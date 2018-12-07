The Kobo Clara HD, one of the best Kindle alternatives, is now on sale

Share

Although Amazon’s Kindle remains at the top of the heap when it comes to ereaders, a number of excellent competitors have entered the scene over the past decade. One of the more popular brands (and one that stands tall as one of our favorites) is Kobo. Among the best of these is the budget-friendly Kobo Clara HD, which is now on sale for the holidays for just $100 from Walmart.

Our review team named the Kobo Clara HD the best ereader that can be had for less than $150 thanks to its gorgeous six-inch E Ink display, generous 8GB of storage (enough for roughly 6,000 ebooks), great build quality, Wi-Fi connectivity, and generous battery life. The Clara HD should give you roughly a month of regular daily use before needing to be plugged in and charged up.

Compared to other inexpensive ereaders, the Kobo Clara HD has a few unique features that put it ahead of the competition. The Clara HD uses a front-lighting system called ComfortLight Pro, which, instead of pure white LED lights, uses orange LEDs which are much gentler on the eyes. ComfortLight Pro eliminates the harsh white and blue light that can disrupt your sleep patterns, make it hard to fall asleep at night, and generally cause eye strain and headaches.

Another stand-out feature of the Kobo Clara HD is its compatibility with a huge number of different ebook and image file types. This ereader works with a total of 14 different formats, including MOBI, EPUB, PDF, TXT, and HTML, among others, without requiring file conversions. This gives the Clara HD a much wider file type range than Kindle devices, which can only read a select few (others must be converted first).

The Kobo Clara HD is normally priced at $130, and even at that cost, it’s one of the best ereaders that you can buy. For the holidays, however, you can enjoy a solid $30 discount, knocking this fantastic device down to $100 from Walmart – a great price point for a no-nonsense, high-quality ereader for yourself or as a nice gift for a bookworm you know.

