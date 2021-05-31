Best Memorial Day phone deals and sales for 2021

  1. Deals
Memorial Day has arrived, and along with that sweet three-day weekend, people are looking forward to the annual Memorial Day sales that herald the beginning of the summer shopping season. It’s a particularly great time to buy both new and last-gen tech, and if you’re in the market for a fresh mobile device, then Memorial Day phone sales are your chance to save big. Let us make your search easier with this all-in-one roundup of the best Memorial Day phone deals available right now, which includes discounts on Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy devices, and more.

Best Memorial Day phone deals
OnePlus 8T (Unlocked)

$700 $750
OnePlus 8T, a 5G-capable mobile, is one of the best values on the Android market today, sporting flagship quality and features for a sub-flagship price.
Buy at Best Buy
OnePlus 8 Pro (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Unlocked)

$900 $999
The OnePlus 8 Pro is one of our favorite OnePlus phones. It holds its own with the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S20 with its world-class display and buttery smooth performance — and it's cheaper.
Buy at Amazon
Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB (GSM Unlocked)

$730 $1,400
Half phone, half tablet, the unique Surface Duo is a versatile device that can handle all your daily mobile tech needs.
Buy at Amazon
OnePlus 8 256GB (Unlocked)

$499 $699
Buy the 256GB OnePlus 8 for a decent discount, getting you a flagship-level phone with some extra built-in storage over the standard model.
Buy Now
OnePlus Nord N10 5G

$285 $600
Grab the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G smartphone and score a free case or screen protector (your pick) to sweeten the deal.
Buy at Walmart
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (Unlocked)

$950 $1,200
Live life in the lap of luxury with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which delivers superb performance and boasts a world-class 8K camera. Its 1440p screen lets you enjoy videos and play games in crisp Quad HD.
Buy at Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G (Sprint)

$400 $500
Thanks to its AMOLED+ screen, the A71 has a bigger and brighter display that lets you watch media and take photos and videos clearly. And with a 64MP main camera, you can capture moments in hi-res.
Buy at Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (Verizon)

Up to $800 back with trade-in
With its long-lasting battery and 5G connectivity, the new Galaxy S21 is the ideal Samsung smartphone for those who want the a new flagship -- without paying nearly a grand.
Buy at Verizon
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G and Note 20 Ultra 5G (128GB)

$550 $1,000
Samsung currently has one of the best trade-in deals, offering the Galaxy Note 20 for as low as $325 or the Note 20 Ultra for as low as $600. Activate with any major carrier or buy unlocked.
Buy at Samsung
Motorola Moto G7 Play (Unlocked)

$150 $200
If you don't want to sign up for a plan right away to get a deal, this unlocked smartphone deal lets you grab the budget-friendly (but very impressive) Moto G7 Play for super cheap.
Buy at Best Buy
OnePlus Nord N100 (Unlocked)

$170 $187
OnePlus has been blowing up the mid-range flagship alternative scene, and the new OnePlus Nord N100 continues that trend -- and you can grab it for cheap.
Buy at Amazon
Apple iPhone SE 2020 64GB (Cricket Wireless)

$50 $250
If you're looking to ditch the traditional carriers for a more economical prepaid service provider, then Cricket Wireless has the new iPhone SE on sale for a nice discount if you bring your number.
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra (Unlocked)

As low as $50 with trade-in
If you have a device to trade and you aren't interested in carrier BOGO or bill credit rebates, Samsung has a nice trade-in offer when you pre-order the new Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, or S21 Ultra.
Buy at Samsung
Motorola Moto G7 Plus (GSM Unlocked)

$123 $250
The Moto G series has long been a household name among budget-friendly Android phones, and this Moto G7 Plus is unlocked for GSM carriers including AT&T and T-Mobile.
Buy at Amazon
Google Pixel 3 64GB (Unlocked)

$188 $207
Get the Google Pixel 3 smartphone with a huge discount from Amazon and have the purest Android experience. Add in long-life battery and fantastic photos, and this is deal is a winner.
Buy at Amazon
Nokia 7.2 128GB (Unlocked)

$300 $349
The Nokia 7.2 has flown under the radar in an increasingly competitive market for budget phones, but with a lovely display and excellent build quality, this one holds its own.
Buy at Amazon
OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition (T-Mobile)

$370 $544
It may not be the latest OnePlus phone anymore, but you can still grab the striking McLaren Edition OnePlus 7T Pro 5G smartphone for a discount.
Buy at Amazon
Google Pixel 4 64GB (Unlocked, Renewed)

$223 $479
The 2019 Google Pixel 4 is still a fantastic phone and an unbeatable value now that the Pixel 5 is out. New or current Verizon customers can score what might be the best price on one right now.
Buy at Amazon
Motorola Edge (256GB, Unlocked)

$650 $700
Feel free to choose the carrier you want with this unlocked Motorola Edge. You get an immersive display and a dependable 5G performance all in one smartphone.
Buy at Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB (Unlocked)

$267 $375
Activate today and score the incredible Samsung Galaxy S10 for a nice discount.
Buy at Amazon
LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen 128GB Smartphone (Unlocked, Black)

$450 $500
A barely released phone, the LG G8X Dual Screen has flagship specs and a flagship look -- but it's the two screens that really catch your eye. If you're curious, this is the price to get it at.
Buy at Best Buy
Apple iPhone SE 256GB (2020, Total Wireless)

$199 $350
The new iPhone SE has the heart of an iPhone 11, the body of an iPhone 8, and the price tag of an iPhone 6.
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Factory Unlocked Smartphone - US Version (Midnight Black)

$348 $500
The Samsung Galaxy S8 is 2017's flagship model and still a solid choice with excellent battery life. This factory unlocked version can be used on any U.S. carrier.
Buy at Amazon
LG K30 (Unlocked)

$90 $140
Looking for a modest-sized affordable Android smartphone? You're in luck. The LG K30 has everything you need to text, talk, snap, and browse — at home and on the move.
Buy at Best Buy

Should you shop the Memorial Day phone sales?

As much as we rely on smartphones for just about everything nowadays, there’s a good chance that if you need a new mobile, you can’t afford to wait very long. Perhaps your old phone finally gave up the ghost, or maybe it’s simply no longer as fast and reliable as it was when you first got it. In this case, we definitely recommend taking advantage of these Memorial Day phone deals on some of the best phones on the shelves while they’re up for grabs.

That said, don’t rush into a purchase during these Memorial Day sales if you don’t necessarily need a new phone this week — remember that Prime Day, Amazon’s big yearly event, is right around the corner (and thankfully back on its normal summer schedule this year after being delayed until October last time around). In fact, those Prime Day deals are coming a little earlier than usual, rolling in around late June rather than their usual July time slot.

If you can afford to wait for the Prime Day smartphone deals to arrive, you might find a better bargain then. Prime Day is really rivaled only by Black Friday in terms of price cuts on expensive name-brand tech (a category for which phones definitely qualify). We don’t imagine that these Memorial Day phone sales are going to be better than what you’ll find during Prime Day.

Just note that you need a Prime membership to take advantage of Amazon’s official offers, which typically drop as Lightning Deals. That means that if you don’t have Prime (and aren’t eligible for a free Prime trial — check your account and see), you might be better off snatching up one of these Memorial Day phone deals instead. However, more retailers are running their own competing sales alongside Prime Day that are open to all, but you’ll have to decide for yourself if you can afford to take the chance in hopes of finding a better discount.

