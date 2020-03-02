If you like to read, it’s hard to imagine a more convenient way to take your personal library wherever you go than with a Kindle e-reader. In addition to frequent discounted deals on various Kindle models, Amazon often has sales on 2-packs, special prices on Kindles bundled with accessories, and refurbished models. On this page, we list the best cheap Kindle deals for March 2020.

You don’t need a Kindle to read Kindle format books. Amazon has released Kindle desktop and mobile apps for pretty much any format or operating system in existence. Kindle e-readers, however, are single-purpose devices with displays, lighting, battery life, connectivity options, and sizes optimized for people who love to read. We track Kindle prices looking for deals and update this page frequently, so check back regularly to find the best prices for all Kindle models.

Today’s Best Kindle Deals

Kindle — $60 ($30 off)

— ($30 off) Kindle Kids Edition — $80 ($30 off)

— ($30 off) Kindle Paperwhite — $90 ($40 off)

— ($40 off) Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle — $100 ($40 off)

— ($40 off) Kindle Essentials Bundle — $125 ($15 off)

— ($15 off) Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle — $125 ($65 off)

— ($65 off) Kindle Paperwhite (Wi-Fi + Cellular) — $200 ($50 off)

Kindle (2019)

The 10th generation Kindle e-reader has a 6-inch glare-free screen with 167 pixels per inch (ppi) resolution and front lighting so you can read any time, any place. On-board 4GB storage is sufficient to hold thousands of book titles and the rechargeable battery lasts for weeks.

Kindle Paperwhite (2019)

The Kindle Paperwhite upgrades the standard Kindle with a higher resolution 300 ppi screen, a waterproof case, and a minimum 8GB storage.

Kindle Oasis (2019)

The Kindle Oasis is the premium model, with a 7-inch, 300 ppi screen, and near-infinite lighting adjustments, warm lighting, and automatic adjusting light sensors.

Kindle Kids Edition (2019)

The Kindle Kids Edition comes with filtered age-appropriate content, a one-year subscription to FreeTime Unlimited, and a Parent Dashboard to adjust age filters, add book titles to a child’s library, and monitor reading. Appropriate for ages seven and older, the Kids Edition comes with a two-year free-replacement guarantee in case the e-reader breaks.

How To Choose A Kindle

The Kindle Kids Edition is a special case, but otherwise, the following are the basic considerations to help you choose a Kindle e-reader.

Screen size and resolution: The Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite have six-inch diagonal screens, and the Kindle Oasis screen is larger at 7-inches diagonal measure. The Kindle has a 167 pixel per inch resolution, but the Paperwhite and Oasis both have 300 ppi (more pixels per inch is better).

The Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite have six-inch diagonal screens, and the Kindle Oasis screen is larger at 7-inches diagonal measure. The Kindle has a 167 pixel per inch resolution, but the Paperwhite and Oasis both have 300 ppi (more pixels per inch is better). Display lighting: All current model Kindles have glare-free screens with front lighting so you can read at night and in the sun. The Kindle has 4 LEDs, the Paperwhite has 5 LEDs, and the Oasis uses 25 LEDs. More LEDs means greater lighting adjustability

All current model Kindles have glare-free screens with front lighting so you can read at night and in the sun. The Kindle has 4 LEDs, the Paperwhite has 5 LEDs, and the Oasis uses 25 LEDs. More LEDs means greater lighting adjustability Storage capacity: Even the Kindle’s 4GB on-device storage can hold thousands of books, but the Paperwhite and Oasis each come in 8GB and 32GB models. The 32GB models cost an extra $30.

Even the Kindle’s 4GB on-device storage can hold thousands of books, but the Paperwhite and Oasis each come in 8GB and 32GB models. The 32GB models cost an extra $30. Connectivity: All Kindles can connect to Wi-Fi to access and download book titles. You can also buy 32GB Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis models with Wi-Fi and free cellular connectivity. The mobile connection lets you download books without a Wi-Fi connection. The upgrade for the cellular models costs $50 to $80.

All Kindles can connect to Wi-Fi to access and download book titles. You can also buy 32GB Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis models with Wi-Fi and free cellular connectivity. The mobile connection lets you download books without a Wi-Fi connection. The upgrade for the cellular models costs $50 to $80. Protection from water damage: The Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis both have IPX8-rated waterproof protection.

What Do Special Offers Mean On Kindle?

Here’s an easy way to save $20: Buy a Kindle with Special Offers. Amazon sells all Kindles except the Kids Edition with or without Special Offers. Kindles with Special Offers have sponsored screensavers and sales banners on the bottom of the e-reader home screen. If you’re OK with seeing ads when you wake up your device from sleep mode, you’ll save $20. The Kindle Kids Edition does not include special offers.

Should You Buy A Refurbished Kindle?

Yes. Even when Amazon doesn’t have deals on new Kindles, you can often still save big buying a refurbished model. Amazon cannot re-sell returned products as new, even when they were never used, so that gives second buyers a chance to save money. Amazon tests and certifies that refurbished Kindles look and function the same as new models and backs them with the same warranty as a new device. Buying refurbished units is an established safe way to save on electronics. Amazon does such massive volumes of business it even has a page just for certified refurbished pre-owned devices.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations