART) – 41% OFF

This Instant Pot boasts 13 smart programs that allow you to cook a variety of food, including soup, chili, porridge, and meat. It has multiple cooking modes to cover all types of recipes: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, sauté, steamer, and warmer. There are also three temperature settings to choose from to achieve a perfectly cooked meal every time.

What makes this Instant Pot special is its smart functionality and Wi-Fi connectivity. It’s the first multi-use programmable cooker that can be controlled from any Android or iOS device. You can even control it with a voice command as it’s compatible with Alexa. All these make it easy to schedule, adjust, and monitor the progress of your dishes.

The Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi Multi-User Cooker normally rings in at $150, but Amazon’s Prime Day deal makes it available for only $89. Order yours today while it’s in stock.

BUY NOW

INSTANT POT DUO PLUS 60 9-IN-1 MULTI-USE COOKER (6-QUART) – 54% OFF

If you’re looking for something with fewer bells and whistles, you may want to consider the Instant Pot Duo Plus 60. This model is equipped with nine cooking functions that make it easy to cook meals of all types: Sterilizer, warmer, yogurt maker, sauté, egg cooker, pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, and steamer. You can also select from the 15 smart programs that can be operated with a simple touch of a button. All accessories are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

Enjoy quick one-pot meals with the Instant Pot Duo Plus 60. Originally $130, you can have it for only $60 this Prime Day.

BUY NOW

INSTANT POT DUO60 7-IN-1 MULTI-USE COOKER (6-QUART) – 44% OFF

The most budget-friendly option on this list is the Instant Pot Duo60. This multicooker has all the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker, and warmer. There are 14 built-in smart programs that operate with just a touch of a button, allowing you to cook specific types of food faster and easier. It also boasts a powerful microprocessor that helps you achieve desired results by monitoring the pressure and adjusting heat intensity.

The Instant Pot Duo60 is a reliable appliance for a fast-paced, healthy lifestyle. For Prime Day, you can have it for only $56 instead of $100.

BUY NOW

Looking for more great stuff? Check out other Prime Day smart home deals on our curated deals page.

Follow @dealsDT

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.