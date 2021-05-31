Best Memorial Day phone deals and sales for 2021

Memorial Day has arrived, and along with that sweet three-day weekend, people are looking forward to the annual Memorial Day sales that herald the beginning of the summer shopping season. It’s a particularly great time to buy both new and last-gen tech, and if you’re in the market for a fresh mobile device, then Memorial Day phone sales are your chance to save big. Let us make your search easier with this all-in-one roundup of the best Memorial Day phone deals available right now, which includes discounts on Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy devices, and more.
OnePlus 8T (Unlocked)$700
OnePlus 8 Pro (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Unlocked)$900
Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB (GSM Unlocked)$730
OnePlus 8 256GB (Unlocked)$499
OnePlus Nord N10 5G$285
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (Unlocked)$950
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G (Sprint)$400
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (Verizon)
Up to $800 back with trade-in
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G and Note 20 Ultra 5G (128GB)$550
Motorola Moto G7 Play (Unlocked)$150
OnePlus Nord N100 (Unlocked)$170
Apple iPhone SE 2020 64GB (Cricket Wireless)$50
Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra (Unlocked)
As low as $50 with trade-in
Motorola Moto G7 Plus (GSM Unlocked)$123
Google Pixel 3 64GB (Unlocked)$188
Nokia 7.2 128GB (Unlocked)$300
OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition (T-Mobile)$370
Google Pixel 4 64GB (Unlocked, Renewed)$223
Motorola Edge (256GB, Unlocked)$650
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB (Unlocked)$267
LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen 128GB Smartphone (Unlocked, Black)$450
Apple iPhone SE 256GB (2020, Total Wireless)$199
Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Factory Unlocked Smartphone - US Version (Midnight Black)$348
LG K30 (Unlocked)$90
Should you shop the Memorial Day phone sales?
As much as we rely on smartphones for just about everything nowadays, there’s a good chance that if you need a new mobile, you can’t afford to wait very long. Perhaps your old phone finally gave up the ghost, or maybe it’s simply no longer as fast and reliable as it was when you first got it. In this case, we definitely recommend taking advantage of these Memorial Day phone deals on some of the best phones on the shelves while they’re up for grabs.
That said, don’t rush into a purchase during these Memorial Day sales if you don’t necessarily need a new phone this week — remember that Prime Day, Amazon’s big yearly event, is right around the corner (and thankfully back on its normal summer schedule this year after being delayed until October last time around). In fact, those Prime Day deals are coming a little earlier than usual, rolling in around late June rather than their usual July time slot.
If you can afford to wait for the Prime Day smartphone deals to arrive, you might find a better bargain then. Prime Day is really rivaled only by Black Friday in terms of price cuts on expensive name-brand tech (a category for which phones definitely qualify). We don’t imagine that these Memorial Day phone sales are going to be better than what you’ll find during Prime Day.
Just note that you need a Prime membership to take advantage of Amazon’s official offers, which typically drop as Lightning Deals. That means that if you don’t have Prime (and aren’t eligible for a free Prime trial — check your account and see), you might be better off snatching up one of these Memorial Day phone deals instead. However, more retailers are running their own competing sales alongside Prime Day that are open to all, but you’ll have to decide for yourself if you can afford to take the chance in hopes of finding a better discount.
